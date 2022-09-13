Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : Response USA participates in important safety report in North America

An important document aimed at responding to emergencies was published in the USA, with a significant contribution from Ambipar Response USA. The work in question is Special Report 339 - "Preparing for LNG by Rail Tank Car". A Review of a U.S DOT Safety Research, Testing, and Analysis Initiative by the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

When translated into Portuguese, the report "Preparing for LNG by Tank Car: A Review of a US DOT Safety Research, Testing and Analysis Initiative" contains a comprehensive plan of work based on safety programs that will enable the opening up opportunities for future research.

The document originated after the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) was directed to enter into an agreement with the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) to convene a committee of independent experts to study the safe transport of LNG. by rail tank car.

For the next phase of the study, a technical report is already defined in which the experience of transporting LNG in other locations, including tankers and cargo tank trucks, will be considered. The survey will also examine the applicability of existing emergency response plans, protocols and guides to respond to any potential hazardous materials incidents.

Share