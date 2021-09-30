Log in
Ambu A/S : Financial calendar for 2021/22 (no.19)

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Financial calendar for 2021/22 (no.19)

2021

1 November 2021
Dealine for the inclusion of specific items on the afenda for the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2020/21

9 November 2021
Annual Report 2020/21

14 December 2021
Annual General Meeting

2022

8 February 2022
Earnings release Q1 2021/22

10 May 2022
Earnings release Q2 2021/22

25 August 2022
Earnings release Q3 2021/22

30 September 2022
End of fiscal year 2021/22

1 November 2022
Deadline for the inclusion of specific items on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2021/22

15 November 2022
Annual Report 2021/22

14 December 2022
Annual General Meeting

You candownload the financial calendar(pdf).

