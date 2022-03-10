AMBITION DX : (Delayed)Supplementary Financial Materials Fiscal Year Ended June 2022 (Q2)

【Company-wide】

・Business reform by promoting DX is underway

Adding more value to existing business and creating new business

【Incubation Business Div. (new) 】

・Selling out a portion of portfolios substantially contributed to earnings.

【Leasing DX】Property Management

・Number of houses under management increased by about 10% (YoY)

・Delay in lead time led to lower profit. (Profit will be realized in the second half or later)

【Sales/Purchase DX】Investment Business

・Decline in sales due to misalignment of fiscal period is as initially predicted

【Leasing DX】Leasing Brokerage Business

・Higher earnings than initial prediction were realized. Profit increased by 44 million yen (YoY)

・Productivity (net sales per shop) improved through enhanced remote customer service and DX measures.