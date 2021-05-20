Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBP3   BRAMBPACNOR6

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.

(AMBP3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : is recognized in Guide ESG's Best in the Circular Economy category

05/20/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ambipar, a leader in environmental management, was recognized by the award of the ESG's Guide of the Best of Exame magazine in the circular economy category. During the event that took place on May 12th, the vehicle considered the company as one of the best in responsible, sustainable businesses, promoting the return of discarded materials to the production chain.

During the event, a testimony from Ambipar's CEO, Cristina Andriotti, was shown. She thanked the recognition for the company's efforts over the years and invited all stakeholders, customers, and young people for an effective awareness in relation to environmental preservation. 'Let's together make the planet greener,' said Cristina in the video.

Exame magazine stated, at the time of the award, that for the core business, sustainability is a purpose inserted in Ambipar's DNA in a practical, participatory way, but mainly in its actions. 'Respecting, valuing the environment and generating shared value for all its stakeholders, it has the mission of contributing for companies and society to be sustainable, preserving the world for future generations', said the presenter during the live.

Ambipar was evaluated according to ESG criteria (Environmental, Social, Governance) based on answers to ten questions asked by the vehicle. The best companies in ESG were recognized based on the analysis of the editorial team of Exame magazine and ABC Associados, which provided consulting services.

According to Cristina, the company was very happy with the award in the circular economy category. 'We are genuinely ESG. These pillars are in our DNA, we work with a focus on sustainability, innovating in the recovery of waste, in the concept of circular economy, mitigating carbon emissions whether in the Environment or Response division, two segments in which we are a national and international reference, operating in 16 countries ', she affirmed.

To Onara Lima, Sustainability director at Ambipar, the award in the Circular Economy category represents a lot for the company, which was founded 26 years ago with the commitment to develop sustainable solutions, to protect and preserve our planet. 'This recognition is a great achievement, one that fills us with pride, and motivates us even more to continue with our purpose of acting consciously today, producing positive impacts on our processes and supporting our customers in this evolutionary and continuous agenda that is the ESG. We are very happy, 'she said.

Major award-winning brands

Ambipar was recognized in the Best ESG Guide by large companies, such as Mercado Livre, O Boticário, Natura, Itaú, Ambev, Suzano, Creditas, Ânima, Raízen, Santander, Grupo Fleury, Whirlpool, Malwee, Movida, Loft, Totvs and Algar Telcom, which were also chosen by Revista Exame and ABC Associados for more sustainable processes and practices in line with ESG indicators.

'We congratulate all the companies recognized in Exame magazine's Best ESG Guide. It is an honor for us to be part of such an important award among big brands like these. ', Said Cristina Andriotti, Ambipar's CEO.

Disclaimer

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
05:33pAMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : Manual details cargo transport legislatio..
PU
05:33pAMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : is recognized in Guide ESG's Best in the ..
PU
05/11EMERGENCIES IN THE MARITIME MODAL : what they are and their main characteristics
PU
04/14EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN (ERP) : what it is and how to prepare one
PU
03/24EMERGENCY RESPONSE : The big fire in Alemoa and the 5 reasons to outsource the s..
PU
03/24AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : The protocols and laws that must be follo..
PU
03/22AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : conducts Hazmat training for Maringá fire..
PU
03/22AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : reports a net profit increase above 718% ..
PU
03/22ENVIRONMENTAL EMERGENCY : types and step-by-step procedures
PU
03/01MATERIAL FACT : Orion Environmental Services Ltd. Aquisition
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 958 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2021 122 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net cash 2021 478 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 3 241 M 612 M 614 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,25 BRL
Last Close Price 28,42 BRL
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Izabel Cristina Andriotti Cruz de Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Thiago da Costa Silva CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Tércio Borlenghi Chairman
Dennys Spencer de Maio Operations Director
José Carlos de Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.8.63%614
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.19.11%58 739
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.12.35%34 516
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-6.29%7 049
TETRA TECH, INC.3.22%6 473
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.21.83%5 039