Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAM   US02290A1025

AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.

(AMAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

03/08/2022 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics, today announced that Feng Tian, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO of Ambrx, will present at Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place March 15-17, 2022.

Dr. Tian is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 17, at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can access the live webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ambrx.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the panel discussion for approximately 90 days.

About Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx)

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, Ambrx has clinical collaborations with multiple partners, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. For more information, please visit www.ambrx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.
08:15aAmbrx Biopharma Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
02/28Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
BU
02/28Goldman Sachs Starts Ambrx Biopharma at Neutral With $6 Price Target
MT
02/15Ambrx Biopharma's IND Application for ARX305 Allowed to Proceed by FDA
MT
02/15Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Submission of IND Application for ARX305 with the U.S. F..
BU
02/15Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Submission of IND Application for ARX305 with the U.S. F..
CI
02/07Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Appoints Paul Maier to Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audi..
BU
02/07Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Appoints Paul Maier to Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audi..
CI
2021Certain Ordinary Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endi..
CI
2021Certain Options of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -84,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 164 M 164 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 -5,97x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float -
Chart AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,58 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 271%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Tian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonja Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Xiaowei Chang Independent Director
Xiao Le Independent Director
Christian W. Nolet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.-49.28%164
MODERNA, INC.-50.21%50 947
LONZA GROUP AG-19.91%48 914
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.21%41 364
SEAGEN INC.-13.07%24 678
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.88%19 594