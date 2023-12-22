UNITED STATES
For the month of December 2023
Commission File Number: 001-34824
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
19925 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014
Other Information
On December 22, 2023, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (the "Company") held an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to vote on the following proposals which were approved by the majority of the shareholders:
|·
|to elect Jin Huang and Yanhui Ma to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company as Class III director until the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until his or her respective successor is duly appointed and qualified; and
|·
|to ratify the appointment of Marcum Asia CPAs LLP as the independent auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 relating to financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
|By:
/s/Jin Huang
Name: Dr. Jin Huang
Title: President, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer
Date: December 22, 2023
