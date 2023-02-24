Ambrx Biopharma : Analyst and Investor Day Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking" statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "hopes," "may," "will," "plan," "intends," "estimates," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seeks," "pro forma," or "anticipates," or other similar words (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials for our product candidates; our product development plans and strategies; plans and expectations with respect to regulatory filings and approvals; the potential benefits and market opportunity for our product candidates and technologies; expectations regarding future events under collaboration and licensing agreements, as well as our plans and strategies for entering into further collaboration and licensing agreements; expectations regarding our future financial position and results of operations; our expected cash runway; and expected benefits of our reprioritizing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and historical results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks inherent in the development and regulatory approval process for novel therapeutics; the fact that future preclinical and clinical results/data may not be consistent with initial or preliminary results/data or results/data from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials; potential delays in development timelines, including delays in clinical trials; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our reliance on third parties for development and manufacturing activities; changes in competitive products or in the standard of care; the risk of early termination of collaboration agreements; the risk that our proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect our product candidates or that we could infringe the proprietary rights of others; the fact that we will need additional capital and such capital may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; and changes in laws and regulations. Other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled "Risk Factors" contained therein.

Caution should be exercised when interpreting results from separate trials involving separate product candidates. There are differences in the clinical trial design, patient populations, follow-up times, and the product candidates themselves.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available to, and expectations of, Ambrx as of the date of this presentation. Ambrx disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.