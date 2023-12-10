Ambo Agritec Limited is an India-based food manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of biscuits, chips, Bengal specialty, foods, edible oil and Indian tea. It provides consumer and bulk packaging services. The Company exports and imports biscuits, agro commodities, edible oil and Indian tea. It is engaged in the trading of oil, wallpaper, electric goods, molasses, rice and other items. Its tea product categories include Indian, organic, specialty and flavored. Its Bengal specialty products include Max Health, Bengali box, rice, dal, bori, spices, sauces and pickels, other staples, ghee and oil and tea. The Company sells biscuits under its brand, Happy Bite and Sunny Biscuits. Its edible oil products include Happy Heart, cooking oils and vanaspati. The Company offers a wide range of cooking oils, available in five variants, which are refined soya bean oil, kachi ghani mustard oil, refined rice bran oil, refined sunflower oil and refined vegetable oil.

Sector Food Processing