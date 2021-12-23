Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ambev S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/22
15.39 BRL   -0.06%
08:03aBrazil brewer Ambev to invest $154 mln in recycled bottles factory
RE
12/20AMBEV S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)
PU
12/20AMBEV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil brewer Ambev to invest $154 mln in recycled bottles factory

12/23/2021 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA will build a new factory in the state of Parana to produce bottles made of recycled glass, the company announced on Thursday, saying it expected to invest 870 million reais ($153.9 million) in the plant.

Ambev, a subsidiary of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA , said the deal was a bet on the development of so-called reverse logistics and the circular economy. The factory is expected to start operating in 2025.

According to Ambev, the announcement is in line with its goal of having 100% of its products in returnable or recycled packaging by 2025. The factory will produce bottles from glass shards collected by reverse logistics companies and cooperatives, the company said, adding that each bottle could be reused more than 20 times per year.

The new plant will be 100% supplied by renewable power, Ambev added.

($1 = 5.6540 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBEV S.A. -0.06% 15.39 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV 0.51% 53.2 Real-time Quote.-7.16%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.56% 6.3927 Delayed Quote.2.12%
All news about AMBEV S.A.
08:03aBrazil brewer Ambev to invest $154 mln in recycled bottles factory
RE
12/20AMBEV S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)
PU
12/20AMBEV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
12/20AMBEV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/09AMBEV S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Distribution
PU
11/10Tranche Update on Ambev S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 18, 2021.
CI
11/09CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
11/09INDIVIDUAL FORM - Form 6-K
PU
11/03BofA Securities Lifts Ambev to Neutral From Underperform
MT
10/29Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBEV S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 70 924 M 12 507 M 12 507 M
Net income 2021 12 500 M 2 204 M 2 204 M
Net cash 2021 17 642 M 3 111 M 3 111 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 242 B 42 419 M 42 713 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart AMBEV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,39 BRL
Average target price 17,71 BRL
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Director
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBEV S.A.-1.66%42 419
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-7.16%101 853
HEINEKEN N.V.6.58%63 448
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.11.03%45 501
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-17.77%35 675
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-8.89%27 051