Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics, today announced that Feng Tian, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO of Ambrx, will present at Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place March 15-17, 2022.

Dr. Tian is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 17, at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can access the live webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ambrx.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the panel discussion for approximately 90 days.

About Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx)

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, Ambrx has clinical collaborations with multiple partners, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. For more information, please visit www.ambrx.com.

