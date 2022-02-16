Ambu A/S: Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants issued

Ambu A/S issued 419,500 warrants in 2016. Each warrant entitled the holder to subscribe for one Class B share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50. 71 individuals participated in the 2016 scheme.

For the 2016 scheme the vesting period was three years, and the scheme could therefore be exercised in the trading window that opened on 8 February 2022 in connection with Ambu’s interim financial report for Q1 2021/22.

Since 8 February 2022, instructions have been received to exercise warrants as follows:

2 individuals have issued instructions to exercise 7,500 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 77.12 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

Today Ambu’s Board of Directors decided to carry out the capital increase relating to the exercised warrants.

As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of the Company’s B shares will be increased by a nominal amount of DKK 3,750 from DKK 111,694,466 to DKK 111,698,216 through the issue of 7,500 Class B shares.

Following this and in consideration of the employees having left the company, the following warrants remain under the said 2016 scheme:

169,500 warrants being held by 25 individuals.

The new B shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S on 22 February 2022 under the ISIN code of Ambu A/S’ existing B shares (DK0060946788).

Under section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ambu A/S is to announce the total share capital and the total voting rights by the end of a month in which any change of the share capital was effected. The table below shows the total share capital and the total voting rights of Ambu A/S after the capital increase.

Number of shares

(nominal value DKK 0.50) Nominal value

(DKK) Voting rights A shares 34,320,000 17,160,000 343,200,000 B shares 223,396,432 111,698,216 223,396,432 Total 257,716,432 128,858,216 566,596,432

Contact

Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19, www.ambu.com

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring & diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu® Bag™ resuscitator and the Ambu® BlueSensor™ electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu® aScope™ – the world’s first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,500 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com.

