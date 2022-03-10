AMBITION DX : (Delayed)Supplementary Financial Materials Fiscal Year Ended June 2022 (Q2)

【Leasing DX】Property Management Business Higher revenues: Number of houses under management increased by about 10%. Lower earnings; Due to delay in lead time; Profit will be realized in 3Q or later.
【Sales/Purchase DX】Investment Business ：Number of houses sold was as initially predicted.
【Leasing DX】Leasing Brokerage Business Earnings: Higher than initial prediction. Profit: Increased by 44 million yen (YoY). Productivity (net sales per shop) improved. ← through enhanced remote customer
service and DX measures.
【NEW: Incubation Business】Selling out investment securities contributed to earnings.
2 0,00 0
1 00 0
6 00
Net sales
9 00
Operating
1 00 0
Operating
Net profit
profit
9 00
profit
5 00
8 00
1 8,00 0
(mil. yen)
7 00
＋13.2%
8 00
＋17.5%
4 00
＋35.9%
7 00
1 6,00 0
6 00
6 00
16,440
5 00
3 00
541
5 00
1 4,00 0
14,538
4 00
4 00
506
2 00
267
3 00
478
3 00
431
197
1 2,00 0
2 00
2 00
1 00
1 00
1 00
1 0,00 0
0
0
0
FY06/2021
FY06/2022
FY06/2021
FY06/2022
FY06/2021
FY06/2022
FY06/2021
FY06/2022
5
