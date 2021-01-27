MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Ambu A/S    AMBU B   DK0060946788

AMBU A/S

(AMBU B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ambu A/S : Q1 report file_

01/27/2021 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim report for Q1 2020/21

Ambu delivered organic revenue growth of 39% in Q1. The demand for single- use endoscopes is positively influenced by COVID-19. Commercial launch of aScope™ Duodeno is on track, and clinical trial has commenced. Ambu intends to raise approx. DKK 1.3bn of capital to ensure strategic and operational flexibility. Full-year outlook is maintained.

"We reached revenue of one billion DKK this quarter for the first time in Ambu's history. This milestone is the result of the dedication and focus of our organization in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We're leading the creation of the single- use endoscopy market to help hospitals take care of patients without risk of cross-contamination. Our modular R&D engine is helping us deliver technologically advanced products with an attractive economic offering across all endoscopy segments," said CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez. "We have a promising future and are now strengthening our balance sheet to maintain flexibility as we move forward."

Highlights for the quarter

Comparative figures for Q1 2019/20 are stated in brackets.

  • Revenue for Q1 was DKK 1,013m (DKK 760m) based on organic growth of 39% (14%). Sales in North America grew organically by 13%, while we saw organic growth in Europe of 79% and Rest of World of 9%.
  • Visualization achieved organic revenue growth of 101% (24%) with strong performance across all regions. North America grew organically by 35%, Europe by 194% and Rest of World by 35%.
  • The Visualization growth in Europe benefited from special orders for single-use bronchoscopes to the National Health Service (NHS) in England as part of their COVID-19 strategy to treat patients and build safety stocks. These orders were expected and contributed approx. 40 percentage points of the 101% organic growth for Visualization in Q1.
  • Anaesthesia grew 5% (8%), and Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics (PMD) declined by -3% (10%). The recovery that we have seen since second half of 2019/20 continued in Q1, but especially PMD was still negatively impacted by COVID-19.
  • The special orders to the NHS had an impact equal to 16 percentage points to the Q1 organic growth of 39%. Excluding these orders, organic growth in Q1 would have been 23%.
  • Sales of single-useendoscopes reached 370,000 units for the quarter. Sales volumes were thus up 106% relative to last year.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 1

  • We secured the clearance of our aScope™ 4 Cysto in Europe and Japan and started its commercialization in these markets. As regards the aScope™ Duodeno, the commercial launch in North America and the 550-patient clinical study have started.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 65.4% (60.1%).
  • Capacity costs for the quarter totaled DKK 514m (DKK 364m), corresponding to an increase of 41%. The increase reflects the investment in commercial infrastructure and innovation activities.
  • EBIT before special items for the quarter was DKK 148m (DKK 93m) with an EBIT margin before special items of 14.6% (12.2%).
  • Net working capital to revenue ratio was 17% (20%) by the end of the quarter based on rolling 12-month revenue.
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions totaled DKK 2m (DKK -190m) for the quarter.
  • Total net interest-bearingdebt (NIBD) was DKK 1,701m (DKK 1,358m), corresponding to a leverage of 2.5 (2.3).
  • The EUR 40m milestone payment associated with FDA clearance of the duodenoscope was paid in Q1.
  • To ensure strategic and operational flexibility, Ambu intends to raise capital in an offering of new Class B shares and existing treasury shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The offering is expected to generate proceeds of approx. DKK 1.3bn, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt in order to reduce the expected leverage by end of the financial year 2020/21 from 2.7 to 1.0. Please see company announcement no. 6 for reference.
  • The outlook for the 2020/21 financial year as announced in the annual report on 11 November 2020 is unchanged and as follows:
    • Organic growth in the range of 17-20%.
    • EBIT margin before special items in the range of 11-12%
    • Sales of single-use endoscopes of 1.3-1.4 million units

A conference call is held today, Wednesday 27 January 2021, at 10.00 (CET). The conference is broadcast live via www.ambu.com/webcastQ12021. The presentation can be downloaded immediately before the conference call via the same link. To ask questions in the Q&A session, please call one of the following numbers five minutes before the start of the conference: +45 3544 5577 (DK), +44 333 300 0804 (UK), +1 631 913 1422 (USA), and enter the following access code: 99186212#.

