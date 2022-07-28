Ambev S A : Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

"This quarter marks the first time we sold more than 40 million hectoliters in a 2nd quarter, led by Brazil Beer and Brazil NAB's performance. Top line momentum continued, growing 19.6% in the quarter, while the bottom line also improved, with EBITDA increasing 17.6% versus last year." - Jean Jereissati, CEO
Total Volume (organic)
+6.1% vs LY
Volume growth led by Brazil NAB (+16.2%), Brazil Beer (+8.5%) and Latin America South ("LAS") (+1.5%) supported by the continued return of out of home occasions. Canada and Central America and the Caribbean ("CAC") volumes declined by 2.9% and 10.5%, respectively.
Net Revenue (organic)
+19.6% vs LY
Driven by volume performance and net revenue per hectoliter ("NR/hl") growth of 12.7%. Net revenue grew in most of our business units: Brazil NAB +43.3%, LAS2 +40.4%, Brazil Beer +22.7% and Canada +3.2%, while in CAC it declined by 0.2%.
Normalized EBITDA (organic)
+17.6% vs LY
Growth driven by top line performance, which continues to grow ahead of the bottom line due to commodities headwinds impacting COGS and continued inflationary pressures coupled with additional commercial investments impacting SG&A.
Normalized Profit
R$ 3,085.8 million
Growth of 4.2% versus R$ 2,962.7 million in 2Q21, driven by EBITDA growth partially offset by higher financial expenses.
Cash flow from operating activities
R$ 2,202.2 million
Cash flow from operating activities grew 17.5% compared to R$ 1,873.5 million in 2Q21.
ESG
This quarter we announced another three carbon neutral plants in Brazil: Arosuco Aromas (in the State of Amazonas), Juatuba (in the State of Minas Gerais), and Curitibana (in the State of Paraná).
The following operating and financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in nominal Reais and prepared according to the International
Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and to the accounting practices issued by the Brazilian Accounting Standards Committee ("CPC") and approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). The information herein should be read together with our financial information for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, filed with the CVM and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
The impacts resulting from applying Hyperinflation Accounting for our Argentinean subsidiaries, in accordance with IAS 29, are detailed in the section Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies - Argentina (page 15).
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
We continue to meet the moment of reopening across our markets as out of home occasions return
In 2Q22 we delivered over 40 million hectoliters, a record for a second quarter. Despite rising inflation across our markets, our commercial strategy continued to drive our top line performance as the recovery of the out of home occasions continued. Volumes grew 6.1% on a consolidated basis, driven mainly by Brazil, where continued premiumization, a resilient core segment and further developments of our innovations in the core plus brands resulted in 8.5% volume growth in beer, while NAB volumes increased 16.2%, driven by distribution boosted by BEES and a consistent commercial strategy.
Performance in LAS remained in line with previous trends, with volumes growing 1.5%, helped by Bolivia that continues to recover from sequential waves of COVID-19 infections. On the other hand, we remain alert to developments in the macro environment in the region that could negatively impact our business, especially Argentina.
In CAC and Canada, volume performance was negative. In CAC, Dominican Republic was still impacted by glass bottle shortage mostly in April and part of May, while in Panama, besides also dealing with supply issues, we faced a change in short term competitive dynamics. In Canada, despite reopening taking place after the lifting of COVID restrictions, our business was still impacted by a soft industry.
Commodities headwinds remained a factor, leading to an increase of 17.8% in Cash COGS/hl for the quarter. Meanwhile, SG&A grew by 17.7%, mainly impacted by inflationary pressure coupled with higher sales and marketing investments, but partially offset by lower variable compensation accrual. As a result, Normalized EBITDA increased by 17.6%.
In HY22, net revenue was up 19.5%, with volumes up 4.8% and NR/hl growing 14.0%. Normalized EBITDA increased 13.9%. For the full year, we continue to expect top line performance ahead of bottom line recovery, and, following our H1 results, we are more confident in our ability to deliver Normalized EBITDA organic growth ahead of 2021 growth on a consolidated basis, despite short-term challenges and volatility.
