Ambev S A : November – Consolidated Form

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 From November 1st to 30th, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002: Company Name: Ambev S.A. Group and ( X ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Related Board of Directors Management Fiscal Council Technical and Consulting Persons Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 32,300,347 ADR Common 1,068,738 Transactions in the month Securities / Securities Characteristics Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3) Derivatives (2) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 32,300,347 ADR Common 1,068,738

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 From November 1st to 30th, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002: Company Name: Ambev S.A. Group and ( ) ( X ) ( ) ( ) Related Board of Directors Management Fiscal Council Technical and Consulting Persons Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 5,128,911 ADR Common 268,126 Transactions in the month Securities / Securities Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3) Derivatives Characteristics (2) Shares Common Direct with Exerc Options 30 97,000 9.35960 907,881.20 Company Shares Common Direct with Exerc Options 30 57,225 9.35960 535,603.11 Company Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 5,283,136 ADR Common 268,126

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Persons' Transactions of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 From November 1st to 30th, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002: Company Name: Ambev S.A. Group and ( ) ( ) ( X ) ( ) Related Board of Directors Management Fiscal Council Technical and Consulting Persons Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 0 Transactions in the month Securities / Securities Characteristics Intermediary Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) (3) Derivatives (2) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Quantity Shares Common 0

