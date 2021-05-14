Ambev S A : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______ (Form 6-K)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
AMBEV S.A.
CNPJ/ME No. 07.526.557/0001-00
NIRE 35.300.368.941
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Ambev S.A. ('Company' or 'Ambev'), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, informs that Mr. Jean Jereissati Neto, its Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a public event to be held today, as indicated below:
Event: 'Best of ESG', from Exame magazine, to be held on May 12, 2021, at 6:30pm, which will discuss and debate environmental, social and governance aspects. Mr. Jean Jereissati Neto will participate in a live transmission to be mediated by Exame magazine.
Topic: The main topic of the event is 'Best of ESG: Rethinking the value of everything', in which it will be discussed the environmental, social and governance aspects of the companies and how to move forward.
Where: The event will be broadcasted live on the official channels of Exame and can be accessed at the link: https://www.youtube.com/user/portalexame/videos.
São Paulo, May 12, 2021.
Ambev S.A.
Lucas Machado Lira
Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer
Disclaimer
AmBev SA published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:10:13 UTC.