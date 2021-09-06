Ambition : (Delayed)Supplementary Financial Materials Fiscal Year Ended June 2021(Full-Year)

今期方針
Highlights in Fiscal Year Ended June 2021 (Results)
Policy for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021
A year of establishing a growth base as a real estate DX company
Promote DX (digital transformation) companywide and achieve operating efficiencies and changes in ways of working.
Full-year Forecast
Net sales: 30,529 million yen (up 11.4% year on year)
Operating profit: 978 million yen (up 6.1% year on year) Both net sales and operating profit increased.
今期方針
Highlights in Fiscal Year Ending June 2022 (Plan)
Policy for the Fiscal Year Ending June 2022
Plan to change the company name in October to Ambition DX Holdings Corporation.*
Change the real estate business through DX and achieve rapid growth from the next fiscal year.
The company name will change only if changing the company name is approved in the annual shareholders' meeting to be held on September 29, 2021.
Full-year Forecast
Net sales: 30,605 million yen (up 0.2% year on year)
Operating profit: 1,226 million yen (up 25.4% year on year)
Net sales will increase only slightly, but operating profit will see a double-digit increase, chiefly due to advancing DX.