Financial highlights - Ambev consolidated
% As
%
% As
%
R$ million
2Q21
2Q22
Reported
Organic
YTD21
YTD22
Reported
Organic
Volume ('000 hl)
39,807.6
42,241.8
6.1%
6.1%
83,337.8
87,324.1
4.8%
4.8%
Net revenue
15,711.1
17,989.0
14.5%
19.6%
32,350.9
36,428.1
12.6%
19.5%
Gross profit
7,745.9
8,614.7
11.2%
16.2%
16,440.3
17,639.4
7.3%
14.0%
% Gross margin
49.3%
47.9%
-140 bps
-140 bps
50.8%
48.4%
-240 bps
-230 bps
Normalized EBITDA
5,289.2
5,538.1
4.7%
17.6%
10,616.4
11,061.0
4.2%
13.9%
% Normalized EBITDA margin
33.7%
30.8%
-290 bps
-40 bps
32.8%
30.4%
-240 bps
-130 bps
Profit
2,929.6
4.6%
5,662.9
16.4%
3,064.0
6,592.9
Normalized profit
2,962.7
3,085.8
4.2%
5,724.7
6,637.4
15.9%
EPS (R$/shares)
0.18
0.19
2.9%
0.35
0.41
15.8%
Normalized EPS (R$/shares)
0.19
0.19
0.9%
0.36
0.41
13.7%
Note: Earnings per share calculation is based on outstanding shares (total existing shares excluding shares held in treasury).
As our business continue to evolve, we kept focused on executing and delivering results in each of the five pillars of our strategy:
1. We were the most awarded Brazilian company in Cannes Festival of Creativity, with lions for all our beverages categories: Brahma and Budweiser for beer; Guaraná Antarctica for NAB; and Mike's Hard Lemonade for beyond beer. Brahma brought home its first ever Golden Lion, and 7 lions in total. It was the most awarded brand in the world in the Social Media category, with our Foamy Haircut campaign.
5. We were awarded the "Best of ESG" company by Exame Magazine in Brazil for the agriculture, food, and beverage sector, as well as the best ESG department in the Finance and Law Summit and Awards (FILASA).
4. In Brazil, Zé Delivery sustained its 4 million Monthly Active Users ("MAU") and grew Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") by 7% vs. 2Q21 despite the return of the out-of-home occasions.
In June, we were listed one of the 20 most innovative companies in Brazil by the MIT Technology Review, a study that evaluated innovation capabilities in more than a thousand companies in the country. Also, we were recognized among the top ten Brazilian most innovative companies by theValor Inovação 2022 Award.
In Brazil, we announced a partnership with Grupo Pão de Açúcar, one of the largest Brazilian supermarket chains, increasing the assortment of SKUs available to customers under the BEES platform.
ESG
During the quarter we announced three new carbon neutral plants in our operations in Brazil: Arosuco Aromas (in the State of Amazonas), Juatuba (in the State of Minas Gerais), and Curitibana (in the State of Paraná). Combined, they will avoid the emission of over 4.8 thousand tons of greenhouse gas ("GHG") annually, considering our 2017 baseline. They now join the other four previously announced plants, accounting a total of seven carbon neutral breweries, malt plants and vertical operations.
As disclosed last quarter, we are leading a collective effort with more than 165 partners of our supply chain to reduce scope 3 emissions. We conducted a 6-modules training on the subject, covering from the basic concepts of climate change to how to effectively carry out a GHG inventory, with the support from the Brazilian Network of the UN's Global Compact. The complete training is now available on our training platform Ambev On, which can be accessed by suppliers.
We also continued to develop our social initiatives. In this quarter, we announced in Brazil that we will support our transgender people in changing their names, and will also work with Casa Neon Cunha, an NGO focused on assisting the LGBTQIA+ community, to spread this initiative externally.
