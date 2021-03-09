Ambev S A : February - Consolidated Form

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From February 1st to 28th, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and
Related Persons
( X) Board of Directors
( ) Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( )
Technical and Consulting
Committees
|
Initial Balance
|
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Shares
|
Common
|
32,300,347
|
ADR
|
Common
|
1,068,738
|
Stock Option
|
ABEVF13
|
0
|
Stock Option
|
ABEVF42
|
0
|
Transactions in the month
Quantity
Securities / DerivativesSecurities CharacteristicsIntermediaryOperationDayQuantityPrice
Volume (R$) (3)
(2)
Final Balance
|
Securities / Derivatives
|
Securities Characteristics (2)
|
Shares
|
Common
|
32,300,347
|
ADR
|
Common
|
1,068,738
|
Stock Option
|
ABEVF13
|
0
|
Stock Option
|
ABEVF42
|
0
Quantity
(1) When filling in the form, delete the lines that do not have any information. If there is no acquisition/change in the position of any person in relation to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, send a statement with that information.
-
(2) Issue/Series, convertibility, simple, term, guaranties, type/class, among others.
-
(3) Quantity multiplied by price.
Note: These consolidated data must have information by group: Directors, Management (which have not been included in the Board of Directors), etc.
Each ADR is equivalent to 1 (one) share.
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From February 1st to 28th, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and
( )
Related Persons
Board of Directors
( X ) Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( )
Technical and Consulting
CommitteesInitial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
ADR
Common Transactions in the month
5,281,936 459,563
Securities / DerivativesSecurities Characteristics (2)IntermediaryOperationDayQuantity
Price
Volume (R$) (3)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
ADR
Common Common
5,281,936 459,563
-
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
From February 1st to 28th, 2021 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002(1):
Company Name: Ambev S.A.
Group and
( )
Related Persons
Board of Directors
( ) Management
(X) Fiscal Council
( )
Technical and Consulting
CommitteesInitial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common Transactions in the month
0
Securities / DerivativesSecurities CharacteristicsIntermediary
Operation
DayQuantityPriceVolume (R$) (3)
(2)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics (2)
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
