Sustainable Corridor: Ambipar's project to reduce carbon dioxide emissions

With this initiative, the company intends to replace 100% of its logistics fleet with vehicles powered by renewable fuels and clean sources by 2040.

Multinational leader in environmental management, Ambipar announced an important step towards combating climate change. This is the Sustainable Corridor Project, which marks the change in the energy matrix of its fleet to renewable sources.

With an expected initial investment of 30 million reais, the initiative contemplates the integration, to its fleet, of trucks powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), a biofuel that comes from the decomposition of organic materials.

Sustainable Corridor Project

The Sustainable Corridor Project is the result of a study carried out in 2021 by Ambipar which identified, through the greenhouse gas emissions inventory, that logistics activity was a major source of emissions in the company.

Since then, the company has revisited its management strategy to increase the efficiency of the logistics chain, improving processes, indicators, actions to improve operations and the adoption of new technologies.

The goal is bold: to ensure that 100% of the vehicle fleet has a clean energy matrix by 2040. The project should also help Ambipar to increase the participation of logistics services in achieving SDG 12 (Responsible Production and Consumption) and 13 (Climate Action) ), contributing to the company's ambition to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2030.

"With the help of our partners, we will act consciously and efficiently and drive a major transformation in the logistics sector, in addition to generating a positive impact on the environment", says Hélio José Branco Matias, director at Ambipar. "We want to expand our ESG agenda more and more, and the Sustainable Corridor arrives to strengthen this purpose."

Partnerships with Dow and Scania

Ambipar estimates a 20% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions in the first year of circulation of the new trucks in the Sustainable Corridor Project.

Ronaldo Gewehr, logistics director for Dow's Latin America, explains that the trucks will be used on transport routes between Dow's units, but the expectation is to expand their use in delivery to customers.

"Dow has sustainability goals that are directly linked to the reduction of carbon emissions. The partnership with Ambipar is important because it directly impacts the company's logistics operations, which represent a challenging part of its decarbonization plan", highlights Lorena Bruni, Purchasing Director for Latin America at Dow.

Silvio Munhoz, general director of commercial operations at Scania Brasil, points out that since the company assumed the commitment to lead the transformation to a more sustainable transport system, in 2016, it has been looking for partners who are on the same journey.

"Ambipar is proudly one of them and is part of a select group that engraves its name in the history of cargo transport with the singular purpose of reducing the planet's pollution and making it less dependent on diesel", says Munhoz. "Scania's gas solution is a viable reality in Brazil. We continue with bold goals and have already sold more than 600 units. The interest grows every day."

