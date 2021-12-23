Brazil brewer Ambev to invest $154 mln in recycled bottles factory

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA
will build a new factory in the state of Parana to
produce bottles made of recycled glass, the company announced on
Thursday, saying it expected to invest 870 million reais ($153.9
million) in the plant.
Ambev, a subsidiary of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA
, said the deal was a bet on the development of
so-called reverse logistics and the circular economy. The
factory is expected to start operating in 2025.
According to Ambev, the announcement is in line with its
goal of having 100% of its products in returnable or recycled
packaging by 2025. The factory will produce bottles from glass
shards collected by reverse logistics companies and
cooperatives, the company said, adding that each bottle could be
reused more than 20 times per year.
The new plant will be 100% supplied by renewable power,
Ambev added.
($1 = 5.6540 reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo;
Editing by Pravin Char)