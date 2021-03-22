Log in
Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A.

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.

(AMBP3)
Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S A : reports a net profit increase above 718% in the fourth quarter of 2020

03/22/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
  • Riding the leading edge of environmental management, Ambipar recorded a net income of R$ 26.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the same period of the previous year, that value was R$ 3.5 million, which means an overall increase of over 718%. The comparison of the fourth quarter of 2020 against the third quarter of the same year shows an increase of 13,332% in the net income. The company grew by 38.5% in 2020 over 2019, and the EBITDA reached R$ 197.6 million, representing a 49.7% increase in the same comparison.
  • The net margin for last year's fourth quarter was 11.6%. For Ambipar, this level will remain in the medium to long run. The company obtained gross revenue of R$ 800.4 million in 2020 - an increase of 43.8% compared to 2019's numbers. Such increase is due to organic growth (over 30%) in addition to the effects of acquisitions.
  • Gross revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was R$ 256.1 million, representing an increase of 77% over the same period of 2019 and 27.7% over the third quarter of 2020. These numbers are due to an expansion of operations together with the acquisitions in the US, aiming to increase Ambipar Response's share in the foreign market.

For Ambipar's IR director, Fábio Castro, the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2020 was highly positive, reaching records in all financial indicators, with an expressive growth in revenue as well as increased EBIDTA and net margins. For 2021, further growth is already expected due to the signing of new contracts, the effect of acquisitions consolidation and the implementation of new operating bases in Brazil. 'Ambipar presents a unique case to the market, based on ESG indicators, which are being increasingly adopted by companies in Brazil and abroad. We consider that all financial and operating indicators projected in the IPO planning have been surpassed. The expectation is that the market will begin to see the company's true value, reflecting positively on share prices', says Fábio.

About Ambipar:

Headquartered in Nova Odessa, SP, Ambipar is a Brazilian multinational company operating in 16 countries in South America, Europe, Africa, North America and Antarctica A benchmark in the environmental management market, Ambipar is formed by two pillars - Ambipar Environment and Ambipar Response - and carries the commitment to sustainability matters in its DNA, promoting the ESG fundamentals within its businesses and in the support to its clients. In addition to environmental solutions through its RD&I department, the company has also acquired two software companies, strengthening its performance in environmental management and ensuring effective compliance by making use of state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence.

Being the owner of several registered patents for sustainable products, Ambipar promotes the circular economy and assists companies with the correct disposal of their waste. Among the main innovations, these stand out: ECOSOLO, a soil conditioner produced from organic waste; ECOBASE, a base developed from mineral waste derived from the pulp and paper industry for use in road paving as well as in the production of cement articles for the construction industry; and COLLAGEN, a soap produced with collagen from the pharmaceutical industry waste.

Ambipar went public in July 2020, becoming the first environmental management company to enter the B3, the Brazilian stock exchange.

It holds certifications by the ISO (9001, 14001, 45001 and 22320) and by Brazil's Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Assessment System (SASSMAQ), and complies with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) standards. Also, it has won the Together for Sustainability (TFS) certification and participates in the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (CEBDS), among others. The organization is a signatory to the Global Pact for the Environment.

Disclaimer

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos SA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 21:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
