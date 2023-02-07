Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Ambienthesis S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATH   IT0001042297

AMBIENTHESIS S.P.A.

(ATH)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:09 2023-02-07 am EST
0.9540 EUR   +0.32%
01:46pGreenthesis, partnershp with Andion on energy and biomethane projects
AN
01/20Good performance of utilities in Milan; algoWatt rises 29% since start of year
AN
01/12Greenthesis, three circular economy projects funded by PNRR
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenthesis, partnershp with Andion on energy and biomethane projects

02/07/2023 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Greenthesis Spa and Andion Italy Spa, the Italian subsidiary of Andion Global, a world leader in the design, supply and construction of solutions for the energy valorization through anaerobic digestion of agricultural by-products and organic waste, announced on Tuesday that they have signed a framework agreement aimed at a joint development pathway aimed at the acquisition, restructuring and subsequent management of a cluster of plants for the treatment and energy valorization of agrifood waste, by-products and livestock manure for the production of biomethane.

The objective of the agreement is to select investment opportunities in the area of biogas plants to be converted to biomethane, enabling both industrial entities to pursue faster growth and diversification in the renewable energy sector, all in adherence to their corporate missions, as well as contributing to the energy transition through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the production of renewable energy, thus offering environmental and socioeconomic benefits to communities facing problems related to the management of wastes and organic waste.

The partnership will enhance the synergy between the two organizations, which will pool their respective distinctive competencies: Greenthesis will be responsible for both the operational management of the plants and their supply chain, and the commercial management of the biomethane produced; Andion will provide all design inputs and will carry out the biomethane refurbishments of the plants, including applying innovative technologies of its exclusive intellectual property.

Greenthesis' stock closed Tuesday up 0.3 percent at EUR0.95 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about AMBIENTHESIS S.P.A.
01:46pGreenthesis, partnershp with Andion on energy and biomethane projects
AN
01/20Good performance of utilities in Milan; algoWatt rises 29% since start of year
AN
01/12Greenthesis, three circular economy projects funded by PNRR
AN
2022Ambienthesis S P A : Annual financial report 31-12-2021
PU
2022AMBIENTHESIS S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Ambienthesis S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Ambienthesis S.p.A. announced that it has received €62.5 million in funding from G..
CI
2021Eneris Grupa Sp. Z O.O. signed a preliminary contract to acquire 90% stake in Ekotekno ..
CI
2021Ambienthesis S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021AMBIENTHESIS S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 155 M - -
Net income 2021 9,65 M - -
Net Debt 2021 59,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 143 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 283
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart AMBIENTHESIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambienthesis S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBIENTHESIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damiano Belli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Bozzetti Chairman & Head-Institutional Investor Relations
Susanna Pedretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Margutti Independent Non-Executive Director
Gabriella Chiellino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBIENTHESIS S.P.A.1.71%154
VINCI12.02%60 701
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.29%36 571
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.55%33 341
QUANTA SERVICES7.17%21 824
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.16%21 453