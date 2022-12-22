Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : COP27, Ambipar promotes the circular economy as a mechanism



Ambipar, a company that works with waste management, circular economy and assistance in cases of environmental emergencies, is one of the Brazilian companies participating in COP27, the UN climate conference. In an interview with EXAME's ESG team, Rafael Tello, sustainability director of the Ambipar Group, emphasized that his presence at the event aims to reaffirm the commitment to combating climate change, mainly through decarbonization strategies.

According to Tello, one of the goals of the Brazilian multinational is to help companies become more sustainable. "We bring our circular economy solutions to help companies reduce their emissions, generate, offset and trade carbon credits. Today, we are thinking about this decarbonization strategy in a much broader way, connected with our ambitions, taking internal and external actions to be able to turn this into reality", he said.

This is not a simple process. Ambipar offers options and operational processes in the areas of photovoltaic energy, purchase of clean energy and equipment replacement. On the carbon credits front, the group works with Biofílica Ambipar Environment, which sells carbon credits, and the Ambify app, aimed at raising awareness, education and environmental compensation.

"Now we want to reinforce our message to the market, that working with the circular economy, preventing waste from ending up in landfills and giving new life to this waste contributes to the reduction of emissions. We are talking about almost 50% of the emissions that we need to reduce in order to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement", comments Tello.

The sustainability director points out that the repercussions of the last Conference of the Parties, COP26, influenced this position. The company's expectation is to have more strength to focus on the implementation stage, and take advantage of collaborations and initiatives to structure better decarbonization strategies.

For the next year, Tello comments that he expects the market to have more ambitious goals and actions that really generate results. "The fundamental thing will be to show the capacity to expand results and the generation of positive effects, because we are getting close to 2030. The net zero goals are getting closer", said Tello.

The executive also highlighted the importance of a scientific basis for action to reduce emissions, always considering climate justice. "If we are talking about bringing more justice within countries or between countries, we will need to think about decarbonization. We will need to think about adaptation and what we need is to move forward now. What I've been hearing a lot here [at COP27] is the issue of implementation. We will have to understand the scenario, the risks and what is needed to act. But this action of ours has to be of quality, based on science and done in partnership to have more scale", concludes Tello.