Contacts

Investors

Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349

Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047

Media

Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications, mtw@ambu.com / +45 4191 0830

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19, www.ambu.com

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring & diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu® Bag™ resuscitator and the Ambu® BlueSensor™ electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu® aScope™ - the world's first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,000 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 2

Financial highlights

Q1

Q1

FY

DKKm

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

Income statement

Revenue

1,013

760

3,567

Gross margin, %

65.4

60.1

62.0

EBITDA

198

126

609

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

-50

-33

-181

EBIT

148

93

428

Net financials

-30

-37

-106

Profit before tax

118

56

322

Net profit for the period

91

42

241

Balance sheet

Assets

5,043

4,680

4,926

Net working capital

636

593

581

Equity

2,394

2,127

2,372

Net interest-bearing debt

1,701

1,358

1,346

Invested capital

4,095

3,485

3,718

Cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

106

-110

295

Cash flows from investing activities before acquisitions

-104

-80

-428

Free cash flows before acquisitions of enterprises and technology

2

-190

-133

Acquisitions of enterprises and technology

-299

0

-2

Cash flows from operating activities, % of revenue

10

-14

8

Investments, % of revenue

-10

-11

-12

Free cash flows before acquisitions of enterprises, % of revenue

0

-25

-4

Key figures and ratios

Organic growth, %

39

14

26

Rate of cost, %

51

48

50

EBITDA margin, %

19.5

16.6

17.1

EBIT margin, %

14.6

12.2

12.0

Tax rate, %

23

25

25

Return on equity, %

13

15

11

NIBD/EBITDA before special items

2.5

2.3

2.2

Equity ratio, %

47

45

48

Net working capital, % of revenue

17

20

16

Return on invested capital (ROIC), %

10

11

9

Average number of employees

4,200

3,203

3,617

Share-related ratios

Market price per share (DKK)

263

112

180

Earnings per share (EPS) (DKK)

0.37

0.17

0.98

Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D) (DKK)

0.36

0.17

0.97

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 3

Management's review

Q1 2020/21

Business activities during the first quarter of the financial year 2020/21 showed strong overall growth further boosted by COVID-19-driven demand, especially in Europe. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Q2 2019/20, we have seen strong demand for the single-use bronchoscope, aScope™ 4 Broncho, and the Ambu® SPUR® II resuscitator, while the demand for many of our other products has been impacted negatively by the cancellation of elective procedures and reprioritizations. In Q1 2020/21, however, this trend began to change, and while products in high demand have remained so, the effect from the cancellation of elective procedures in general has become less impactful.

The newly launched single-use endoscopes for procedures within ENT, aScope™ 4 RhinoLaryngo, and urology, aScope™ 4 Cysto, have continued their positive trend. As of January 2021, the commercial launch in North America, as well as the 550-patient clinical study of our single-use duodenoscope, aScope™ Duodeno, have commenced.

Growth of the single-use endoscopy market has accelerated on the back of an increased awareness of contamination levels and technological advances, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the receptiveness to single-use endoscopy. Our strategy to become the most innovative single-use endoscopy player is well under way, reaching important milestones in 2019/20 by entering GI and urology. To ensure strategic and operational flexibility, Ambu now intends to raise capital in an offering of new Class B shares and existing treasury shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The offering is expected to generate proceeds of approx. DKK 1.3bn, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt in order to reduce the expected leverage by end of the financial year 2020/21 from 2.7 to 1.0.

Sales performance - Regions

Last year's comparative figures are stated in brackets.