In July, as an initiative promoted within our VOA social transformation platform, we joined Gerando Falcões, a Brazilian NGO of social development, to boost volunteer work in the favelas, where our people mentored social leaders that are graduating at Falcons University.
KEY MARKETS PERFORMANCES
Beer Brazil: brands and package strategy coupled with out of home occasions strengthening delivered both top line and bottom line growth, with margin expansion
Operating performance: volume grew by 8.5% thanks to our ability to deliver our products in the right packs for the different consumption occasions to our customers and consumers. Net revenue was up by 22.7%, with NR/hl growing 13.1% driven by revenue management strategy. Cash COGS/hl increased by 17.1% (13.6% excluding the sale of non-Ambev products on the marketplace), mostly due to commodities headwinds, partially offset by a better package mix. Normalized EBITDA was up 27.5%, with a margin expansion of 80 bps, having been positively impacted by tax credits (R$ 798.0 million), which were scoped out from our organic performance (further details on page 6). In HY22, volume increased by 5.2%, net revenue was up 18.0%, with a 12.1% NR/hl growth, and Normalized EBITDA grew by 11.1%.
Commercial highlights: according to our estimates, we gained market share in the quarter, both versus 2Q21 and sequentially. Our premium brands grew by low twenties, led by Original and Chopp Brahma, the latter of which had its highest volume in a second quarter. Our core brands grew by low- teens, sustaining momentum, and, as to core plus segment, we continued investing in our focus brands Brahma Duplo Malte and Spaten. Our returnable glass bottles strategy continued to strengthen with the recovery of the on-trade channel, with RGB packages growing low twenties versus 2Q21. BEES continued to expand, and over 60% of BEES' customers also buying in the marketplace. Zé Delivery fulfilled almost 15 million orders and grew GMV by 7% versus 2Q21, while keeping the number of MAU at approximately 4 million despite the on-trade occasions gaining traction.
Beer Brazil3
Organic
% As
%
R$ million
2Q21
Scope
Currency Translation
Growth
2Q22
Reported
Organic
Volume ('000 hl)
20,225.6
-
1,718.5
21,944.0
8.5%
8.5%
Net revenue
6,449.3
-
-
1,463.6
7,912.9
22.7%
22.7%
Net revenue/hl (R$)
318.9
-
-
41.7
360.6
13.1%
13.1%
COGS
(3,443.6)
-
-
(875.9)
(4,319.5)
25.4%
25.4%
COGS/hl (R$)
(170.3)
-
-
(26.6)
(196.8)
15.6%
15.6%
COGS excl. deprec. & amort.
(3,079.5)
-
-
(831.3)
(3,910.8)
27.0%
27.0%
COGS/hl excl. deprec. & amort. (R$)
(152.3)
-
-
(26.0)
(178.2)
17.1%
17.1%
Gross profit
3,005.7
-
-
587.7
3,593.4
19.6%
19.6%
% Gross margin
46.6%
45.4%
-120 bps
-120 bps
SG&A excl. deprec. & amort.
(2,117.8)
-
-
(328.7)
(2,446.4)
15.5%
15.5%
SG&A deprec. & amort.
(280.6)
-
-
(20.5)
(301.1)
7.3%
7.3%
SG&A total
(2,398.4)
-
-
(349.1)
(2,747.5)
14.6%
14.6%
Other operating income/(expenses)
1,189.6
(250.4)
-
79.1
1,018.3
-14.4%
56.1%
Normalized Operating Profit
1,797.0
(250.4)
-
317.7
1,864.2
3.7%
42.5%
% Normalized Operating margin
27.9%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
23.6%
-430 bps
190 bps
Normalized EBITDA
2,441.6
(250.4)
-
382.8
2,574.0
5.4%
27.5%
% Normalized EBITDA margin
37.9%
32.5%
-540 bps
80 bps
Beer Brazil
Organic
% As
%
R$ million
YTD21
Scope
Currency Translation
Growth
YTD22
Reported
Organic
Volume ('000 hl)
41,774.0
-
2,181.4
43,955.4
5.2%
5.2%
Net revenue
13,574.1
-
-
2,439.0
16,013.1
18.0%
18.0%
Net revenue/hl (R$)
324.9
-
-
39.4
364.3
12.1%
12.1%
COGS
(6,845.1)
-
-
(1,666.6)
(8,511.6)
24.3%
24.3%
COGS/hl (R$)
(163.9)
-
-
(29.8)
(193.6)
18.2%
18.2%
COGS excl. deprec. & amort.
