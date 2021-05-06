Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ambev S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambev S A : Earnings Release Presentation 1Q21

05/06/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q21 Earnings Call

May 06, 2021

This presentation was prepared by Ambev S.A. ("Ambev" or "Company") for the exclusive use in the earnings

conference call of the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21). This presentation should not be considered as a complete

document and should be analyzed together with the Company's quarterly information form (ITR) for the first quarter and the respective press release, both available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC and the CVM website. This presentation was prepared for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities of the Company, or as advice or recommendation of any nature. This presentation is not intended to be comprehensive, or to contain all the information that Ambev's shareholders might need. No decisions on investment, disposal or any other financial decisions or actions shall be made solely on the basis of the information contained herein.

This presentation segregates the impact of organic changes from those arising from changes in scope or currency

translation. Scope changes represent the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, the start up or termination of activities or the transfer of activities between segments, curtailment gains and losses and year over year changes in accounting estimates and other assumptions that management does not consider as part of the underlying performance of the business. Organic growth and normalized numbers are presented applying constant year-over- year exchange rates to exclude the impact of the movement of foreign exchange rates.

Unless stated, percentage changes in this presentation are both organic and normalized in nature. Whenever used in

this document, the term "normalized" refers to performance measures (EBITDA, EBIT, Profit, EPS) before exceptional

items adjustments. Exceptional items are either income or expenses which do not occur regularly as part of the normal activities of the Company. They are presented separately because they are important for the understanding of the underlying sustainable performance of the Company due to their size or nature. Normalized measures are additional measures used by management and should not replace the measures determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance. Comparisons, unless otherwise stated, refer to the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20). Values in this presentation may not add up due to rounding.

No Carnival, but…

…we continue to build momentum…

We built on the commercial momentumfrom Q3 to deliver a good finish to 2020.

In 1Q21 we saw clear signs that our commercial strategy is working, and that momentum continues

Ambev Consolidated Volume Growth (%)

12.0%

11.

7.6%

-5.6%

-9.4%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

…with strong performance in Brazil and international operations

Volume growth & share gains in most markets

Flexible and efficient revenue

management initiatives

Strong innovations portfolio

Above core volume growth

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMBEV S.A.
05:13pAMBEV S A  : Earnings Release Presentation 1Q21
PU
04:17pAMBEV S A  : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file an..
PU
01:33pAmbev ADRs Up Nearly 10% on Higher 1Q Revenue, EPS
DJ
11:01aAMBEV : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:58aAmbev 1Q Profit Rises on Higher Sales in Most Markets
DJ
04:02aAMBEV S A  : AB InBev 'architect' Brito to hand over to N.America boss
RE
01:21aAMBEV S A  : Reports 2021 First Quarter Results
PU
05/03AMBEV S.A.  : quaterly earnings release
04/30AMBEV S A  : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file an..
PU
04/08AMBEV S A  : March - Treasury Form
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 61 813 M 11 676 M 11 676 M
Net income 2021 9 682 M 1 829 M 1 829 M
Net cash 2021 15 440 M 2 916 M 2 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 234 B 44 440 M 44 178 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart AMBEV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,43 BRL
Last Close Price 14,86 BRL
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Director
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Alves de Brito Co-Chairman
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBEV S.A.-5.05%43 457
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV2.95%138 924
HEINEKEN N.V.6.97%67 426
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.9.43%46 322
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-5.08%41 348
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.8.50%28 900