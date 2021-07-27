Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of 53.6% of the share capital of Biofílica Investimentos Ambientais S.A.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. ("Ambipar" or "Company") (B3: AMBP3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has completed the acquisition of 53.6% of the share capital of Biofílica Investimentos Ambientais S.A. ("Biofílica").

Founded in 2008 by Plínio Ribeiro, who will continue to lead the business, Juscelino Martins (Grupo Martins and Tribanco) and Cláudio Pádua (IPÊ and Parquetur), Biofílica's mission is to create a solid and reliable market for environmental services in Brazil, allowing to make forest conservation and restoration economically relevant activities for rural producers and communities. The company was a pioneer in the development of REDD+ projects (Reduction of Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) in the Amazon and today has in its portfolio of projects the largest area in the world under forest carbon credit certification with 1.5 million hectares under conservation. The company has also become a national reference in legal reserve compensation, offering solutions in all modalities and states. Leader in conservation projects in Brazil, it has a forest bank to offset the legal reserve of more than 4.6 million hectares in all Brazilian biomes.

Biofílica, at this moment, becomes Biofílica Ambipar Environment S.A., with the objective of accelerating its growth, enhancing the synergy with the Ambipar Group and expanding its portfolio of environmental services. The expansion plan for the coming months foresees massive investment in the development of Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) carbon projects and programs. From this merger and in the medium term, its mission is to become the largest NBS company in the world.

For Ambipar, this acquisition: (i) increases its portfolio of services, as it starts to work with projects for conservation in the Amazon, reforestation and restoration, sustainable agricultural management and compensation for the legal reserve; (ii) incorporates know-how on Greenhouse Gas (GHG) management strategies that are much in demand by current customers; (iii) expands its national and international regulatory knowledge on climate change and carbon markets; (iv) reinforces ESG's Environmental and Social pillars.

Additional information about Biofílica:

Building a sustainable future means meeting the needs of the current generation without compromising the resources of future generations. For this to be possible, we have to act today to reverse the effects of climate change - caused by the increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions into the atmosphere.