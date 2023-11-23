We Dream Big

To Create a Future with More Cheers!

Strategic Priorities

01

02

03

Opening Remarks

Sustainability Strategy

Environmental Highlights

Social Highlights

Governance Highlights

Roundtable with

06

Board members

Q&A

2025 Sustainability Goals

WATER STEWARDSHIP

100%

OF OUR COMMUNITIES

in high-stress areas will have measurably improved water availability and quality.

2023YTD: 72%

# watersheds: 8/11

SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

100%

OF OUR DIRECT FARMERS

will be skilled, connected, and financially empowered.

2023YTD: 100%

Skilled: 100%

Connected: 100%

Financially Emp.: 100%

CLIMATE ACTION

100%

OF OUR PURCHASED

ELECTRICITY

will be from renewable

sources and we will have a

25% reduction in CO2

emisions across our value

chain.

2023YTD: 98%

Reduction: 15%

CIRCULAR PACKAGING

100%

OF OUR PRODUCTS

will be in packaging that is returnable or made from majority recycled content.

2023YTD: 83.1%

Electricity Energy Savings

Financial Impact

ABV Price

Market Price

ABV Price

Market Price

Jul/19

Out/23

Jan/20

Out/23

Over

Over

USD 2.3 Mio

USD 14,0 Mio

better than market

better than market

Co2 Impact - Reduced over 350.000 tons of CO2

Calculations and

Market Spot Price

Power Puchase

Consumed

Financial

Agreement Price

Electricity

Performance vs.

(Established by

References

(Negotiated by Procurement

(According to agreed

Market

local Regulator*)

Organization)

upon volume)

*Chile: Enel Distribucion *Argentina: CAMMESA

Renewable Energy for POCs

Big Numbers (Brazil)

+6K

40

~35k Ton CO2

~1.5 Mio USD

POCs signed

solar energy plants

emission reduction

of annual saving to POCs

delivered

in 2022

in 2022, releasing

investment capacity to

their businesses

How does it work?

Generator

Distributor

Climatech

ambev

POCs

Invests and

Receives the energy

Connects the final

Spread

Receive clean and

builds solar

from the solar plant

clients (POCs) and

Climatech to

cheaper energy,

power plants

and distribute it as

ensure discounts on

clients (POCs)

without any

usual

the POCs energy bills

investment required

Savings: ~10%

GreenLogistics

255 440

Electric Forklifts

Trucks

+500k

+USD 5mio

KM in 2022

Savings in 2022

Engaging and Impacting the

supply chain

Main actions

  • Accounting and reporting greenhouse gas emissions
  • Setting public targets and emission reduction plans
  • Promoting concrete actions to reduce emissions

Results

~200 ~70%

Suppliers have

of Scope 3

already signed

emissions covered