DKKm

Q1

Q1

Organic

Fx

Reported

20/21

19/20

growth

growth

North

391

376

13%

-9%

4%

America

Europe

537

303

79%

-2%

77%

Rest of

85

81

9%

-4%

5%

World

Revenue

1,013

760

39%

-6%

33%

Revenue of DKK 1,013m (DKK 760m) was posted for Q1, corresponding to organic growth of 39% (14%) and reported growth of 33% (16%).

Growth in Europe benefited from special orders for aScope™ 4 Broncho from the NHS in England. The orders are part of NHS overall COVID-19 strategy, to treat patients and build safety stocks, and were as expected. The impact to Ambu's overall organic growth for Q1 is 16 percentage points, and excluding these, the organic growth in Q1 would have been 23%.

North America accounted for 39% of revenue in Q1 based on organic growth of 13% (16%). Reported growth was 4% (19%), driven by the depreciating USD/DKK over the same period last year.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 4

In North America, Visualization sales grew organically by 35% in Q1, thus continuing the rapid growth seen since last quarter in spite of the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Anaesthesia posted organic growth of 2%, driven by a high demand for resuscitators offsetting the reduced demand for the rest of our Anaesthesia portfolio. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact elective procedures, our PMD business declined by -13%.

Europe accounted for 53% of revenue in Q1, based on organic growth of 79% (11%) and reported growth of 77% (12%). The high demand for single-use Visualization devices from hospitals in Europe continued as single-use bronchoscopes are used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients at European hospitals. All major European markets posted double-digit growth rates.

European Visualization sales nearly tripled compared to last year and resulted in organic growth of 194% driven by aScope™ 4 Broncho including the special orders to the NHS which count for approx. 50% of the European growth in Visualization. We see a clear trend of increasing demand for our rhinolaryngoscopes (ENT) and cystoscopes (urology) which have both been positively received on key European markets.

Anaesthesia grew organically by 17%, and PMD by 2%. Growth in Anaesthesia continues to be driven by demand for resuscitators, and we see some improvements in PMD with increased activity in elective procedures.

Rest of World, which is comprised of our direct markets in Asia-Pacific and our indirect distribution network, accounted for 8% of revenue based on organic growth of 9% (12%) and reported growth of 4% (16%). The markets in Rest of World were affected to varying degrees by COVID-19. In some countries, like Australia and China, we saw lower sales quarter on quarter, while other markets, like Japan, contributed strong growth.

In Rest of World, Visualization achieved organic growth of 35%, while Anaesthesia declined by -2% and PMD by -7%.

Sales performance - Business areas

Visualization

DKKm

Q1

Q1

Organic

Fx

Reported

20/21

19/20

growth

growth

North

183

146

35%

-10%

25%

America

Europe

340

117

194%

-3%

191%

Rest of

35

27

35%

-5%

30%

World

Revenue

558

290

101%

-8%

93%

Visualization grew organically by 101% (24%) with reported growth of 93% (26%) and total revenue of DKK 558m. Visualization accounted for 55% (38%) of Ambu's revenue in Q1.

Q1 organic growth in Visualization was 35% (23%) in North America, 194% (22%) in Europe, while Rest of World posted organic growth of 35% (38%).

Most of the revenue in Visualization comes from sales of our single-use bronchoscopes. In Europe, single-use bronchoscopes are used extensively in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, while in North America and Australia, hospitals seek to avoid bronchoscopy for COVID-patients. This difference is important in understanding the geographical growth patterns.

Single-use endoscopes for ENT and urology are typically used for elective procedures, and the demand is thus dependent on the degree to which hospitals are forced to focus on COVID-19.

In addition to infection control, single-use endoscopy offers an opportunity to reduce the complexity of managing hospital workflows, and we see hospitals converting to single-use for this reason. Specifically, we have seen an increase in sales of our ENT and urology scopes out of a need to have a technologically advanced solution which at the same time can improve hospitals workflow and ramp up productivity.

Our aScope™ 4 Cysto was cleared for sale in the USA back in April 2020 and in Japan and Europe during Q1 2020/21. The uptake in sales is promising.

