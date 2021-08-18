Ambu A/S : European market clearance for new generation of single-use endoscopic device from Ambu

Ambu has obtained CE mark for its second generation single-use double- lumen tube. Commercial launch in North America has commenced.

Today, Ambu announces the European regulatory clearance of the company's latest innovation, Ambu® VivaSight 2 DLT, an airway tube with built-inhigh-resolution camera. The device obtained US clearance in May and was commercially launched in North America at the end of June. The sales in Europe will commence shortly.

VivaSight 2 DLT is an innovative solution for single-lung ventilation procedures for instance to enable lung or heart surgery.

"VivaSight has become one of my preferred tools for lung separation due to faster insertion and the possibility of continuous control of [the tube's] position without the need for bronchoscopy, which allows immediate repositioning in case of dislodgment, increasing patient safety and saving time for other tasks during anesthesia. Without doubt, a breakthrough technology that added much to the field," says Marcelo Gama de Abreu, Prof. Dr. med. habil at University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus in Dresden.

The upcoming expansions of Ambu's single-use pulmonology portfolio will be a fifth-generation bronchoscope and an upgraded video laryngoscope as part of Ambu's strategy of rapid innovation.

Acquisition and development

Ambu acquired the first generation of VivaSight in 2016 and began the technical integration with Ambu's bronchoscopy solution making VivaSight compatible with Ambu's aView™ processor. The new generation, VivaSight 2 DLT, features several improvements including higher image resolution, integration with the latest monitor technology and the possibility of simultaneous view in combination with a bronchoscope.