(6,145.0)
-
-
(1,564.1)
(7,709.1)
25.5%
25.5%
COGS/hl excl. deprec. & amort. (R$)
(147.1)
-
-
(28.3)
(175.4)
19.2%
19.2%
Gross profit
6,729.0
-
-
772.4
7,501.5
11.5%
11.5%
% Gross margin
49.6%
46.8%
-280 bps
-280 bps
SG&A excl. deprec. & amort.
(4,065.4)
-
-
(600.2)
(4,665.7)
14.8%
14.8%
SG&A deprec. & amort.
(545.8)
-
-
(47.4)
(593.2)
8.7%
8.7%
SG&A total
(4,611.2)
-
-
(647.6)
(5,258.8)
14.0%
14.0%
Other operating income/(expenses)
1,341.9
(172.7)
-
131.2
1,300.4
-3.1%
44.7%
Normalized Operating Profit
3,459.7
(172.7)
-
256.0
3,543.0
2.4%
10.6%
% Normalized Operating margin
25.5%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
22.1%
-340 bps
-110 bps
Normalized EBITDA
4,705.5
(172.7)
-
405.9
4,938.7
5.0%
11.1%
% Normalized EBITDA margin
34.7%
30.8%
-390 bps
-150 bps
3 In 2Q22, net revenue per hectoliter and Cash COGS per hectoliter, excluding the sale of non-Ambev products on the marketplace, were R$ 351.9 (11.2% organic growth) and R$ (170.3) (13.6% organic growth), respectively. In HY22, net revenue per hectoliter and Cash COGS per hectoliter, excluding the sale of non-Ambev products on the marketplace, were R$ 354.0 (9.7% organic growth) and R$ (165.8) (14.5% organic growth), respectively. The scope change in Brazil Beer refers to tax credits and related effects, and corresponds to the net amount of the tax credits recorded in 2Q21 (R$ 1,048.5) and the tax credits recorded in 2Q22 (R$ 798.0).
NAB Brazil: continued momentum, with strong volume and NR/hl performance, translating into a solid bottom line growth, with margin expansion
Operating performance: volume grew over 16%, benefiting from the strengthening of out of home consumption occasions, expanded distribution due to BEES and a consistent commercial strategy. Net revenue was up 43.3%, with NR/hl growing by 23.3%, due to revenue management initiatives coupled with positive mix led by single serve packages and premium brands. Despite commodities headwinds and mix pressuring COGS, as well as higher SG&A expenses, Normalized EBITDA grew by 91.8%, with a 500bps margin expansion versus 2Q21, having been positively impacted by tax credits (R$ 124.1 million), which were scoped out from our organic performance (further details on page 6). In HY22, volume grew by 16.5%, net revenue was up 39.7%, with a 19.9% NR/hl growth, and Normalized EBITDA increased by 39.9%.
Commercial highlights: our brands gained market share in the quarter, according to our estimates, with premium, energy drinks and wellness brands once again growing ahead of the total non-alcoholic business volume, mainly through Red Bull, H2OH!, Gatorade and diet/light/zero portfolio. In carbonated soft drinks (CSD), Pepsi brand grew by more than 20% driven by Pepsi Black, which almost doubled its weight within Pepsi brand volume.