Our latest generation of display technology, aView™ 2 Advance, which was launched in May 2020, is receiving very good feedback from customers, and the combination of aView™ 2 Advance and our range of new scopes provides a compelling offering, which contributed to the overall growth in Visualization in Q1 2020/21.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 5

In Q1 2020/21, sales of endoscopes totaled 370,000 units compared to 180,000 units in Q1 2019/20. This represents 106% growth in volumes. Unit sales were thus higher in the first quarter of 2020/21 than in the full financial year 2016/17.

The controlled market release of our single-use duodenoscope, aScope™ Duodeno, has been concluded, and we have kicked off the commercial launch in North America as well as the 550-patient clinical study.

Number of endoscopes sold, '000 units

1,600

1,300-1,400

1,400

(expected)

1,200

1,085

1,000

255

800

618

560

337

600

364

165

93

400

194

313

146

200

115

182

95

145

370

180

95

104

149

0

59

16/17

17/18

18/19

19/20

20/21

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

The development of our single-use colonoscope and gastroscope as well as our next-generation aScope Broncho is progressing according to plan with expected launch in the second half of the current financial year.

The creation of the commercial infrastructure for GI endoscopy, which was initiated in Q3 2019/20, was completed by the end of Q1 2020/21 for the part relating to the USA. The commercial infrastructure for GI outside the USA is expected to be completed in the second half of 2020/21.

Anaesthesia

DKK 253m. Anaesthesia accounted for 25% (34%) of Ambu's revenue in Q1.

In Q1, we saw continued high demand for resuscitators due to the COVID-19 situation. As in previous quarters, most other products in Anaesthesia were negatively impacted by COVID-19, however to a much lesser degree this quarter than what we have seen since Q2 last year. Overall Anaesthesia performance has been relatively robust during COVID-19, and the main markets in Europe and North America have shown reasonable growth in all quarters.

In North America, Anaesthesia sales increased by 2% (8%), while organic growth in Europe was 17% (9%). Sales in Rest of World declined by -2% (3%).

Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics (PMD)

DKKm

Q1

Q1

Organic

Fx

Reported

20/21

19/20

growth

growth

North

50

62

-13%

-6%

-19%

America

Europe

132

131

2%

-1%

1%

Rest of

20

21

-7%

-2%

-9%

World

Revenue

202

214

-3%

-3%

-6%

PMD accounted for 20% (28%) of Ambu's revenue in Q1, and organic growth declined by -3% (10%). Reported growth was -6% (10%).

PMD is the part of our business that has been hit the hardest by COVID-19, but with significant regional differences. In Q1, North America saw the third consecutive quarter of negative organic growth, while Europe recovered from previous quarters and posted organic growth of 2%. Like North America, Rest of World is currently a difficult market for PMD with negative organic growth this quarter of -7%.

DKKm

Q1

Q1

Organic

Fx

Reported

20/21

19/20

growth

growth

North

158

168

2%

-8%

-6%

America

Europe

64

55

17%

-1%

16%

Rest of

31

33

-2%

-4%

-6%

World

Revenue

253

256

5%

-6%

-1%

Anaesthesia posted organic growth of 5% (8%) and reported growth of -1% (11%) in Q1. Total revenue was

Ambu

The negative trends are mainly driven by the cancelation of elective procedures due to COVID-19. We expect growth to resume as soon as the situation is under control.

Q1 2020/21

Share of

revenue by

business areas

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 6

FINANCIAL RESULTS

factories in China and Malaysia, which settle approx.

INCOME STATEMENT

50% of their direct manufacturing costs in USD.

