Ambu A/S : Financial calendar for 2021/22 (no.19)

Financial calendar for 2021/22 (no.19)
add Details
2021
1 November 2021
Dealine for the inclusion of specific items on the afenda for the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2020/21
9 November 2021
Annual Report 2020/21
14 December 2021
2022
Annual General Meeting
8 February 2022
Earnings release Q1 2021/22
10 May 2022
Earnings release Q2 2021/22
25 August 2022
Earnings release Q3 2021/22
30 September 2022
End of fiscal year 2021/22
1 November 2022
Deadline for the inclusion of specific items on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2021/22
15 November 2022
Annual Report 2021/22
14 December 2022
Annual General Meeting
Download
You candownload the financial calendar(pdf).
Disclaimer
Ambu A/S published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:06 UTC.