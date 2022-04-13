Log in
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/13 03:35:15 pm EDT
14.85 BRL   -1.33%
Brazil's Ambev CEO sees a good 2022 for beer sector

04/13/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
The AmBev (Companhia de Bebidas das Americas) logo is pictured in their unit in Fortaleza

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA should have a good year in terms of beer demand in Brazil, its Chief Executive Jean Jereissati Neto said on Wednesday.

"From the point of view of consumer demand, it should be a good year. We have a return to the bars... The World Cup will take place for the first time in the summer," said Jereissati Neto on the second day of presentations to analysts and investors. He did not disclose any specific forecast.

Chief Financial Officer Lucas Lira said the business is permeated by "macro challenges and volatility throughout this year," but added, "after two years of demand pressures, there is the need from consumers to reconnect."

The CEO said that rising inflation has a bigger impact on the company's most popular brands, while the higher priced ones have been "very resilient in recent years."

Popular brands in Brazil include Brahma and Skol, while Stella Artois is one of the company's premium beers.

Ambev's main commodities are aluminum and barley, and for that the company has contracted hedging instruments and focused on returnable packaging to protect itself from rising costs, Lira said.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 78 740 M 16 779 M 16 779 M
Net income 2022 12 697 M 2 706 M 2 706 M
Net cash 2022 13 250 M 2 823 M 2 823 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 237 B 50 476 M 50 476 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Managers and Directors
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Director
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBEV S.A.-2.40%50 734
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV1.50%116 162
HEINEKEN N.V.-10.38%55 408
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-0.85%47 402
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-2.30%33 706
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-12.20%22 297