DKKm

Q1

Q1

Change Change

20/21

19/20

in value

%

Revenue

1,013

760

253

33%

Production costs

-351

-303

-48

16%

Gross profit

662

457

205

45%

Gross margin, %

65.4

60.1

-

-

Selling and

-348

-247

-101

41%

distribution costs

Development costs

-47

-30

-17

57%

Management and

-119

-87

-32

37%

administration

Total capacity costs

-514

-364

-150

41%

EBIT before special

148

93

55

59%

items

EBIT margin before

14.6

12.2

-

-

special items, %

Revenue for Q1 was DKK 1,013m, up DKK 253m from the prior-year period, corresponding to reported growth of 33% (16%). Adjusted for currency effects, the underlying organic growth was 39% (14%). The currency effect of -6% is driven by the depreciated USD/DKK and GBP/DKK compared to Q1 last year.

Gross profit was up 45% at DKK 662m (DKK 457m), and the gross margin increased by 5.3 percentage points to 65.4% (60.1%). The gross margin was positively impacted by the high ratio of revenue coming from Visualization. As in previous quarters, negative effects from reduced average selling prices are minimal.

Exposure to changes in foreign exchange rates Approx. 55% of Ambu's total revenue is invoiced in USD. In addition, approx. 33% of revenue is invoiced in EUR or DKK, approx. 7% in GBP, and the remaining 5% is invoiced in other currencies. Production and capacity costs are predominantly settled in USD, DKK, EUR, MYR and CNY.

In Q1 2020/21, the average USD/DKK exchange rate was 624 (675), down 7%. The average exchange rates depreciated as follows: CNY/DKK by 2%, MYR/DKK by 6% and GBP/DKK by 5%. The combined exchange rate impact on this quarter's revenue is a negative 6%, or DKK 46m, while the net impact on earnings and EBIT margin is limited due to the USD cost base, including

Capacity costs totaled DKK 514m (DKK 364m), corresponding to a 41% or DKK 150m increase, and up DKK 8m compared to Q4 2019/20. The rate of cost was 51% (48%).

Total capacity costs and rate of cost, %

800

80%

600

48%

46%

48%

58%

51%

60%

400

40%

200

364

457

457

506

514

20%

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

0%

19/20

19/20

19/20

19/20

20/21

Rate of cost, %

Selling and distribution costs were up DKK 101m or 41% at DKK 348m (DKK 247m) compared to Q1 last year, and up DKK 11m compared to Q4 2019/20. Selling and distribution costs corresponded to 34% (33%) of revenue in Q1.

Distribution costs in Q1 for air-freighting of aScope were DKK 8m (DKK 1m) as our inventory levels in Visualization have not yet normalized. To meet the high demand from hospitals, we will continue to air-freight all endoscopes out of Malaysia at least for the rest of H1 2020/21.

Development costs increased by DKK 17m or 57% to DKK 47m (DKK 30m), corresponding to 5% (4%) of revenue. The increase can be ascribed to more activities in our innovation organization as well as a DKK 10m increase in amortization.

The cash flow relating to innovation activities, including the ramp-up of production of new products in Q1, is up DKK 32m or 42% at DKK 109m.

DKKm

Q1

Q1

Change

20/21

19/20

in value

Development costs

47

30

17

÷ Depreciation and

-24

-14

-10

amortization

÷ Impairment

0

0

0

= Development costs

23

16

7

affecting EBITDA

+ Investments

86

61

25

= Cash flow -

109

77

32

Innovation

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 7

Management and administrative costs for Q1 were DKK 119m (DKK 87m), corresponding to 12% (11%) of revenue. This reflects increased activity levels and an increase of our HQ headcount, including Regulatory, Quality, Finance and IT.

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items was DKK 148m (DKK 93m) in Q1, with an EBIT margin before special items of 14.6% (12.2%).

EBIT before special items - DKKm

250

25%

200

15.2%

16.5%

14.6%

20%

12.2%

15%

150

3.3%

10%

100

150

156

148

5%

50

93

0%

29

-5%

0

-10%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

19/20

19/20

19/20

19/20

20/21

EBIT before special items%

Depreciation, amortization and impairment for Q1 represented an expense of DKK 50m (DKK 33m), corresponding to 5% (4%) of revenue. The change is ascribed to a general increase in activity levels as the increase is distributed across intangible assets with a definite lifetime and property, plant and equipment.

