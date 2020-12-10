Log in
Ambev S A : November – Consolidated Form

12/10/2020 | 05:39pm EST
CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From November 1st to 30th, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002:

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

( X )

(

)

(

)

(

)

Related

Board of Directors

Management

Fiscal Council

Technical and Consulting

Persons

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

32,300,347

ADR

Common

1,068,738

Transactions in the month

Securities /

Securities

Characteristics

Intermediary

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$) (3)

Derivatives

(2)

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

32,300,347

ADR

Common

1,068,738

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From November 1st to 30th, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002:

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

( )

( X )

(

)

(

)

Related

Board of Directors

Management

Fiscal Council

Technical and Consulting

Persons

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

5,128,911

ADR

Common

268,126

Transactions in the month

Securities /

Securities

Intermediary

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$) (3)

Derivatives

Characteristics (2)

Shares

Common

Direct with

Exerc Options

30

97,000

9.35960

907,881.20

Company

Shares

Common

Direct with

Exerc Options

30

57,225

9.35960

535,603.11

Company

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

5,283,136

ADR

Common

268,126

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From November 1st to 30th, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002:

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

(

)

( )

( X )

(

)

Related

Board of Directors

Management

Fiscal Council

Technical and Consulting

Persons

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Transactions in the month

Securities /

Securities

Characteristics

Intermediary

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$) (3)

Derivatives

(2)

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 10 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2020 22:38:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
