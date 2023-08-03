Page | 2

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Another quarter of double-digittop-line and bottom-line growth, with EBITDA margin expanding in all our reporting business units

Our top line performance remained resilient and cost pressures continued to decelerate leading to bottom-line growth and Normalized EBITDA margin expansion in all our reporting business units this quarter. Although volumes were impacted by softer industries in some of our main markets, net revenue increased by 20.0% driven by a solid NR/hl performance (+22.8%) coupled with operational leverage, resulting in Normalized EBITDA growth of 34.2%. Gross margin expanded 170 bps and Normalized EBITDA margin expanded 300 bps.

Commercial momentum continued to be led by Brazil. Several of our brands were awarded with 13 Lions at Cannes Festival of Creativity (Brahma, Budweiser, Stella Artois, Guaraná Antarctica, and Zé Delivery), and the health of our focus super premium and premium beer brands and of our NAB brands improved once again. In Beer, our super premium and premium brands grew volumes in the mid-thirties, with market share gains in the segment, according to our estimates. Overall volumes, however, dropped by 2.5% (-2.5% in Beer and -2.2% in NAB) in the context of declining beer and soft drinks industries and lapping a strong 2Q22 performance that was fueled by the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

As for our international operations, volume growth (+0.6%) in LAS was driven by a positive performance in Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina Beer more than offsetting a decline in Argentina NAB volumes. Our brands in Argentina were also awarded at Cannes with Lions for Quilmes and Stella Artois. In CAC, sequential recovery continued despite the 2.8% volume decline as we see main operational indicators consistent improvement. And in Canada volumes declined by 6.2% due to a soft industry.

NR/hl performance was driven by disciplined execution of our revenue management strategy across markets. In Brazil, NR/hl increased by 12.4% (+12.9% in Beer and +10.0% in NAB) given 2022 pricing carry over, revenue management initiatives, and a positive brand mix contribution. In our international operations, NR/hl grew by 81.1% in LAS (driven mostly by revenue management initiatives in Argentina), 7.7% in CAC (mainly due to revenue management initiatives and a positive mix driven by the recovery of the Dominican Republic), and 6.6% in Canada (also helped by positive brand and pack mix).

Cash COGS/hl continued to decelerate in many of our markets since aluminum and BRL became greater tailwinds given the timing of our hedges, resulting in a 14.1% Cash COGS consolidated growth. Brazil Beer Cash COGS/hl (excluding non-Ambev marketplace products) increased by 4.6% this quarter. Given lower inflation and unhedged commodities prices (such as barley and energy) coupled with additional efficiencies across our operations, we currently expect Brazil Beer Cash COGS/hl (excluding non-Ambev marketplace products) to increase between 2.5-5.5% in the full year. In Brazil NAB Cash COGS/hl (excluding non-Ambev marketplace products) increased by 5.1%, in LAS +66.2%, in CAC +6.7%, and in Canada +8.8%.

Consolidated Cash SG&A also grew at a lower pace (+18.6%) as the continued investments in our brands were partially offset by less pressure in distribution expenses (given diesel prices) and efficiencies in administrative expenses. In Brazil Cash SG&A increased by 8.4% (+7.0% in Beer and +16.3% in NAB), in LAS +81.8%, in CAC +5.9%, and in Canada -6.2%.

As a result, all our reporting business units delivered Normalized EBITDA growth, with Normalized EBITDA margin expansion in the quarter: +29.0% in Brazil (+29.7% in Beer and +24.9% in NAB), with a 380 bps expansion (400 bps in Beer and 310 bps in NAB); +109.8% in LAS, with a 380 bps expansion; +7.9% in CAC, with a 100 bps expansion; and +4.1% in Canada, with a 120 bps expansion. Furthermore, gross margin also expanded in all regions (290 bps in Brasil - 250 bps in Beer and 490 bps in NAB -, 160 bps in LAS and 100 bps in CAC) except for Canada, which contracted by 70 bps.

As we move into the second half of the year, we remain focused on delivering consistent and continuous improvement in terms of growth and profitability despite the short-term volatility in many of our markets. In addition, we will continue to pursue our ambition of delivering in 2023 better organic Normalized EBITDA growth than the 17.1% growth we delivered in 2022, while also going back to gross margin and Normalized EBITDA margin expansion.