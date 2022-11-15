|
Ambu A/S : Corporate governance report 2021/22
CORPORATE
GOVERNANCE
November 2022
Ambu A/S, Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup
Registration no. 63644919
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Statutory report on corporate governance statement for the 2021/22 financial year, cf. section 107 b of the Danish Financial Statements Act (Årsregnskabsloven).
This report constitutes a part of the management commentary on Ambu A/S's Annual Report for 2021/22 with additions.
The report is based on updated Recommendations for Corporate Governance of 2 December 2020 and must be construed in accordance with applicable requirements for listed companies.
Our statutory reporting for 2021/22 includes four reports: Annual Report, Sustainability Report, Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Report.
Annual Report
Sustainability
Remuneration
Report 2021/22
Report 2021/22
Report 2021/22
DANISH RECOMMENDATIONS ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
THE
THE
RECOMMENDATION
COMPANY
COMPANY
COMPLIES
EXPLAINS
Yes / No
How
1. Interaction with the Company's shareholders, investors and other stakeholders
1.1. Communication with the Company's shareholders, investors and other stakeholders
Ambu's Board of Directors and Executive Management ensure an ongoing dialogue
1.1.1. The Committee recommends that
|
with its
shareholders and investors
and other stakeholders through its
investor
relations
activities such as interim
reports and other announcements
management, through ongoing dialogue
and
Company. At least quarterly conference calls are held in connection with the release
interaction, ensures that shareholders, investors
of interim reports and financial statements and via meetings with investors, analysts
Yes
and the media. Interim reports and other announcements are made available on the
|
Ambu website immediately after publication. The website also contains information
|
used in connection with investor presentations and conference calls. The website as
|
well as investor presentations, announcements, interim reports and annual reports
|
|
1.1.2. The Committee recommends that the
Ambu is committed to maintaining a constructive dialogue and a high level of
transparency when communicating with the Company's shareholders and other
relationships with its shareholders, investors
and, if relevant, other stakeholders in order to
Ambu's policy on the relationship with its stakeholders forms an integrated part of the
|
|
3
RECOMMENDATION
COMPLIES
Ambu has an Investor Relations Policy setting out objectives and strategy regarding
1.1.3. The Committee recommends that the
Yes
1.2. The general meeting
1.2.1. The Committee recommends that the
Board of Directors organises the Company's
Yes
|
|
|
1.2.2. The Committee recommends that
proxies and postal votes to be used at the Annual
4
COMPLIES
1.3. Takeover bids
Company has a procedure in place in the event
Ambu has prepared takeover procedures in the event of takeover bids covering the
|
1.4. Corporate Social Responsibility
Board of Directors adopts a policy for the
Company's corporate social responsibility, inclu-
Yes
|
The Committee recommends that the Board of
these policies and training of relevant employees.
Disclaimer
Ambu A/S published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 08:40:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
