Greenthesis, partnershp with Andion on energy and biomethane projects

(Alliance News) - Greenthesis Spa and Andion Italy Spa, the Italian subsidiary of Andion Global, a world leader in the design, supply and construction of solutions for the energy valorization through anaerobic digestion of agricultural by-products and organic waste, announced on Tuesday that they have signed a framework agreement aimed at a joint development pathway aimed at the acquisition, restructuring and subsequent management of a cluster of plants for the treatment and energy valorization of agrifood waste, by-products and livestock manure for the production of biomethane.

The objective of the agreement is to select investment opportunities in the area of biogas plants to be converted to biomethane, enabling both industrial entities to pursue faster growth and diversification in the renewable energy sector, all in adherence to their corporate missions, as well as contributing to the energy transition through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the production of renewable energy, thus offering environmental and socioeconomic benefits to communities facing problems related to the management of wastes and organic waste.

The partnership will enhance the synergy between the two organizations, which will pool their respective distinctive competencies: Greenthesis will be responsible for both the operational management of the plants and their supply chain, and the commercial management of the biomethane produced; Andion will provide all design inputs and will carry out the biomethane refurbishments of the plants, including applying innovative technologies of its exclusive intellectual property.

Greenthesis' stock closed Tuesday up 0.3 percent at EUR0.95 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.