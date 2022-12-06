Advanced search
    AMBP3   BRAMBPACNOR6

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.

(AMBP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-06 pm EST
22.05 BRL   -2.48%
05:32pAmbipar Participações E Empreendimentos S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
11/07Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/26Ambipar Participações E Empreendimentos S A : completes acquisition of multinational consultancy Witt O'Brien's
PU
Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

12/06/2022 | 05:32pm EST
(Convenience translation into English from the original previously issued in Portuguese)

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E

EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.

Independent auditors' review report

Individual and consolidated interim financial information

As at September 30, 2022

EO/JRS/RM/AS/DS/JCO

5541i/22

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.

Individual and consolidated interim financial information

As at September 30, 2022

Contents

Management report

Independent auditor's review report on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Individual and consolidated interim statements of financial position Individual and consolidated interim statements of income

Individual and consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income Individual and consolidated interim statements of changes in equity Individual and consolidated interim statements of cash flows - indirect method

Individual and consolidated interim statements of value added - additional information

Individual and consolidated notes to the interim financial information

2

3Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A. ANNOUNCES

3Q22 AND 9M22 RESULTS

Consolidated EBITDA(1) reaches R$1.1 billion and in 3Q22 advances

69.1%

São Paulo, November 7th, 2022 - Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. (B3: AMBP3), leader in its areas of activity, is a Brazilian multinational with businesses structured in two segments:

  • Environment: total waste management focused on recovery following the concept of circular economy, especially in the treatment and reinsertion of materials in the production chain.
  • Response: prevention, training, industrial and maritime services, as well as response to environmental emergencies in all modes (road, air, maritime, rail, industrial and pipelines).

Highlights

  • Record Gross Revenue(1): R$4.4 billion
  • Record EBITDA(1): R$1.1 billion
  • Increase of 1.9 p.p. in the 3Q22 EBITDA Margin reaching 27.8%
  • Net Revenue 110.5% higher in 9M22 vs. 9M21
  • Maintenance of the leverage ratio of 2.8x
  • Organic Growth of 21%

Videoconference in Portuguese

(Simultaneous interpretation into English)

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

11:00 am (Brasilia time) 09:00 am (US EST)

Webcast: Click here

IR Contacts:

Thiago da Costa Silva

CFO

Ricardo Rosanova Garcia

IRO

Renato Ferreira dos Santos

IR Manager

Site: https://ri.ambipar.com/

E-mail: ri@ambipar.com

  1. 3Q22 Proforma Annualised

3Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

LTM and Annualized - Proforma

12 months - LTM

Annualised - Pro forma

LTM

LTM

Chg.

LTM

Chg.

3Q22

3Q21

Chg.

2Q22

Chg.

R$ million

3Q22

3Q21

3Q22 x3Q21

2Q22

3Q22 x2Q22

Proforma

Pro forma

Pro forma

Proforma

Pro forma

(a)

(b)

(a/b)

(c)

(a/c)

(d)

(e)

(d/e)

(f)

(d/f)

Gross revenues

3,717.7

1671.0

122.5%

3,327.1

11.7%

4,397.2

2,834.9

55.1%

3,865.6

13.8%

Deductions

-436.5

-210.4

107.5%

-410.0

6.5%

-477.1

-371.0

28.6%

-452.0

5.6%

Net revenues

3,281.2

1460.6

124.6%

2,917.2

12.5%

3,920.1

2,463.9

59.1%

3,413.6

14.8%

Gross profit

1,038.7

465.2

123.3%

925.6

12.2%

1,242.7

790.3

57.2%

1,027.4

20.9%

Gross margin

31.7%

31.8%

-0.2 p.p.

31.7%

-0.1 p.p.

31.7%

32.1%

-0.4 p.p.

30.1%

1.6 p.p.

EBITDA

883.1

394.9

123.6%

771.7

14.4%

1,090.4

644.7

69.1%

883.3

23.4%

EBITDA margin

26.9%

27.0%

-0.1 p.p.

26.5%

0.5 p.p.

27.8%

26.2%

1.6 p.p.

25.9%

1.9 p.p.

Net financial result

-384.1

-57.3

570.3%

-268.5

43.0%

-633.2

-170.8

270.7%

-444.8

42.3%

Net income

138.6

142.9

-3.0%

149.1

-7.1%

132.6

174.8

-24.1%

15.8

737.5%

Net debt*

3,079.7

1,534.5

100.7%

2,500.5

23.2%

3,079.7

1,534.5

100.7%

2,500.5

23.2%

Financial leverage (x)

3.5

3.9

-0.4

3.2

0.2

2.8

2.4

0.4

2.8

0.0

* at the end of the period

3Q22 and 9M22 Results

Chg.

Chg.

Chg.

R$ million

3Q22

3Q21

3Q22

2Q22

3Q22

9M22

9M21

9M22 x9M21

x3Q21

X2Q22

Gross revenues

1,099.3

708.7

55.1%

966.4

13.8%

2,935.1

1,414.9

107.4%

Deductions

-119.3

-92.7

28.7%

-113.0

5.6%

-335.7

-180.3

86.2%

Net revenues

980.0

616.0

59.1%

853.4

14.8%

2,599.4

1,234.6

110.5%

Gross profit

310.7

197.6

57.2%

256.9

20.9%

809.2

391.5

106.7%

Gross margin

31.7%

32.1%

-0.4 p.p.

30.1%

1.6 p.p.

31.1%

31.7%

-0.6 p.p.

EBITDA

272.6

161.2

69.1%

220.8

23.5%

697.2

331.2

110.5%

EBITDA margin

27.8%

26.2%

1.6 p.p.

25.9%

1.9 p.p.

26.8%

26.8%

0.0 p.p.

Net financial result

-158.3

-42.7

270.7%

-111.2

42.4%

-329.9

-51.9

535.6%

Net income

33.2

43.7

-24.0%

4.0

730.0%

86.1

116.6

-26.2%

Net debt*

3,079.7

1,534.5

100.7%

2,500.5

23.2%

3,079.7

1,534.5

100.7%

* at the end of the period

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos SA published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 22:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
