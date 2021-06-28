Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ambev S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
Ambev S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

06/28/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Ambev S.A. ('Company' or 'Ambev'), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it will host an online event with members of its Executive Board of Officers, as detailed below:

Event: Ambev ESG Update

Date and Time: June 28th, 2021, at 3:00pm.

Topic: Present the main initiatives and goals of the Company regarding ESG.

Weblinks to enroll:

Portuguese: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=c8ed024c-c1bb-4be0-8c77-1c349a9387fb

Translated to English: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=325d802a-292f-4636-9edd-304bb50d59de

São Paulo, June 25th, 2021.

Ambev S.A.

Lucas Machado Lira

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 20:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
