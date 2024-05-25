May 25, 2024 at 03:58 am EDT

Ambika Cotton Mills Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 8,234.6 million compared to INR 8,475 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 8,462.1 million compared to INR 8,613.5 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 629.8 million compared to INR 1,119 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 110 compared to INR 195.45 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 110 compared to INR 195.45 a year ago.