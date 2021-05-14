Ambev S A : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______ (Form 6-K)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.



AMBEV S.A.

CNPJ/ME No. 07.526.557/0001-00

NIRE 35.300.368.941

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Ambev S.A. (' Company ' or ' Ambev '), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, informs that Mr. Jean Jereissati Neto, its Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a public event to be held today, as indicated below:

Event : 'Best of ESG', from Exame magazine, to be held on May 12, 2021, at 6:30pm, which will discuss and debate environmental, social and governance aspects. Mr. Jean Jereissati Neto will participate in a live transmission to be mediated by Exame magazine.

Topic : The main topic of the event is 'Best of ESG: Rethinking the value of everything', in which it will be discussed the environmental, social and governance aspects of the companies and how to move forward.

Where : The event will be broadcasted live on the official channels of Exame and can be accessed at the link: https://www.youtube.com/user/portalexame/videos.

São Paulo, May 12, 2021.

Ambev S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer