    AMBP3   BRAMBPACNOR6

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.

(AMBP3)
News 
Summary

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : Notice to the Market - Official Letter No. 1169/2021-SLS

08/26/2021 | 10:41am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Official Letter 1169/2021-SLS

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos SA ("Ambipar" or "Company") (B3: AMBP3), pursuant to Official Letter 1169/2021-SLS, issued by B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") on August 25 of 2021 ("Official Letter"), hereby informs that it was questioned about fluctuations recorded with the quotations of shares issued by the Company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, between August 12, 2021 and August 25 August 2021, by the Superintendence of Listing and Supervision of Issuers of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, in the following terms:

"In view of the last fluctuations registered with the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as below, we request that you be informed, until 08/26/2021, if there is any fact known to you. that can justify them".

Common Shares

Prices (BRL per share)

Date

Open

Lower

Higher

Average

Last

Oscil.

#

Quantity

Volume (BRL)

%

Trades

08/12/2021

57.70

55.26

57.76

56.22

56.14

-2.87

6,910

1,294,400

72,766,225.00

08/13/2021

56.14

55.51

57.95

56.55

57.80

2.95

4,992

899,400

50,860,412.00

08/16/2021

57.90

51.34

59.79

53.38

51.91

-

11,713

2,817,200

150,378,259.00

10.19

08/17/2021

50.47

49.97

54.56

52.55

53.28

2.63

14,000

3,694,100

194,111,587.00

08/18/2021

53.14

51.69

54.83

53.22

52.50

-1.46

8,509

1,866,800

99,352,001.00

08/19/2021

51.44

50.16

55.74

53.57

54.70

4.19

7,484

1,680,900

90,051,375.00

08/20/2021

54.46

53.52

59.63

57.72

59.38

8.55

8,293

1,939,900

111,968,904.00

08/23/2021

59.99

58.62

61.99

60.20

59.93

0.92

7,166

1,433,100

86,275,952.00

08/24/2021

60.25

58.05

60.91

58.77

58.25

-2.80

6,830

1,402,200

82,413,277.00

08/25/2021*

58.44

56.43

63.64

60.26

63.64

9.25

6,880

1,568,000

94,487,085.00

*Update at 03h16 pm.

The Company informs that, as disclosed in the Material Fact dated August 18, 2021, its subsidiary Environmental ESG Participações S.A. filed a request for registration of its initial public offering of shares on that date, which may have contributed to the aforementioned movement. Except for this fact, the Company is not, on this date, aware of any other fact that may have caused the fluctuation in the trading of its shares.

Finally, the Company emphasizes that it will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed of any events of its knowledge that may influence the price of its securities.

These being the considerations we had in relation to the Official Letter, we are at your disposal for any additional clarifications that may be necessary.

São Paulo, August 26th, 2021.

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A.

Thiago da Costa Silva

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos SA published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 14:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