NAB Brazil4
Organic
% As
%
R$ million
2Q21
Scope
Currency Translation
Growth
2Q22
Reported
Organic
Volume ('000 hl)
6,493.9
-
1,053.2
7,547.1
16.2%
16.2%
Net revenue
1,074.2
-
-
465.3
1,539.4
43.3%
43.3%
Net revenue/hl (R$)
165.4
-
-
38.6
204.0
23.3%
23.3%
COGS
(658.0)
-
-
(289.1)
(947.2)
43.9%
43.9%
COGS/hl (R$)
(101.3)
-
-
(24.2)
(125.5)
23.9%
23.9%
COGS excl. deprec. & amort.
(604.8)
-
-
(289.5)
(894.3)
47.9%
47.9%
COGS/hl excl. deprec. & amort. (R$)
(93.1)
-
-
(25.4)
(118.5)
27.2%
27.2%
Gross profit
416.2
-
-
176.1
592.3
42.3%
42.3%
% Gross margin
38.7%
38.5%
-20 bps
-20 bps
SG&A excl. deprec. & amort.
(341.9)
-
-
(71.8)
(413.7)
21.0%
21.0%
SG&A deprec. & amort.
(28.0)
-
-
(12.8)
(40.9)
45.8%
45.8%
SG&A total
(369.9)
-
-
(84.6)
(454.5)
22.9%
22.9%
Other operating income/(expenses)
200.3
(46.6)
-
40.4
194.1
-3.1%
136.1%
Normalized Operating Profit
246.6
(46.6)
-
131.8
34.5%
173.6%
331.8
% Normalized Operating margin
23.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
21.6%
-140 bps
640 bps
Normalized EBITDA
327.9
(46.6)
-
144.3
425.6
29.8%
91.8%
% Normalized EBITDA margin
30.5%
27.6%
-290 bps
500 bps
NAB Brazil
Organic
% As
%
R$ million
YTD21
Scope
Currency Translation
Growth
YTD22
Reported
Organic
Volume ('000 hl)
12,976.4
-
2,145.7
15,122.1
16.5%
16.5%
Net revenue
2,174.7
-
-
862.8
3,037.5
39.7%
39.7%
Net revenue/hl (R$)
167.6
-
-
33.3
200.9
19.9%
19.9%
COGS
(1,238.0)
-
-
(615.0)
(1,853.1)
49.7%
49.7%
COGS/hl (R$)
(95.4)
-
-
(27.1)
(122.5)
28.4%
28.4%
COGS excl. deprec. & amort.
(1,137.2)
-
-
(608.3)
(1,745.5)
53.5%
53.5%
COGS/hl excl. deprec. & amort. (R$)
(87.6)
-
-
(27.8)
(115.4)
31.7%
31.7%
Gross profit
936.7
-
-
247.7
1,184.4
26.4%
26.4%
% Gross margin
43.1%
39.0%
-410 bps
-410 bps
SG&A excl. deprec. & amort.
(654.2)
-
-
(116.0)
(770.2)
17.7%
17.7%
SG&A deprec. & amort.
(70.8)
-
-
(8.9)
(79.7)
12.6%
12.6%
SG&A total
(724.9)
-
-
(124.9)
(849.9)
17.2%
17.2%
Other operating income/(expenses)
239.7
(32.9)
-
42.0
248.8
3.8%
61.0%
Normalized Operating Profit
451.4
(32.9)
-
164.9
29.2%
58.7%
583.3
% Normalized Operating margin
20.8%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
19.2%
-160 bps
180 bps
Normalized EBITDA
623.0
(32.9)
-
180.5
770.5
23.7%
39.9%
% Normalized EBITDA margin
28.6%
25.4%
-320 bps
0 bps
4 The scope change in Brazil NAB refers to tax credits and related effects, and corresponds to the net amount of the tax credits recorded in 2Q21 (R$ 170.7) and the tax credits recorded in 2Q22 (R$ 124.1).
