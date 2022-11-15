Ambu A/S : Corporate governance report 2021/22

THE THE

RECOMMENDATION COMPANY COMPANY

COMPLIES EXPLAINS

Yes / No How

1.3. Takeover bids

1.3.1. The Committee recommends that the

Company has a procedure in place in the event

of takeover bids, containing a "road map"

covering matters for the Board of Directors to Ambu has prepared takeover procedures in the event of takeover bids covering the

consider in the event of a takeover bid, or if the period as from when the Board of Directors has reason to believe that a takeover bid

Board of Directors obtains reasonable grounds to will be made. According to the takeover procedures, the Board of Directors should

suspect that a takeover bid may be submitted. In Yes not without the acceptance of the general meeting, attempt to counter a takeover bid

addition, it is recommended that it appears from by making decisions which in reality prevent the shareholders from deciding on the

the procedure that the Board of Directors ab- takeover bid themselves.

stains from countering any takeover bids by

taking actions that seek to prevent the share-

holders from deciding on the takeover bid, with-

out the approval of the Annual General Meeting.

1.4. Corporate Social Responsibility

1.4.1. The Committee recommends that the Ambu's commitment to social responsibility and sustainability is included in the

Board of Directors adopts a policy for the Sustainability Engagement Policy. The policy is available on the Company's website.

Company's corporate social responsibility, inclu-

ding social responsibility and sustainability, and Yes Compliance is ensured through the implementation of various related policies and

that the policy is available in the management procedures, including, for example, the Human and Labour Rights Policy and the

commentary and/or on the Company's website. Anti-Corruption Policy, and through various compliance programs, including the

The Committee recommends that the Board of Responsible Supplier Program, as well as through continuous communication about