Official AMBEV S.A. press release
Ambev S A : Presentation Sustainability Update 2023
November 23, 2023 at 05:12 pm EST
We Dream Big
To Create a Future with More Cheers!
Opening Remarks
Sustainability Strategy
Environmental Highlights
04 SocialHighlights
05Governance Highlights
Roundtable with
06
Board members
07Q&A
2025 Sustainability Goals
WATER STEWARDSHIP
100%
OF OUR COMMUNITIES
in high-stress areas will have measurably improved water availability and quality.
2023YTD: 72%
# watersheds: 8/11
SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
100%
OF OUR DIRECT FARMERS
will be skilled, connected, and financially empowered.
2023YTD: 100%
Skilled: 100%
Connected: 100%
Financially Emp.: 100%
CLIMATE ACTION
100%
OF OUR PURCHASED
ELECTRICITY
will be from renewable
sources and we will have a
25% reduction in CO2
emisions across our value
chain.
2023YTD: 98%
Reduction: 15%
CIRCULAR PACKAGING
100%
OF OUR PRODUCTS
will be in packaging that is returnable or made from majority recycled content.
2023YTD: 83.1%
Electricity Energy Savings
Financial Impact
ABV Price
Market Price
ABV Price
Market Price
Jul/19
Out/23
Jan/20
Out/23
Over
Over
USD 2.3 Mio
USD 14,0 Mio
better than market
better than market
Co2 Impact - Reduced over 350.000 tons of CO2
Calculations and
Market Spot Price
Power Puchase
Consumed
Financial
Agreement Price
Electricity
Performance vs.
(Established by
References
(Negotiated by Procurement
(According to agreed
Market
local Regulator*)
Organization
)
upon volume)
*Chile: Enel Distribucion *Argentina: CAMMESA
Renewable Energy for POCs
Big Numbers (Brazil)
+6K
40
~35k Ton CO2
~1.5 Mio USD
POCs signed
solar energy plants
emission reduction
of annual saving to POCs
delivered
in 2022
in 2022, releasing
investment capacity to
their businesses
How does it work?
Generator
Distributor
Climatech
ambev
POCs
Invests and
Receives the energy
Connects the final
Spread
Receive clean and
builds solar
from the solar plant
clients (POCs) and
Climatech to
cheaper energy,
power plants
and distribute it as
ensure discounts on
clients (POCs)
without any
usual
the POCs energy bills
investment required
Savings: ~10%
GreenLogistics
255 440
Electric
Forklifts
Trucks
+500k
Savings
in 2022
Engaging and Impacting
the
supply chain
Main actions
Accounting and reporting greenhouse gas emissions
Setting public targets and emission reduction plans
Promoting concrete actions to reduce emissions
Results
~200 ~70%
Suppliers have
of Scope 3
already signed
emissions covered
Disclaimer AmBev SA published this content on 23 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2023 22:11:12 UTC.
Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces, distributes and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company's activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Barbados and Panama; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile; and Canada, represented by Labatt's operations, which comprises sales in Canada and some exports to the U.S. market. The Company markets products under various brand names, such as Adriatica, Brahma, Leffe, Budweiser, Corona, PepsiCo and Lipton. It is a subsidiary of Interbrew International BV.
More about the company
