Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Ambu A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBU B   DK0060946788

AMBU A/S

(AMBU B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/18 06:38:04 am
208.6 DKK   -1.09%
06:24aAMBU A/S : single-use duodenoscope obtains CE mark
PU
06:24aAMBU A/S : European market clearance for new generation of single-use endoscopic device from Ambu
PU
07/28AMBU A/S : Q3 2020/21 aide-mémoire
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambu A/S : European market clearance for new generation of single-use endoscopic device from Ambu

08/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ambu has obtained CE mark for its second generation single-use double- lumen tube. Commercial launch in North America has commenced.

Today, Ambu announces the European regulatory clearance of the company's latest innovation, Ambu® VivaSight 2 DLT, an airway tube with built-inhigh-resolution camera. The device obtained US clearance in May and was commercially launched in North America at the end of June. The sales in Europe will commence shortly.

VivaSight 2 DLT is an innovative solution for single-lung ventilation procedures for instance to enable lung or heart surgery.

"VivaSight has become one of my preferred tools for lung separation due to faster insertion and the possibility of continuous control of [the tube's] position without the need for bronchoscopy, which allows immediate repositioning in case of dislodgment, increasing patient safety and saving time for other tasks during anesthesia. Without doubt, a breakthrough technology that added much to the field," says Marcelo Gama de Abreu, Prof. Dr. med. habil at University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus in Dresden.

The upcoming expansions of Ambu's single-use pulmonology portfolio will be a fifth-generation bronchoscope and an upgraded video laryngoscope as part of Ambu's strategy of rapid innovation.

Acquisition and development

Ambu acquired the first generation of VivaSight in 2016 and began the technical integration with Ambu's bronchoscopy solution making VivaSight compatible with Ambu's aView™ processor. The new generation, VivaSight 2 DLT, features several improvements including higher image resolution, integration with the latest monitor technology and the possibility of simultaneous view in combination with a bronchoscope.

Ambu is the leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of innovative single-use endoscopes with the aim of increasing patient safety and improving healthcare workflows.

Contacts

Media

Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications, mtw@ambu.com / +45 4191 0830

Investors

Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19, www.ambu.com

Public

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring solutions. We continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on patient care and the work of healthcare professionals. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,500 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com.

Public

Disclaimer

Ambu A/S published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMBU A/S
06:24aAMBU A/S : single-use duodenoscope obtains CE mark
PU
06:24aAMBU A/S : European market clearance for new generation of single-use endoscopic..
PU
07/28AMBU A/S : Q3 2020/21 aide-mémoire
PU
07/01AMBU A/S : Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for ..
PU
07/01Ambu A/S Revises Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal 2021
CI
06/30AMBU A/S : upgraded in MSCI ESG rating
PU
05/25TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Deere, Endeavor, Just Eat, Royal Mail, Visa...
05/20AMBU A/S : Q2 presentation
PU
05/12AMBU A/S : Interim Report for Q2 2020/21 and for the half year (no.13)
PU
05/12Ambu A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBU A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 005 M 632 M 632 M
Net income 2021 276 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net Debt 2021 551 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 190x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 53 493 M 8 427 M 8 439 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart AMBU A/S
Duration : Period :
Ambu A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBU A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 210,90 DKK
Average target price 190,33 DKK
Spread / Average Target -9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan-José Gonzalez Chief Executive Officer
Michael Højgaard CFO, EVP-Global Finance, IT & Investor Relations
Jørgen Jensen Chairman
Måns Eskil Barsne Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Henrik Ankjær Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBU A/S-19.87%8 427
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.80%222 825
MEDTRONIC PLC11.63%175 729
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.30%72 797
HOYA CORPORATION18.75%57 021
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.27.42%53 798