Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : is recognized in Guide ESG's Best in the Circular Economy category

Ambipar, a leader in environmental management, was recognized by the award of the ESG's Guide of the Best of Exame magazine in the circular economy category. During the event that took place on May 12th, the vehicle considered the company as one of the best in responsible, sustainable businesses, promoting the return of discarded materials to the production chain.

During the event, a testimony from Ambipar's CEO, Cristina Andriotti, was shown. She thanked the recognition for the company's efforts over the years and invited all stakeholders, customers, and young people for an effective awareness in relation to environmental preservation. 'Let's together make the planet greener,' said Cristina in the video.

Exame magazine stated, at the time of the award, that for the core business, sustainability is a purpose inserted in Ambipar's DNA in a practical, participatory way, but mainly in its actions. 'Respecting, valuing the environment and generating shared value for all its stakeholders, it has the mission of contributing for companies and society to be sustainable, preserving the world for future generations', said the presenter during the live.

Ambipar was evaluated according to ESG criteria (Environmental, Social, Governance) based on answers to ten questions asked by the vehicle. The best companies in ESG were recognized based on the analysis of the editorial team of Exame magazine and ABC Associados, which provided consulting services.

According to Cristina, the company was very happy with the award in the circular economy category. 'We are genuinely ESG. These pillars are in our DNA, we work with a focus on sustainability, innovating in the recovery of waste, in the concept of circular economy, mitigating carbon emissions whether in the Environment or Response division, two segments in which we are a national and international reference, operating in 16 countries ', she affirmed.

To Onara Lima, Sustainability director at Ambipar, the award in the Circular Economy category represents a lot for the company, which was founded 26 years ago with the commitment to develop sustainable solutions, to protect and preserve our planet. 'This recognition is a great achievement, one that fills us with pride, and motivates us even more to continue with our purpose of acting consciously today, producing positive impacts on our processes and supporting our customers in this evolutionary and continuous agenda that is the ESG. We are very happy, 'she said.

Major award-winning brands

Ambipar was recognized in the Best ESG Guide by large companies, such as Mercado Livre, O Boticário, Natura, Itaú, Ambev, Suzano, Creditas, Ânima, Raízen, Santander, Grupo Fleury, Whirlpool, Malwee, Movida, Loft, Totvs and Algar Telcom, which were also chosen by Revista Exame and ABC Associados for more sustainable processes and practices in line with ESG indicators.

'We congratulate all the companies recognized in Exame magazine's Best ESG Guide. It is an honor for us to be part of such an important award among big brands like these. ', Said Cristina Andriotti, Ambipar's CEO.