EBITDA before special items in Q1 was DKK 198m (DKK 126m) with an EBITDA margin before special items of 19.5% (16.6%).

Net financials amounted to an expense of DKK 30m (DKK 37m) for Q1.

Net financials are composed as follows:

  • Foreign exchange constituted a net expense of DKK 15m (DKK 17m).
  • Interest expenses on bank and lease debt totalled DKK 8m (DKK 7m).
  • The interest expense element from liabilities stated at present amortized value was DKK 1m (DKK 1m).
  • Fair value adjustments of contingent consideration relating to the acquisition of Invendo Medical GmbH represented an expense of DKK 6m (DKK 16m).

Tax on profit for Q1 was a net expense of DKK 27m (DKK 14m), corresponding to an average effective tax rate on profit of 23% (25%).

Net profit of DKK 91m (DKK 42m) was posted for Q1, equivalent to 9% (6%) of revenue.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were DKK 0.37 (DKK

0.17).

Balance sheet

Balance sheet condensed by main items

DKKm

31.12.20

31.12.19

Change

Change

in value

%

Non-current

3,719

3,467

252

7%

assets

Inventories

551

514

37

7%

Trade

491

513

-22

-4%

receivables

Other current

109

61

48

79%

assets

Cash

173

125

48

38%

Total assets

5,043

4,680

363

8%

Equity

2,394

2,127

267

13%

Contingent

134

395

-261

-66%

consideration

Interest bearing

1,874

1,483

391

26%

debt

Trade and other

500

491

9

2%

payables

Other liabilities

141

184

-43

-23%

Total equity

5,043

4,680

363

8%

and liabilities

By the end of Q1, total assets were DKK 5,043m (DKK 4,680m), and invested capital was DKK 4,095m (DKK 3,485m) with a 10% (11%) return on invested capital based on a rolling 12-month EBIT before special items less tax.

Non-currentassets at the end of the quarter were DKK 3,719m, up DKK 252m from Q1 last year, driven by investments during the past 12 months including total investments of DKK 104m (DKK 80m) in Q1, which corresponds to 10% (11%) of revenue. Total investments are split between development projects, including the ramping-up of manufacturing for new products of DKK 86m (DKK 61m), and other tangible investments of DKK 18m (DKK 19m).

Net working capital at the end of the quarter was DKK 636m (DKK 593m), corresponding to 17% (20%) of 12 months of revenue.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 8

Net working capital and net working capital relative to revenue, %

1,000

20%

23%

25%

17%

17%

800

16%

20%

600

15%

400

593

713

569

581

636

10%

200

5%

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

0%

19/20

19/20

19/20

19/20

20/21

NWC

NWC, % of revenue

Inventories were DKK 551m (DKK 514m) at the end of Q1, corresponding to 14% (18%) of 12 months of revenue.

At the end of Q1, Ambu had unutilized capital resources from cash, overdraft and credit facilities of approx. DKK 0.7bn (DKK 1.1bn).

NIBD, EBITDA (before special items) and NIBD/ EBITDA (before special items)

2,500

2.3

2.6

2.5

3.0

2.2

2.2

2,000

2.5

1,500

2.0

1.5

1,000

1,446

1,701

1.0

1,358

1,253

1,346

500

0.5

126

200

198

85

198

0

0.0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

19/20

19/20

19/20

19/20

20/21

NIBD

EBITDA b. s. i.

NIBD/EBITDA b. s. i.

Trade receivables totalled DKK 491m at the end of Q1 against DKK 513m for the prior-year period. Calculated at fixed exchange rates on a 12-month basis, the average days sales outstanding was 48 (63).

Management continues to monitor the credit risk related to trade receivables following the COVID-19 pandemic. No additional credit losses were recorded during Q1.

