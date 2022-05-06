Log in
    AMAM   US02290A1025

AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.

(AMAM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
4.010 USD   +1.52%
04:06pAmbrx Biopharma Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/02Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
04/26Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Provides Corporate Update
BU
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/06/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs), today announced that Feng Tian, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Ambrx, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in May.

Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference. Dr. Tian will participate in an analyst led fireside chat on Wednesday, May 11 at 12:00 PM Pacific Time / 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Dr. Tian will conduct a pre-recorded presentation that will be available on-demand on Tuesday, May 24 at 4:00 AM Pacific Time / 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties can access the live and pre-recorded webcasts for these conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.Ambrx.com. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations for approximately 90 days.

About Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx)

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, Ambrx has clinical collaborations with multiple partners, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. For more information, please visit www.ambrx.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,83 M - -
Net income 2022 -92,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 79,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 152 M 152 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 -12,0x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,95 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 305%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Tian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonja Nelson Chief Financial Officer
Xiaowei Chang Independent Director
Xiao Le Independent Director
Katrin Rupalla Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC.-56.26%152
MODERNA, INC.-44.08%56 490
LONZA GROUP AG-25.76%42 487
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.68%40 756
SEAGEN INC.-16.76%23 689
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.46%18 514