Ambev S A : February - Consolidated Form

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From February 1st to 28th, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

Related Persons

( X) Board of Directors

( ) Management

( ) Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting

Committees

Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Shares Common 32,300,347 ADR Common 1,068,738 Stock Option ABEVF13 0 Stock Option ABEVF42 0 Transactions in the month Quantity

Securities / DerivativesSecurities CharacteristicsIntermediaryOperationDayQuantityPrice

Volume (R$) (3)

(2)

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics (2) Shares Common 32,300,347 ADR Common 1,068,738 Stock Option ABEVF13 0 Stock Option ABEVF42 0 Quantity

(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.

(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.

(3) Quantity multiplied by price.

Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.

Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From February 1st to 28th, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

( )

Related Persons

Board of Directors

( X ) Management

( ) Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting

CommitteesInitial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

ADR

Common Transactions in the month

5,281,936 459,563

Securities / DerivativesSecurities Characteristics (2)IntermediaryOperationDayQuantity

Price

Volume (R$) (3)

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

ADR

Common Common

5,281,936 459,563

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

From February 1st to 28th, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):

Company Name: Ambev S.A.

Group and

( )

Related Persons

Board of Directors

( ) Management

(X) Fiscal Council

( )

Technical and Consulting

CommitteesInitial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common Transactions in the month

0

Securities / DerivativesSecurities CharacteristicsIntermediary

Operation

DayQuantityPriceVolume (R$) (3)

(2)

Final Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics (2)

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

