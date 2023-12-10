4,116,128 Equity Shares of Ambo Agritec Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 376 days starting from 29-NOV-2022 to 10-DEC-2023.
Details:
The Promoters, Umesh Kumar Agarwal have agreed not to dispose off an aggregate of at least 20% of the post issue equity share capital of the company for a period of 3 years from the date of allotment.
The entire remaining pre-issue share capital will be locked-up for 1 year from the date of allotment.
December 09, 2023
