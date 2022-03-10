Log in
    3300   JP3128650003

AMBITION DX HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(3300)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMBITION DX : (Delayed)Supplementary Financial Materials Fiscal Year Ended June 2022 (Q2)

03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
Supplementary Financial Materials Fiscal Year Ended June 2022 (Q2)

February 17, 2022 (Thu.)

TSE Mothers: 3300

AGENDA

Section

Section

Section Section

Section

Financial Results Overview 2Q of FY06/2022 (Company-wide)

Financial Results Overview 2Q of FY06/2022 (By segment)

Policy

Performance forecasts (full-term) of FY06/2022 Dividend policy

Most recent topics

Section 1

Financial Results Overview

FY06/2022

(Company-wide)

Company-wide

Point (FY06/2022, 1-2Q)

Lower revenues / Much higher earnings

Point 1

Point 2

Ponit 3

Point 4

Point 5

Company-wide

Business reform by promoting DX is underway

Adding more value to existing business and creating new business

Incubation Business Div. (new)

Selling out a portion of portfolios substantially contributed to earnings.

Leasing DXProperty Management

Number of houses under management increased by about 10% (YoY)

Delay in lead time led to lower profit. (Profit will be realized in the second half or later)

Sales/Purchase DXInvestment Business

Decline in sales due to misalignment of fiscal period is as initially predicted

Leasing DXLeasing Brokerage Business

Higher earnings than initial prediction were realized. Profit increased by 44 million yen (YoY)

Productivity (net sales per shop) improved through enhanced remote customer service and DX measures.

Company-wide

Performance highlights (FY06/2022, 1-2Q)

Lower revenues / Much higher earnings

Policy: "Reform of existing businesses by promoting DX and growth of Real Estate DX Business"

Net sales

14,538 mil.yen +/- % 11.6 % +/- amount 1,901 mil.yen Prev. 2Q

16,440 mil.yen

Operating profit

541 mil.yen +/- % 13.2 % +/- amount

63 mil.yen Prev. 2Q

478 mil.yen

Ordinary profit

506 mil.yen +/- % 17.5 % +/- amount

75 mil.yen Prev. 2Q

431 mil.yen

Net profit

267 mil.yen +/- % 35.9 % +/- amount

70 mil.yen Prev. 2Q

197 mil.yen

Leasing DXProperty Management Business Higher revenues: Number of houses under management increased by about 10%. Lower earnings; Due to delay in lead time; Profit will be realized in 3Q or later.

Sales/Purchase DXInvestment Business Number of houses sold was as initially predicted.

Leasing DXLeasing Brokerage Business Earnings: Higher than initial prediction. Profit: Increased by 44 million yen (YoY). Productivity (net sales per shop) improved. ← through enhanced remote customer

service and DX measures.

NEW: Incubation BusinessSelling out investment securities contributed to earnings.

2 0,00 0

1 00 0

6 00

Net sales

9 00

Operating

1 00 0

Operating

Net profit

profit

9 00

profit

5 00

8 00

1 8,00 0

(mil. yen)

7 00

13.2%

8 00

17.5%

4 00

35.9%

7 00

1 6,00 0

6 00

6 00

16,440

5 00

3 00

541

5 00

1 4,00 0

14,538

4 00

4 00

506

2 00

267

3 00

478

3 00

431

197

1 2,00 0

2 00

2 00

1 00

1 00

1 00

1 0,00 0

0

0

0

FY06/2021

FY06/2022

FY06/2021

FY06/2022

FY06/2021

FY06/2022

FY06/2021

FY06/2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ambition Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
