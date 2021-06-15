Material Fact: Acquisition of 100% of Ecológica Nordeste EIRELI and Ecológica Gestão Ambiental Ltda (“ECOLÓGICA NORDESTE”

MATERIAL FACT

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. ("Ambipar" or "Company") (B3: AMBP3), in accordance with Article 157, paragraph 4th of Brazilian Corporation Law (Law No. 6,404/76, dated as of December 15th, 1976), as amended, and with CVM Instruction No. 358, dated as of January 3rd, 2002, as amended, hereby inform to its shareholders and the market in general that, it has acquired 100% of Ecológica Nordeste EIRELI and Ecológica Gestão Ambiental Ltda ("ECOLÓGICA NORDESTE"), through its indirect subsidiary Ambipar Environmental Nordeste Ltda.

Founded in 2013 in the city of Salvador, ECOLÓGICA NORDESTE began its operations by offering waste management services, which include the collection, transport and disposal of waste class I and II. It is considered one of the pioneer companies in its segment in the region, when it started its first waste crushing and blending unit for co-processing with state-of-the-art technology in the municipality of Simões Filho, Bahia. In 2020, it had a gross revenue of R$12 million.

This acquisition allows the Company to expand the scope of the contract to supply processed waste as raw material for cement kilns, generate synergies in the recovery of waste, expand the Company's presence in the Northeast region and strengthen its technological leadership position in the offer of solutions for total waste management. In line with its strategic growth plan, capturing synergies and potentially maximizing margins and returns.

The Company clarifies that this acquisition will not be submitted to the approval of its shareholders, nor will it be entitled to withdrawal, considering that (i) it was carried out through its subsidiary, a closed corporation; and (ii) the price paid in the acquisition does not exceed one and a half times the highest of the three values provided for in article 256, II of Law No. 6,404/76.

São Paulo, June 15th 2021

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A.

Thiago da Costa Silva

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer