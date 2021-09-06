Log in
    3300   JP3128650003

AMBITION CORPORATION

(3300)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambition : (Delayed)Supplementary Financial Materials Fiscal Year Ended June 2021(Full-Year)

09/06/2021 | 01:22am EDT
Q4

2021

Securities 3300

Code

Supplementary

Financial Materials

Fiscal Year Ended June 2021 (Full-Year)

August 13, 2021 (Friday)

Ambition Corporation

ISIN JP3128650003

AGENDA

ISIN JP3128650003

3300

01 Business Segments and Major Topics in Fiscal Year Ended June 2021

02 Overview of Financial Results

03 Individual Business

04 Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending June 2022

APPENDIX

P. 05

  1. 15
  1. 21
  1. 53 P. 58

AMBITION CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

2

今期方針

Highlights in Fiscal Year Ended June 2021 (Results)

ISIN JP3128650003

3300

Policy for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021

A year of establishing a growth base as a real estate DX company

  • Promote DX (digital transformation) companywide and achieve operating efficiencies and changes in ways of working.

Full-year Forecast

Net sales: 30,529 million yen (up 11.4% year on year)

Operating profit: 978 million yen (up 6.1% year on year) Both net sales and operating profit increased.

AMBITION CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

3

今期方針

Highlights in Fiscal Year Ending June 2022 (Plan)

ISIN JP3128650003

3300

Policy for the Fiscal Year Ending June 2022

Plan to change the company name in October to Ambition DX Holdings Corporation.*

Change the real estate business through DX and achieve rapid growth from the next fiscal year.

  • The company name will change only if changing the company name is approved in the annual shareholders' meeting to be held on September 29, 2021.

Full-year Forecast

Net sales: 30,605 million yen (up 0.2% year on year)

Operating profit: 1,226 million yen (up 25.4% year on year)

Net sales will increase only slightly, but operating profit will see a double-digit increase, chiefly due to advancing DX.

AMBITION CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

4

01

Business Segments and Major Topics

in Fiscal Year Ended June 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ambition Corporation published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
