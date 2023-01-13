Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : Ambify lands in the international market through Digitra

Ambify carbon credits are synonymous with transparency.

Ambify - Ambipar's company focused on initiatives and carbon tokenization, has just landed in the international market and starts trading its cryptoassets backed by the Digitra brokerage, a global scale exchange that brings together the ecosystems of traditional and digital assets. In Brazil, the token is already traded on the main exchanges: Mercado Bitcoin, Foxbit, BitPreço, BitcoinToYou (B2U) and Bitrecife.

The Ambify token makes it simple and accessible to offset carbon emissions, which in the past were only purchased in tons, being restricted to some segments. The platform democratizes and popularizes carbon credits and makes them available to all, associating technology and transparency, protecting the environment and encouraging social causes, consistent with Ambipar's ESG strategy.

Ambify carbon credits are synonymous with transparency, from their origin to their retirement, which occurs when the customer requests compensation, avoiding double counting or renegotiation. Ambify is the result of a combination of technology and concern for impacts on the environment and represents a fractional form of carbon credit so that everyday habits can be compensated for, such as coffee or lunch, for example.

"It is a great achievement to reach the international market. We believe in our potential and in everything we set out to do, in order to become a reference point. The Ambify token (ABFY) provides ballast and traceability from carbon credit capture to retirement. It is worth emphasizing that Ambipar is a genuine and continuous generator of carbon credits, based on activities and projects, such as Biofílica Ambipar, and the Circular Economy. We offer certificates with international recognition that carry out the validation and generation part of a transition process" - explains João Valente, Director of Digital Assets at Ambipar.

In addition to increasing the reach of crypto assets, the initiative becomes an option for people interested in using it as a form of investment. "Our main objective is to popularize this market, aiming at raising awareness and engagement in mitigating climate change. In this way, everyone has access to technology, not just focusing on specific market niches" - concludes the executive.

About Ambipar

With an administrative office in São Paulo and headquarters in Nova Odessa - SP, Ambipar is a Brazilian multinational, with a presence in 39 countries in all. Formed by Ambipar Environment and Ambipar Response, two reference segments in the environmental management market, it has in its DNA the commitment to relevant issues, working the ESG Pillars within its business and supporting its customers.

About Ambiify

Ambify is Ambipar's platform that connects people to the transformation process towards a greener, low-carbon economy, allowing everyone, without distinction, to offset their emissions. Every process is certified and audited with international recognition. In addition, in all compensation through the Ambify platform, a percentage of the value is directed to social projects of partners that the customer can choose, among the Jô Clemente Institute (former APAE of São Paulo), Doctors without Borders or Instituto Luz Alliance .

