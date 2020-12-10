Ambev S A : November- Treasury Form

Log in
INDIVIDUAL FORM

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

In November 2020:

  1. the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
    ( ) no securities and derivatives operations took place, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, with my securities and derivatives positions as follows.

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Name: Ambev Luxembourg S.À.R.L.

CPF/CNPJ:

Qualification: Subsidiary (controlled)

Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Derivatives

Swap referenced in Shares

30,039,800

Derivatives

Swap referenced in ADR

26,974,653

Transactions in the month

Securities /

Securities

Intermediary

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (3)

Derivatives

Characteristics (2)

Derivatives

Swap referenced

Banco

Total Return Swap

5

1,709,800

R$ 13.33000

R$ 22,791,634.00

Bradesco

in Shares

Maturity

Derivatives

Swap referenced

Banco

Total Return Swap

5

1,150,000

R$ 13.33000

R$ 15,329,500.00

in Shares

Bradesco

Maturity

Derivatives

Swap referenced

Banco

Total Return Swap

5

2,859,800

R$ 13.33000

R$ 38,121,134.00

in Shares

Bradesco

Conclusion

Derivatives

Swap referenced

Banco

Total Return Swap

12

500,000

R$ 14.62000

R$ 7,310,000.00

in Shares

Bradesco

Maturity

Derivatives

Swap referenced

Banco

Total Return Swap

12

500,000

R$ 14.62000

R$ 7,310,000.00

in Shares

Bradesco

Conclusion

Derivatives

Swap referenced

Banco

Total Return Swap

19

950,000

R$ 14.73000

R$ 13,993,500.00

in Shares

Bradesco

Maturity

Derivatives

Swap referenced

Banco

Total Return Swap

19

950,000

R$ 14.73000

R$ 13,993,500.00

in Shares

Bradesco

Conclusion

Derivatives

Swap referenced

Banco

Total Return Swap

26

1,578,500

R$ 14.42000

R$ 22,761,970.00

in Shares

Bradesco

Maturity

Derivatives

Swap referenced

Banco

Total Return Swap

26

1,578,500

R$ 14.42000

R$ 22,761,970.00

in Shares

Bradesco

Conclusion

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Derivatives

Swap referenced in Shares

30,039,800

Derivatives

Swap referenced in ADR

26,974,653

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 10 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
