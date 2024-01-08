By Ben Glickman

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma surged Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $2 billion in cash.

The stock was up 98% to $27.05 in morning trading. Shares have risen sixfold in the last year.

Johnson & Johnson will pay $28 a share, which Ambrx said represented a premium of 105% on the Jan. 5 closing price.

The deal is expected to have a value of $1.9 billion net of estimated cash required.

Ambryx is developing candidates for treating multiple types of cancer using a proprietary synthetic biotechnology platform.

