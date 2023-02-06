Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : Fato Relevante

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A. Companhia Aberta CNPJ/ME n° 12.648.266/0001-24 NIRE 35.300.384.466 | Código CVM 2496-1 FATO RELEVANTE A AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A. ("Ambipar" ou "Companhia"), vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, em continuidade ao Fato Relevante divulgado em 6 de julho de 2022 e ao Comunicado ao Mercado de 14 de dezembro de 2022, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declarou efetivo em 03 de fevereiro de 2023, o relatório de registro (registration statement) submetido pela Ambipar Emergency Response ('Ambipar Response"), holding do segmento de resposta a emergências do grupo Ambipar, com relação à combinação de negócios da Emergência Participações S.A., subsidiária integral da Ambipar Response com a HPX Corp ('HPX"), sociedade de aquisição de propósito específico (special purpose acquisition company - SPAC) ("Combinação de Negócios"), e o registro das ações ordinárias Classe A e "warrants" da Ambipar Response. Ato contínuo, será realizada em 28 de fevereiro de 2023 a Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da HPX em que serão apreciados o cumprimento das condições precedentes e a conclusão da Combinação de Negócios ("AGE HPX"). Apenas após a aprovação dos acionistas em sede da AGE HPX, a Combinação de Negócios se tornará efetiva e haverá consequente listagem das ações ordinárias Classe A da Ambipar Response na NYSE American sob o ticker, "AMBI A conclusão desta operação é um importante marco na condução da estratégia de crescimento e internacionalização das operações da Ambipar Response robustecendo ainda mais sua posição de referência global em serviços industriais e resposta a emergências. Nos termos da regulamentação da SEC, a Ambipar Response disponibilizará informações sobre a Combinação de Negócios bem como o material de divulgação da transação no site da SEC (www.sec.gov). A Companhia informa que manterá seus acionistas e o mercado em geral devidamente informados a respeito de quaisquer desenvolvimentos relevantes acerca da Combinação de Negócios e listagem na NYSE American. São Paulo, 6 de fevereiro de 2023. Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. Thiago da Costa Silva Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A. Publicly-held Company CNPJ/ME n° 12.648.266/0001-24 NIRE 35.300.384.466 | CVM code 2496-1 MATERIAL FACT AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A. ("Ambipar" or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, following the Material Fact released on July 6, 2022 and the Notice to the Market released on December 14, 2022, on February 3, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared effective the Registration Statement on Form F-4(the "Registration Statement") of Ambipar Emergency Response ("Ambipar Emergency Response"), a wholly-subsidaryof Ambipar, in connection with (i) the proposed business combination of Emergencia Participações S.A. ("Emergencia"), holding of the Ambipar group's emergency response segment, with HPX Corp. (NYSE American: HPX), a special purpose acquisition company ("HPX"), as a result of which HPX will merge with and into Ambipar Emergency Response, with Ambipar Emergency Response as the surviving entity, and Emergencia will become wholly-owned subsidiary of Ambipar Emergency Response (the " Business Combination "), and (ii) the registration of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants of Ambipar Emergency Response. HPX will hold an extraordinary general meeting on February 28, 2023, in which the HPX shareholders will deliberate upon the satisfaction of the closing conditions and the consummation of the Business Combination (the "HPX Extraordinary General Meeting"). Upon its approval at the HPX Extraordinary General Meeting, the Business Combination will become effective. Upon closing, Ambipar Emergency Response is expected to list on NYSE American LLC with its Class A Ordinary Shares trading under the ticker symbol "AMBI". The completion of the Business Combination is expected to be an important milestone to Emergencia's growth and international expansion strategies, further strengthening its position as a global reference in emergency response and industrial field services. In compliance with the SEC's rules and regulations, Ambipar Emergency Response will make information about the Business Combination and disclosure documents available on the SEC website (www.sec.gov). The Company informs that it will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed regarding any material developments with respect to the Business Combination and the listing of Ambipar Emergency Response's securities on NYSE American LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements The information in this material fact includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the proposed Business Combination. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. No assurance can be given that the Business Combination discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this material fact, and on the current expectations of Ambipar Emergency Response's, Emergencia's and HPX's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward- looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Ambipar Emergency Response, Emergencia and HPX. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in HPX's proxy statement / prospectus that forms a part of the Registration Statement on Form F-4 (Reg No. 333-268795), filed with the SEC on January 27, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents HPX has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither HPX, Ambipar Emergency Response nor Emergencia presently know or that HPX, Ambipar Emergency Response and Emergencia currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect HPX's, Ambipar Emergency Response's and Emergencia's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this material fact. HPX, Ambipar Emergency Response and Emergencia anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause HPX's, Ambipar Emergency Response's or Emergencia's assessments to change. However, while HPX, Ambipar Emergency Response and Emergencia may elect to update these forward- looking statements at some point in the future, HPX, Ambipar Emergency Response and Emergencia specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing HPX's, Ambipar Emergency Response's or Emergencia's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this material fact. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It The proposed Business Combination will be submitted to the shareholders of HPX for their consideration. Ambipar Emergency Response has filed a Registration Statement with the SEC which includes a preliminary proxy statement in connection with HPX's solicitation for proxies for the vote by HPX's shareholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as a preliminary prospectus with respect to Ambipar Emergency Response's securities to be issued in connection with the proposed Business Combination. HPX and Ambipar Emergency Response also will file other documents regarding the proposed Business Combination with the SEC. The Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC on February 3, 2023, and HPX will distribute a definitive proxy statement / prospectus and other relevant documents to HPX's shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed Business Combination. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that HPX will send to its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. HPX's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement / prospectus, in connection with HPX's solicitation of proxies for its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held to approve, among other things, the proposed Business Combination, because this document contains important information about HPX, Ambipar Emergency Response, Emergencia and the proposed Business Combination. Shareholders and investors may also obtain a copy of the definitive proxy statement / prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed Business Combination and other documents filed with the SEC by HPX, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to 1000 N. West Street, Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801. INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR ANY SECURITIES OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE. Participants in the Solicitation HPX, Ambipar Emergency Response, Emergencia and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management, employees and consultants may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from HPX's shareholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination. Information