Ambev S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Ambev S.A. ('Company' or 'Ambev'), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it will host an online event with members of its Executive Board of Officers, as detailed below:
Event: Ambev ESG Update
Date and Time: June 28th, 2021, at 3:00pm.
Topic: Present the main initiatives and goals of the Company regarding ESG.
Weblinks to enroll:
Portuguese: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=c8ed024c-c1bb-4be0-8c77-1c349a9387fb
Translated to English: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=325d802a-292f-4636-9edd-304bb50d59de
São Paulo, June 25th, 2021.
Ambev S.A.
Lucas Machado Lira
Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer
