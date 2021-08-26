Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : Notice to the Market - Official Letter No. 1169/2021-SLS
08/26/2021 | 10:41am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Official Letter 1169/2021-SLS
Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos SA ("Ambipar" or "Company") (B3: AMBP3), pursuant to Official Letter 1169/2021-SLS, issued by B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") on August 25 of 2021 ("Official Letter"), hereby informs that it was questioned about fluctuations recorded with the quotations of shares issued by the Company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, between August 12, 2021 and August 25 August 2021, by the Superintendence of Listing and Supervision of Issuers of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, in the following terms:
"In view of the last fluctuations registered with the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as below, we request that you be informed, until 08/26/2021, if there is any fact known to you. that can justify them".
Common Shares
Prices (BRL per share)
Date
Open
Lower
Higher
Average
Last
Oscil.
#
Quantity
Volume (BRL)
%
Trades
08/12/2021
57.70
55.26
57.76
56.22
56.14
-2.87
6,910
1,294,400
72,766,225.00
08/13/2021
56.14
55.51
57.95
56.55
57.80
2.95
4,992
899,400
50,860,412.00
08/16/2021
57.90
51.34
59.79
53.38
51.91
-
11,713
2,817,200
150,378,259.00
10.19
08/17/2021
50.47
49.97
54.56
52.55
53.28
2.63
14,000
3,694,100
194,111,587.00
08/18/2021
53.14
51.69
54.83
53.22
52.50
-1.46
8,509
1,866,800
99,352,001.00
08/19/2021
51.44
50.16
55.74
53.57
54.70
4.19
7,484
1,680,900
90,051,375.00
08/20/2021
54.46
53.52
59.63
57.72
59.38
8.55
8,293
1,939,900
111,968,904.00
08/23/2021
59.99
58.62
61.99
60.20
59.93
0.92
7,166
1,433,100
86,275,952.00
08/24/2021
60.25
58.05
60.91
58.77
58.25
-2.80
6,830
1,402,200
82,413,277.00
08/25/2021*
58.44
56.43
63.64
60.26
63.64
9.25
6,880
1,568,000
94,487,085.00
*Update at 03h16 pm.
The Company informs that, as disclosed in the Material Fact dated August 18, 2021, its subsidiary Environmental ESG Participações S.A. filed a request for registration of its initial public offering of shares on that date, which may have contributed to the aforementioned movement. Except for this fact, the Company is not, on this date, aware of any other fact that may have caused the fluctuation in the trading of its shares.
Finally, the Company emphasizes that it will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed of any events of its knowledge that may influence the price of its securities.
These being the considerations we had in relation to the Official Letter, we are at your disposal for any additional clarifications that may be necessary.
