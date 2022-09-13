Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBP3   BRAMBPACNOR6

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.

(AMBP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-13 pm EDT
27.65 BRL   -4.59%
AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S A : Response USA participates in important safety report in North America
PU
09/05AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.(BOVESPA : AMBP3) added to Brazil IBRX Index
CI
08/11Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : acquires Canadian company Graham Utility

09/13/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Ambipar Group - a leading Brazilian multinational in environmental management - ​​acquired 100% of the company Graham Utility, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Ambipar Holding Canada Inc. Founded in 2015, Graham Utility specializes in industrial services and emergency services for the road segment, has a strategically located base 12 km from a navigation channel for the Ontario River, in Belleville, a province where Ambipar was not yet present. In 2021, it had a turnover of 3.2 million Canadian dollars, equivalent to R$14.1 million1 and an EBITDA of 1.5 million Canadian dollars, equivalent to R$6.6 million.

This is the fifth acquisition in Canada and the twelfth in North America, which now has 32 bases strategically located in the region. Graham Utility, at this moment, becomes Ambipar Response Graham, which now has the strategic management and structure of Ambipar Group to drive its growth in North America.

"This acquisition geographically expands our presence in North America, adding another province to our operating map, as well as opening up the possibility of exploration in Marine services in Canada. This acquisition increases our service portfolio in scale in North America, generating operational and administrative synergies and cross selling opportunities, in line with the company's strategic growth plan" - explains Thiago da Costa Silva, CFO of Ambipar Group.

Disclaimer

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos SA published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 21:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 364 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2022 175 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net Debt 2022 2 127 M 410 M 410 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 3 273 M 631 M 631 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,98 BRL
Average target price 51,68 BRL
Spread / Average Target 78,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Izabel Cristina Andriotti Cruz de Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Thiago da Costa Silva CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Tércio Borlenghi Chairman
Dennys Spencer de Maio Operations Director
José Carlos de Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.-31.29%639
WASTE MANAGEMENT4.08%71 801
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.6.20%46 790
TETRA TECH, INC.-17.36%7 482
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.23.95%6 690
GEM CO., LTD.-17.58%6 371