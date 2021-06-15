Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBP3   BRAMBPACNOR6

AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.

(AMBP3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Material Fact: Acquisition of 100% of Ecológica Nordeste EIRELI and Ecológica Gestão Ambiental Ltda (“ECOLÓGICA NORDESTE”

06/15/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. ("Ambipar" or "Company") (B3: AMBP3), in accordance with Article 157, paragraph 4th of Brazilian Corporation Law (Law No. 6,404/76, dated as of December 15th, 1976), as amended, and with CVM Instruction No. 358, dated as of January 3rd, 2002, as amended, hereby inform to its shareholders and the market in general that, it has acquired 100% of Ecológica Nordeste EIRELI and Ecológica Gestão Ambiental Ltda ("ECOLÓGICA NORDESTE"), through its indirect subsidiary Ambipar Environmental Nordeste Ltda.

Founded in 2013 in the city of Salvador, ECOLÓGICA NORDESTE began its operations by offering waste management services, which include the collection, transport and disposal of waste class I and II. It is considered one of the pioneer companies in its segment in the region, when it started its first waste crushing and blending unit for co-processing with state-of-the-art technology in the municipality of Simões Filho, Bahia. In 2020, it had a gross revenue of R$12 million.

This acquisition allows the Company to expand the scope of the contract to supply processed waste as raw material for cement kilns, generate synergies in the recovery of waste, expand the Company's presence in the Northeast region and strengthen its technological leadership position in the offer of solutions for total waste management. In line with its strategic growth plan, capturing synergies and potentially maximizing margins and returns.

The Company clarifies that this acquisition will not be submitted to the approval of its shareholders, nor will it be entitled to withdrawal, considering that (i) it was carried out through its subsidiary, a closed corporation; and (ii) the price paid in the acquisition does not exceed one and a half times the highest of the three values provided for in article 256, II of Law No. 6,404/76.

São Paulo, June 15th 2021

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A.

Thiago da Costa Silva

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
05:38pMATERIAL FACT : Acquisition of 100% of Ecológica Nordeste EIRELI and Ecológica G..
PU
10:10aAMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : Notice to the Market - Executive particip..
PU
10:04aAMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : Notice to the Market - Participation of e..
PU
06/14AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : supports the Global Reporting Initiative ..
PU
06/14MATERIAL FACT : Acquisition of investment in Boomera do Brasil - Gestão Ambienta..
PU
06/10AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : Notice to the Market - Executive particip..
PU
06/10MATERIAL FACT : Metal Ar Engenharia Aquisition
PU
06/01MATERIAL FACT : Centro Oeste Aquisition
PU
05/27AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMEN : USA will lead emergency response and haza..
PU
05/24MATERIAL FACT : TTC Service Agreement Signed
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 958 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2021 122 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net cash 2021 503 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,4x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 3 981 M 783 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,25 BRL
Last Close Price 35,09 BRL
Spread / Highest target -0,26%
Spread / Average Target -2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Izabel Cristina Andriotti Cruz de Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Thiago da Costa Silva CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Tércio Borlenghi Chairman
Dennys Spencer de Maio Operations Director
José Carlos de Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBIPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES E EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.32.82%783
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.18.93%59 203
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.13.85%34 979
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA7.48%8 064
TETRA TECH, INC.6.73%6 693
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.34.09%5 332