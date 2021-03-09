Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Ambev S.A.    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/08
14.69 BRL   -2.59%
05:47pAMBEV S A  : February - Consolidated Form
PU
03/01AMBEV S A  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Ambev SA to $2.28 From $2.09, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
02/25AMBEV S A  : Earnings Release Presentation 4Q20 and 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ambev S A : February - Consolidated Form

03/09/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From February 1st to 28th, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

Related Persons

( X) Board of Directors

( ) Management

( ) Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Shares

Common

32,300,347

ADR

Common

1,068,738

Stock Option

ABEVF13

0

Stock Option

ABEVF42

0

Transactions in the month

Quantity

Securities / DerivativesSecurities CharacteristicsIntermediaryOperationDayQuantityPrice

Volume (R$) (3)

(2)

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Shares

Common

32,300,347

ADR

Common

1,068,738

Stock Option

ABEVF13

0

Stock Option

ABEVF42

0

Quantity

(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

  • (2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

  • (3) Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From February 1st to 28th, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

( )

Related Persons

Board of Directors

( X ) Management

( ) Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting

CommitteesInitial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

ADR

Common Transactions in the month

5,281,936 459,563

Securities / DerivativesSecurities Characteristics (2)IntermediaryOperationDayQuantity

Price

Volume (R$) (3)

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

ADR

Common Common

5,281,936 459,563

  • (1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

  • (2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

  • (3) Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From February 1st to 28th, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

( )

Related Persons

Board of Directors

( ) Management

(X) Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting

CommitteesInitial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common Transactions in the month

0

Securities / DerivativesSecurities CharacteristicsIntermediary

Operation

DayQuantityPriceVolume (R$) (3)

(2)

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

  • (1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

  • (2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

  • (3) Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMBEV S.A.
05:47pAMBEV S A  : February - Consolidated Form
PU
03/01AMBEV S A  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Ambev SA to $2.28 From $2.09, Maintains..
MT
02/25AMBEV S A  : Earnings Release Presentation 4Q20 and 2020
PU
02/25AMBEV S A  : 4Q Net Income Jumps on Higher Sales, Tax Credit
DJ
02/25AMBEV S A  : Earnings Release 4Q20
PU
02/25AMBEV S A  : Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council (with Fiscal Council O..
PU
02/09AMBEV S A  : January- Treasury Form
PU
02/09AMBEV S A  : January – Consolidated Form
PU
01/14AMBEV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/13AMBEV S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Date of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 61 308 M 10 593 M 10 593 M
Net income 2021 10 315 M 1 782 M 1 782 M
Net cash 2021 15 229 M 2 631 M 2 631 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 231 B 39 781 M 39 937 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart AMBEV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,58 BRL
Last Close Price 14,69 BRL
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Executive Officer
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Alves de Brito Co-Chairman
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Eduardo Eiji Horai Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBEV S.A.-6.13%40 440
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-9.02%121 339
HEINEKEN N.V.-2.54%60 707
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.0.72%42 421
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-9.57%38 114
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.0.00%26 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