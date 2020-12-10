Ambev S A : November- Treasury Form

the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
( ) no securities and derivatives operations took place, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, with my securities and derivatives positions as follows.
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Name: Ambev Luxembourg S.À.R.L.
CPF/CNPJ:
Qualification: Subsidiary (controlled)
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Derivatives
Swap referenced in Shares
30,039,800
Derivatives
Swap referenced in ADR
26,974,653
Transactions in the month
Securities /
Securities
Intermediary
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (3)
Derivatives
Characteristics (2)
Derivatives
Swap referenced
Banco
Total Return Swap
5
1,709,800
R$ 13.33000
R$ 22,791,634.00
Bradesco
in Shares
Maturity
Derivatives
Swap referenced
Banco
Total Return Swap
5
1,150,000
R$ 13.33000
R$ 15,329,500.00
in Shares
Bradesco
Maturity
Derivatives
Swap referenced
Banco
Total Return Swap
5
2,859,800
R$ 13.33000
R$ 38,121,134.00
in Shares
Bradesco
Conclusion
Derivatives
Swap referenced
Banco
Total Return Swap
12
500,000
R$ 14.62000
R$ 7,310,000.00
in Shares
Bradesco
Maturity
Derivatives
Swap referenced
Banco
Total Return Swap
12
500,000
R$ 14.62000
R$ 7,310,000.00
in Shares
Bradesco
Conclusion
Derivatives
Swap referenced
Banco
Total Return Swap
19
950,000
R$ 14.73000
R$ 13,993,500.00
in Shares
Bradesco
Maturity
Derivatives
Swap referenced
Banco
Total Return Swap
19
950,000
R$ 14.73000
R$ 13,993,500.00
in Shares
Bradesco
Conclusion
Derivatives
Swap referenced
Banco
Total Return Swap
26
1,578,500
R$ 14.42000
R$ 22,761,970.00
in Shares
Bradesco
Maturity
Derivatives
Swap referenced
Banco
Total Return Swap
26
1,578,500
R$ 14.42000
R$ 22,761,970.00
in Shares
Bradesco
Conclusion
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Derivatives
Swap referenced in Shares
30,039,800
Derivatives
Swap referenced in ADR
26,974,653
INDIVIDUAL FORM
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
In November 2020:
the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
( ) no securities and derivatives operations took place, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, with my securities and derivatives positions as follows.
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Name: Ambev S.A.
CPF/CNPJ: 07.526.557/0001-00
Qualification: Outstanding Shares in Treasury
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
1,682,145
ADR
Common
0
Transactions in the month
Securities /
Securities
Characteristics
Intermediary
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (3)
Derivatives
(2)
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
06
30,125
R$ 9.35960
R$ 281,957.95
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
09
30,125
R$ 9.35960
R$ 281,957.95
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
10
192,800
R$ 9.35960
R$ 1,804,530.88
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
13
369,000
R$ 9.35960
R$ 3,453,692.40
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
13
102,820
R$ 11.97200
R$ 1,230,961.04
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
16
917,325
R$ 9.35960
R$ 8,585,795.07
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
16
48,235
R$ 11.97200
R$ 577,469.42
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
17
144,600
R$ 9.35960
R$ 1,353,398.16
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
17
25,385
R$ 11.97200
R$ 303,909.22
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
19
30,125
R$ 9.35960
R$ 281,957.95
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
20
30,125
R$ 9.35960
R$ 281,957.95
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
20
38,080
R$ 11.97200
R$ 455,893.76
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
24
129,550
R$ 9.35960
R$ 1,212,536.18
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
25
60,250
R$ 9.35960
R$ 563,915.90
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
26
143,100
R$ 9.35960
R$ 1,339,358.76
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
27
132,525
R$ 9.35960
R$ 1,240,380.99
Company
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Exerc Options
30
577,493
R$ 9.35960
R$ 5,405,103.48
Company
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
09
30,125
R$ 14.22000
R$ 428,377.50
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
10
64,890
R$ 15.21000
R$ 986,976.90
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Shares
Common
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
11
2,718
R$ 14.90000
R$ 40,498.20
Company
Shares
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
13
145,955
R$ 15.11000
R$ 2,205,380.05
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
16
627,363
R$ 15.36000
R$ 9,636,295.68
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
17
107,201
R$ 15.46000
R$ 1,657,327.46
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
19
19,142
R$ 14.73000
R$ 281,961.66
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
20
51,241
R$ 14.40000
R$ 737,870.40
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
24
82,207
R$ 14.75000
R$ 1,212,553.25
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
25
19,459
R$ 14.49000
R$ 281,960.91
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
26
92,883
R$ 14.42000
R$ 1,339,372.86
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
27
88,030
R$ 14.32000
R$ 1,260,589.60
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Direct with the
Buy - Plan of
30
149,251
R$ 13.98000
R$ 2,086,528.98
Shares
Common
Shares
Company
Acquisition
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
160,947
ADR
Common
0
