Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBP3   BRAMBPACNOR6

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.

(AMBP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:42 2022-09-13 pm EDT
28.00 BRL   -3.38%
09/05AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.(BOVESPA : AMBP3) added to Brazil IBRX Index
CI
08/11Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/08AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S A : Group publishes Annual Sustainability Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : Response USA participates in important safety report in North America

09/13/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An important document aimed at responding to emergencies was published in the USA, with a significant contribution from Ambipar Response USA. The work in question is Special Report 339 - "Preparing for LNG by Rail Tank Car". A Review of a U.S DOT Safety Research, Testing, and Analysis Initiative by the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

When translated into Portuguese, the report "Preparing for LNG by Tank Car: A Review of a US DOT Safety Research, Testing and Analysis Initiative" contains a comprehensive plan of work based on safety programs that will enable the opening up opportunities for future research.

The document originated after the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) was directed to enter into an agreement with the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) to convene a committee of independent experts to study the safe transport of LNG. by rail tank car.

For the next phase of the study, a technical report is already defined in which the experience of transporting LNG in other locations, including tankers and cargo tank trucks, will be considered. The survey will also examine the applicability of existing emergency response plans, protocols and guides to respond to any potential hazardous materials incidents.

Share

Disclaimer

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos SA published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 18:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
09/05AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : AMBP3) added to Brazil IBRX Index
CI
08/11Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
08/08AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : Group publishes Annual Sustainability Report 2021
PU
07/20Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. and Environmental ESG Participações S.A. a..
CI
07/063GA Participações S.A. announced that it expects to receive $168 million in funding fro..
CI
06/20AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : and CEBDS sign a partnership to train companies on ..
PU
05/16Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
05/02AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : Larissa Manoela is the star of Ambipar's new action..
PU
04/26AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : keeps acquisitions on the radar and targets growth ..
PU
03/21Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. acquired Flyone Specialized Air Service.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 364 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2022 175 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net Debt 2022 2 127 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 3 273 M 631 M 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,98 BRL
Average target price 51,68 BRL
Spread / Average Target 78,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Izabel Cristina Andriotti Cruz de Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Thiago da Costa Silva CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Tércio Borlenghi Chairman
Dennys Spencer de Maio Operations Director
José Carlos de Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.-31.29%639
WASTE MANAGEMENT4.08%71 801
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.6.20%46 790
TETRA TECH, INC.-17.36%7 482
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.23.95%6 690
GEM CO., LTD.-17.58%6 371