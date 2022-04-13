Brazil's Ambev CEO sees a good 2022 for beer sector

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA
should have a good year in terms of beer demand in
Brazil, its Chief Executive Jean Jereissati Neto said on
Wednesday.
"From the point of view of consumer demand, it should be a
good year. We have a return to the bars... The World Cup will
take place for the first time in the summer," said Jereissati
Neto on the second day of presentations to analysts and
investors. He did not disclose any specific forecast.
Chief Financial Officer Lucas Lira said the business is
permeated by "macro challenges and volatility throughout this
year," but added, "after two years of demand pressures, there is
the need from consumers to reconnect."
The CEO said that rising inflation has a bigger impact on
the company's most popular brands, while the higher priced ones
have been "very resilient in recent years."
Popular brands in Brazil include Brahma and Skol, while
Stella Artois is one of the company's premium beers.
Ambev's main commodities are aluminum and barley, and for
that the company has contracted hedging instruments and focused
on returnable packaging to protect itself from rising costs,
Lira said.
