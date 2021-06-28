Ambev S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Ambev S.A. (' Company ' or ' Ambev '), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it will host an online event with members of its Executive Board of Officers, as detailed below:

Event : Ambev ESG Update

Date and Time : June 28th, 2021, at 3:00pm.

Topic : Present the main initiatives and goals of the Company regarding ESG.

Weblinks to enroll :

Portuguese: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=c8ed024c-c1bb-4be0-8c77-1c349a9387fb

Translated to English: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=325d802a-292f-4636-9edd-304bb50d59de

São Paulo, June 25th, 2021.

Ambev S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer