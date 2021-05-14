Ambev S A : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______ (Form 6-K)

Log in
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
05/14/2021 | 02:11pm EDT

05/14/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.


Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No ___X____

AMBEV S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 07.526.557/0001-00

NIRE 35.300.368.941

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Ambev S.A. ('Company' or 'Ambev'), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, informs that Mr. Jean Jereissati Neto, its Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a public event to be held today, as indicated below:

Event: 'Best of ESG', from Exame magazine, to be held on May 12, 2021, at 6:30pm, which will discuss and debate environmental, social and governance aspects. Mr. Jean Jereissati Neto will participate in a live transmission to be mediated by Exame magazine.

Topic: The main topic of the event is 'Best of ESG: Rethinking the value of everything', in which it will be discussed the environmental, social and governance aspects of the companies and how to move forward.

Where: The event will be broadcasted live on the official channels of Exame and can be accessed at the link: https://www.youtube.com/user/portalexame/videos.

São Paulo, May 12, 2021.

Ambev S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:10:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 65 839 M 12 519 M 12 519 M
Net income 2021 10 636 M 2 022 M 2 022 M
Net cash 2021 17 313 M 3 292 M 3 292 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 266 B 50 197 M 50 517 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart AMBEV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 16,48 BRL
Last Close Price 16,88 BRL
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Director
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Alves de Brito Co-Chairman
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBEV S.A.7.86%50 197
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV8.61%147 437
HEINEKEN N.V.7.98%68 464
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED7.23%45 437
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.5.46%44 917
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.9.80%29 419