Ambika Cotton Mills Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing and selling specialty cotton yarn catering to the needs of manufacturers of shirts and t-shirts. The Company manufactures 100% cotton Compact yarn counts varying from the 20s to 120s combed, which goes for the manufacture of premium branded shirts and t-shirts globally. Its products are made from various imported and Indian cotton. The Company manufactures cotton ring-spun and compact yarn for shirting. The Company operates with a total installed spindle capacity of approximately 108288 of compact facility housed in four units and the knitting facility converts 40,000 kilograms (Kgs) of yarn per day into fabrics. The Company has installed 27.4 megawatts (MW) of wind power capacity for captive consumption of the spinning segment. The Spinning Plants are located at Kanniyapuram, Dindigul and the Windmills are located in Tirunelveli, Dharapuram and Theni in the State of Tamilnadu.