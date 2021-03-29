Ambev S A : Notice to Shareholder – Capital Increase

AMBEV S.A.
CNPJ/ME No. 07.526.557/0001-00
NIRE 35.300.368.941
("Company")
NOTICE OF CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
(Pursuant to Exhibit 30-XXXII of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission's
Normative Ruling No. 480/09)
The Board of Directors approved and homologated, in a meeting held on March 29, 2021 at 10:00 pm, pursuant to the terms of Article 6 of the Company's Bylaws and Article 168 of Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76, the issuance of new common shares as a result of the exercise, by certain beneficiaries, of options granted under the "First Program for the year of 2016 of the Company's Stock Option Plan", approved by the Board of Directors on March 2, 2016, within the scope of the Stock Option Plan, as approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on July 30, 2013.
I.
Date of approval of the stock option plan by the Shareholders' General Meeting
The Stock Option Plan was approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on July 30, 2013.
4,010,408 new common shares with no par value.
IV.
Issuance price of the new shares
|
Issuance price per share
|
BRL 18.25
V. Price for each of the issuer's types and classes of shares in the respective markets in which the shares are negotiated, identifying:
i.
Lower, average and highest market price on each of the last three (3) years
|
Price (1)
|
2020 BRL
|
2019 BRL
|
2018 BRL
|
Lower
|
10.75
|
15.33
|
14.32
|
Average
|
13.73
|
17.20
|
18.78
|
Highest
|
18.72
|
19.58
|
22.97
(1) Historical price adjusted in order to reflect payments of interest on own capital, as well as dividend distributions.
ii.
Lower, average and highest price on each quarter of the last two (2) years
|
Price (1)
|
4Q2020 (BRL)
|
3Q2020 (BRL)
|
2Q2020 (BRL)
|
1Q2020 (BRL)
|
4q2019 (BRL)
|
3Q2019 (BRL)
|
2Q2019 (BRL)
|
1Q2019 (BRL)
|
Lower
|
11.87
|
11.73
|
10.82
|
10.75
|
16.86
|
17.35
|
16.07
|
15.74
|
Average
|
14.03
|
13.06
|
12.11
|
15.61
|
17.89
|
18.55
|
17.07
|
17.03
|
Highest
|
15.95
|
14.89
|
14.22
|
18.72
|
19.22
|
20.10
|
18.00
|
18.27
(1) Historical price adjusted in order to reflect payments of interest on own capital, as well as dividend distributions.
iii.
Lower, average and highest price on each month of the last six (6) months
|
Price (1)
|
03/2021(2)
(BRL)
|
02/2021 (BRL)
|
01/2021 (BRL)
|
12/2020 (BRL)
|
11/2020 (BRL)
|
10/2020 (BRL)
|
Lower
|
13.77
|
14.02
|
15.11
|
14.30
|
12.45
|
11.87
|
Average
|
14.95
|
14.99
|
15.89
|
15.14
|
14.01
|
13.00
|
Highest
|
15.54
|
15.68
|
16.80
|
15.95
|
15.06
|
13.83
-
(1) Historical price adjusted in order to reflect payments of interest on own capital, as well as dividend distributions.
-
(2) up to March 24, 2021.
iv.
Average price on the last ninety (90) days
|
Price (1)
|
90 days (BRL)
|
Average
|
15.31
(1) Historical price adjusted in order to reflect payments of interest on own capital, as well as dividend distributions.
VI.
Potential dilution percentage arising from the issuance
|
Potential Dilution percentage (in relation to number of shares)
|
0.025487%
|
Potential Dilution percentage (in relation to the capital stock)
|
0.126410%
