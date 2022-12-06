Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
12/06/2022 | 05:32pm EST
(Convenience translation into English from the original previously issued in Portuguese)
AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E
EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
Independent auditors' review report
Individual and consolidated interim financial information
As at September 30, 2022
EO/JRS/RM/AS/DS/JCO
5541i/22
AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
Individual and consolidated interim financial information
As at September 30, 2022
Contents
Management report
Independent auditor's review report on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Individual and consolidated interim statements of financial position Individual and consolidated interim statements of income
Individual and consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income Individual and consolidated interim statements of changes in equity Individual and consolidated interim statements of cash flows - indirect method
Individual and consolidated interim statements of value added - additional information
Individual and consolidated notes to the interim financial information
2
3Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE
AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A. ANNOUNCES
3Q22 AND 9M22 RESULTS
Consolidated EBITDA(1) reaches R$1.1 billion and in 3Q22 advances
69.1%
São Paulo, November 7th, 2022 - Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. (B3: AMBP3), leader in its areas of activity, is a Brazilian multinational with businesses structured in two segments:
Environment: total waste management focused on recovery following the concept of circular economy, especially in the treatment and reinsertion of materials in the production chain.
Response: prevention, training, industrial and maritime services, as well as response to environmental emergencies in all modes (road, air, maritime, rail, industrial and pipelines).
Highlights
Record Gross Revenue(1): R$4.4 billion
Record EBITDA(1): R$1.1 billion
Increase of 1.9 p.p. in the 3Q22 EBITDA Margin reaching 27.8%
Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos SA published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 22:31:03 UTC.