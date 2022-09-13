Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : acquires Canadian company Graham Utility

Ambipar Group - a leading Brazilian multinational in environmental management - ​​acquired 100% of the company Graham Utility, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Ambipar Holding Canada Inc. Founded in 2015, Graham Utility specializes in industrial services and emergency services for the road segment, has a strategically located base 12 km from a navigation channel for the Ontario River, in Belleville, a province where Ambipar was not yet present. In 2021, it had a turnover of 3.2 million Canadian dollars, equivalent to R$14.1 million1 and an EBITDA of 1.5 million Canadian dollars, equivalent to R$6.6 million.

This is the fifth acquisition in Canada and the twelfth in North America, which now has 32 bases strategically located in the region. Graham Utility, at this moment, becomes Ambipar Response Graham, which now has the strategic management and structure of Ambipar Group to drive its growth in North America.

"This acquisition geographically expands our presence in North America, adding another province to our operating map, as well as opening up the possibility of exploration in Marine services in Canada. This acquisition increases our service portfolio in scale in North America, generating operational and administrative synergies and cross selling opportunities, in line with the company's strategic growth plan" - explains Thiago da Costa Silva, CFO of Ambipar Group.