Initiatives at government, federal, state or regional levels to save Ambu's customers from default will guard Ambu against credit losses on trade receivables. However, it is difficult to gauge whether such initiatives are adequate to prevent additional credit losses in case either of a resurgence of the coronavirus or of a slow economic recovery for hospitals following the reduction in elective procedures.

Trade payables and other payables totalled DKK 500m (DKK 491m), up DKK 9m or 2% from last year, corresponding to 13% (17%) of 12 months of revenue.

Contingent consideration was DKK 134m at the end of Q1 against DKK 395m last year. Contingent consideration was DKK 426m at the end of Q4 2019/20, and the decrease of DKK 292m since Q4 is due to a paid duodenoscope milestone of DKK 298m, equivalent to EUR 40m.

Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) and leverage

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to DKK 173m (DKK 125m), and total NIBD was DKK 1,701m (DKK 1,358m), corresponding to 2.5 (2.3) of EBITDA before special items.

Other liabilities were DKK 141m (DKK 184m), corresponding to a decrease over last year of DKK 43m primarily due to liable taxes by end of Q1 2019/20.

Cash flow statement

DKKm

Q1

Q1

Change

20/21

19/20

in value

Cash flow from operating

106

-110

216

activities (CFFO)

Cash flow from investing

activities before

-104

-80

-24

acquisitions (CFFI)

Free cash flow before

2

-190

192

acquisitions (FCF)

Acquisitions of enterprises

-299

0

-299

and technology

Cash flow from financing

372

195

177

activities (CFFF)

Changes in cash

75

5

70

Cash flows in % of

revenue:

Cash flow from operating

10

-14

-

activities

Investments

-10

-11

-

Free cash flow before

0

-25

-

acquisitions

Cash flow from operating activities (CFFO) for Q1 was DKK 106m (DKK -110m),driven by EBITDA and a negative impact from net working capital of DKK -83m(DKK -223m).Last year's negative cash flow effect from working capital was impacted by the strategic decision to establish entirely direct sales of bronchoscopes in North

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 9

America. CFFO for Q1 corresponds to 10% (-14%) of revenue.

Cash flow from investing activities (CFFI) for Q1 was DKK -104m(DKK -80m)driven by ongoing development projects, corresponding to -10% (-11%)of revenue.

Free cash flow (FCF) before acquisitions of enterprises and technology for Q1 then totalled DKK 2m (DKK -190m), corresponding to 0% (-25%) of revenue.

The milestone payment of DKK 298m or EUR 40m relating to FDA clearance of the duodenoscope was paid in October 2020.

The remaining payment of DKK 149m or EUR 20m, which concludes the contingent consideration for the Invendo Medical GmbH acquisition, matures 60 banking days after having received FDA clearance of the gastroscope.

Free cash flow before acquisitions - DKKm

250

40%

200

30%

150

100

187

20%

50

2

10%

0

-41

-50

-89

0%

-100

-190

-10%

-150

-200

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

-20%

19/20

19/20

19/20

19/20

20/21

CFFO, % of revenue

CFFI, % of revenue

Cash flow from financing activities (CFFF) amounted to DKK 372m (DKK 195m) for the quarter. CFFF primarily relates to the raising of long-termdebt of DKK 425m (DKK 275m). In addition, net taxed dividend of DKK 58m (DKK 77m) has been distributed to the shareholders.

Changes in cash and cash equivalents came to DKK 75m (DKK 5m) for the quarter.

Equity

At the end of December 2020, equity totalled DKK 2,394m (DKK 2,127m), corresponding to an equity ratio of 47% (45%) of total assets.

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income includes a translation adjustment arising from the translation of foreign subsidiaries for the quarter of DKK -39m (DKK -21m) resulting from a 5% decrease in the USD/DKK exchange rate since 30 September 2020.

Other equity

At the annual general meeting held on 9 December 2020, it was decided to pay dividend of DKK 73m to Ambu's shareholders. Since the general meeting, dividend of DKK 73m has been distributed, including DKK 1m on Ambu's portfolio of treasury shares.

