Ambu A/S : Financial calendar for 2021/22 (no.19)

1 November 2021

Dealine for the inclusion of specific items on the afenda for the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2020/21

9 November 2021

Annual Report 2020/21

14 December 2021

Annual General Meeting

8 February 2022

Earnings release Q1 2021/22

10 May 2022

Earnings release Q2 2021/22

25 August 2022

Earnings release Q3 2021/22

30 September 2022

End of fiscal year 2021/22

1 November 2022

Deadline for the inclusion of specific items on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2021/22

15 November 2022

Annual Report 2021/22

14 December 2022

Annual General Meeting

You can download the financial calendar (pdf).