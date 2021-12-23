Brazil brewer Ambev to invest $154 mln in recycled bottles factory

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA will build a new factory in the state of Parana to produce bottles made of recycled glass, the company announced on Thursday, saying it expected to invest 870 million reais ($153.9 million) in the plant.

Ambev, a subsidiary of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA , said the deal was a bet on the development of so-called reverse logistics and the circular economy. The factory is expected to start operating in 2025.

According to Ambev, the announcement is in line with its goal of having 100% of its products in returnable or recycled packaging by 2025. The factory will produce bottles from glass shards collected by reverse logistics companies and cooperatives, the company said, adding that each bottle could be reused more than 20 times per year.

The new plant will be 100% supplied by renewable power, Ambev added.

