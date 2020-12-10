Ambev S A : November – Consolidated Form

CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From November 1st to 30th, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002:
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
|
Group and
|
|
( X )
|
|
(
|
)
|
(
|
)
|
(
|
)
|
|
Related
|
|
|
Board of Directors
|
Management
|
Fiscal Council
|
Technical and Consulting
|
Persons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial Balance
|
|
|
|
|
Securities / Derivatives
|
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
|
Quantity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
32,300,347
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
1,068,738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions in the month
|
|
|
|
|
Securities /
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Characteristics
|
Intermediary
|
Operation
|
Day
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Volume (R$) (3)
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final Balance
|
|
|
|
|
Securities / Derivatives
|
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
|
Quantity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
32,300,347
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
1,068,738
|
