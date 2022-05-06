Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs), today announced that Feng Tian, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Ambrx, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in May.

Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference. Dr. Tian will participate in an analyst led fireside chat on Wednesday, May 11 at 12:00 PM Pacific Time / 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Dr. Tian will conduct a pre-recorded presentation that will be available on-demand on Tuesday, May 24 at 4:00 AM Pacific Time / 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties can access the live and pre-recorded webcasts for these conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.Ambrx.com. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations for approximately 90 days.

About Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx)

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, Ambrx has clinical collaborations with multiple partners, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. For more information, please visit www.ambrx.com.

