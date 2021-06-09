Log in
    ABEV3   BRABEVACNOR1

AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
Mastercard, Ambev back away from Copa America as players vent COVID-19 concerns

06/09/2021 | 07:44pm BST
SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc and drinks company Ambev, major sponsors of South American soccer, backed away from the Copa America on Wednesday as players criticized organizers for moving the tournament to Brazil despite one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

Last week, the South American Football Confederation unexpectedly relocated the tournament, which kicks off on Sunday, after co-hosts Colombia were dropped because of civil unrest and Argentina withdrew after a surge in coronavirus infections.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has played down the severity of the coronavirus and fought against lockdowns, threw his support behind the move. But public health experts, Supreme Court justices and footballers questioned the wisdom of hosting the tournament with a pandemic raging.

More than 475,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19, the world's worst official death toll outside the United States, and experts warn of a third wave approaching along with winter in the southern hemisphere.

The Brazilian soccer team cited "humanitarian" concerns in a statement criticizing the organization of the Copa America on Wednesday, but they committed to participating in the tournament after rumors of a potential boycott.

Mastercard Inc said it decided not to "activate" its sponsorship of Copa America in Brazil after a thorough analysis, meaning it will temporarily remove its branding from the event it has sponsored since 1992.

Ambev SA, a unit of brewer AB InBev sponsoring both the tournament and the Brazilian national team, said "its brands will not be present at the Copa America." (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Additional reporting by Andrew Downie and Anthony Boadle Editing by Brad Haynes and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBEV S.A. 1.14% 19.6 End-of-day quote.25.24%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 0.06% 64.74 Real-time Quote.13.49%
COPA 0.25% 77.69 Delayed Quote.0.32%
COPA CORPORATION INC. -0.83% 3005 End-of-day quote.-48.72%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.30% 115.761 Delayed Quote.12.50%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.54% 6.1654 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
MASTERCARD -0.27% 364.57 Delayed Quote.2.33%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.24% 95.05 Delayed Quote.12.72%
Financials
Sales 2021 66 299 M 13 101 M 9 251 M
Net income 2021 10 873 M 2 149 M 1 517 M
Net cash 2021 16 899 M 3 339 M 2 358 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 308 B 60 852 M 43 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,40x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Director
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Alves de Brito Co-Chairman
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBEV S.A.25.24%61 374
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV13.49%155 407
HEINEKEN N.V.8.27%69 247
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.8.82%46 088
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED2.73%43 700
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED3.29%29 786