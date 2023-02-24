Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAM   US02290A1025

AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.

(AMAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
5.030 USD   -22.97%
05:58pAmbrx Biopharma : Analyst and Investor Day Presentation
PU
12:00pTranscript : Ambrx Biopharma Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
06:18aAmbrx Biopharma Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambrx Biopharma : Analyst and Investor Day Presentation

02/24/2023 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst and Investor Day

February 24, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking" statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "hopes," "may," "will," "plan," "intends," "estimates," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seeks," "pro forma," or "anticipates," or other similar words (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials for our product candidates; our product development plans and strategies; plans and expectations with respect to regulatory filings and approvals; the potential benefits and market opportunity for our product candidates and technologies; expectations regarding future events under collaboration and licensing agreements, as well as our plans and strategies for entering into further collaboration and licensing agreements; expectations regarding our future financial position and results of operations; our expected cash runway; and expected benefits of our reprioritizing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and historical results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks inherent in the development and regulatory approval process for novel therapeutics; the fact that future preclinical and clinical results/data may not be consistent with initial or preliminary results/data or results/data from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials; potential delays in development timelines, including delays in clinical trials; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our reliance on third parties for development and manufacturing activities; changes in competitive products or in the standard of care; the risk of early termination of collaboration agreements; the risk that our proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect our product candidates or that we could infringe the proprietary rights of others; the fact that we will need additional capital and such capital may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; and changes in laws and regulations. Other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled "Risk Factors" contained therein.

Caution should be exercised when interpreting results from separate trials involving separate product candidates. There are differences in the clinical trial design, patient populations, follow-up times, and the product candidates themselves.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available to, and expectations of, Ambrx as of the date of this presentation. Ambrx disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

2

© 2023 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. All rights reserved.

ARX788 Anti-HER2 ADC for Patients with Post-Enhertu HER2+ Metastatic Breast

Efficacy Signal Seen in Post-Enhertu Patients with ARX788

In October 2022, Ambrx strategically reprioritized its pipeline and paused further internal development of ARX-788, while seeking partnership

  • ACE-Breast-03study- Clinical study evaluating ARX788 in metastatic HER+ breast cancer (mBC) post-Enhertu and post-Kadcyla stopped enrollment of new patients
  • ACE-Pan-Tumor-01study- Clinical study evaluating ARX788 in multiple cancer types, including mBC; stopped enrollment of new patients
  • Patients who were already enrolled continued to be treated and evaluated

Preliminary data from these two studies shows anti-tumor activity in post-Enhertu, post- Kadcyla and HER2 low patients

  • Data is in a small number of patients and some responses are unconfirmed
  • Data anticipated to be presented at future medical meetings

Completed study (ACE-Breast-01) demonstrates robust response rate in the HER2 metastatic breast cancer (mBC) (next slide)

  • Data published in Clinical Cancer Research (2022) and presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer Conference 2021

4

© 2023 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. All rights reserved.

Enhertu changed the breast cancer ADC landscape, but 24.2% of patients on Enhertu progress within 12 months

No post-Enhertu data supporting the effectiveness of Kadycla and/or Tukysa potentially creates a new large market opportunity with no standard of care

5

© 2023 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 22:57:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.
05:58pAmbrx Biopharma : Analyst and Investor Day Presentation
PU
12:00pTranscript : Ambrx Biopharma Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
06:18aAmbrx Biopharma Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
02/17Wall Street Set to Open Lower as Inflation Data Concerns Investors
MT
02/17ARX517, Ambrx's Proprietary Anti-PSMA ADC, Shows Encouraging Single-Agent Safety and Ef..
AQ
02/17Ambrx Biopharma Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16ARX517, Ambrx's Proprietary Anti-PSMA ADC, Shows Encouraging Single-Agent Safety and Ef..
BU
02/16Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Encouraging Initial Data from its Ongoing Phase 1 Trial ..
CI
02/13Ambrx Biopharma to Host Analyst and Investor Day to Discuss ARX788 in Breast Cancer and..
BU
02/06Ambrx Biopharma Strengthens Clinical Leadership with Appointment of Sandra Aung, Ph.D. ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,71 M - -
Net income 2022 -81,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 28,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 252 M 252 M -
EV / Sales 2022 39,1x
EV / Sales 2023 33,0x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 100%
Chart AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,03 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel J. O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonja Nelson Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Katrin Rupalla Chairman
Janice Lu Chief Medical Officer
Xiaowei Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.187.67%252
MODERNA, INC.-17.84%56 694
LONZA GROUP AG24.52%44 811
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.98%39 628
SEAGEN INC.26.21%30 295
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-17.42%24 319