At the end of Q1, Ambu employees had exercised a total of 231,432 purchase options in Ambu A/S.

In accordance with Ambu's remuneration policy, a general employee share programme for 2020/21 will be established again in Q3 2020/21. The general employee share programme for 2018/19 vested in Q1, and Ambu's obligations in this respect have thus been fulfilled. Consequently, the holding of treasury shares was reduced by 45,874 Class B shares in Ambu A/S.

At the end of Q1, Ambu's holding of Class B treasury shares had been reduced by 277,306 to 4,626,332 (6,019,775), corresponding to 1.830% (2.390%) of the total share capital.

In addition, at the end of Q1, Ambu employees had exercised a total of 25,000 warrants to subscribe for shares in Ambu A/S.

In certain jurisdictions, Ambu obtains a deduction for employee gains from the exercise of options and warrants. During Q1, equity increased by DKK 21m (DKK -1m), corresponding to the value adjustment of any deductible value of employee gains.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 10

Outlook 2020/21

The outlook for the financial year 2020/21 as announced in the annual report on 11 November 2020 is maintained:

Local currencies

27 January 2021

11 November 2020

Organic

17-20%

17-20%

growth

Danish kroner

27 January 2021

11 November 2020

EBIT margin

before

11-12%

11-12%

special items

Exchange rate assumptions for 2020/21

27 January 2021

11 November 2020

USD/DKK

615

640

CNY/DKK

94

93

MYR/DKK

151

153

GBP/DKK

825

825

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements, especially such as relate to future revenue and operating profit, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Various factors, many of which are outside Ambu's control, may cause the actual development to differ materially from the expectations contained in this report. Factors that might affect such expectations include, among others, changes in health care, in the world economy, in interest rate levels and in exchange rates.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 11

Financial diary 2020/21

2021

14

April

Q2 quiet period starts

12

May

Interim report for Q2 2020/21

20

July

Q3 quiet period starts

17

August

Interim report for Q3 2020/21

30

September

End of financial year 2020/21

Financial diary 2021/22

2021

12

October

Q4 quiet period starts

9 November

Annual report 2020/21

14

December

Annual general meeting

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 12

Quarterly results

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

DKKm

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

2019/20

2019/20

Composition of revenue, products:

Visualization

558

396

539

486

290

Anaesthesia

253

273

258

273

256

Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics

202

202

150

230

214

Revenue

1,013

871

947

989

760

Key figures, revenue:

Endoscopes sold, '000 units

370

255

337

313

180

Growth in number of endoscopes sold, %

106

174

74

72

21

Organic growth, products:

Visualization, %

101

204

81

69

24

Anaesthesia, %

5

18

-1

3

8

Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics, %

-3

-10

-32

-6

10

Organic growth, %

Exchange rate effects, %

39

-6

48

21

24

14

-4

2

2

2

Reported revenue growth, %

33

44

23

26

16

Organic growth, markets:

North America, %

13

130

-10

17

16

Europe, %

79

15

59

40

11

Rest of World, %

9

-1

31

2

12

Organic growth, %

39

48

21

24

14

Revenue

1,013

871

947

989

760

Production costs

-351

-336

-334

-382

-303

Gross profit

662

535

613

607

457

Gross margin, %

65.4

61.4

64.7

61.4

60.1

Selling and distribution costs

-348

-337

-320

-324

-247

Development costs

-47

-50

-41

-36

-30

Management and administration

-119

-119

-96

-97

-87

Total capacity costs

-514

-506

-457

-457

-364

Operating profit (EBIT)

148

29

156

150

93

EBIT margin, %

14.6

3.3

16.5

15.2

12.2

Financial income

0

0

-3

2

4

Financial expenses

-30

-24

-30

-14

-41

Profit before tax (PBT)

118

5

123

138

56

Tax on profit for the period

-27

-2

-31

-34

-14

Net profit for the period

91

3

92

104

42

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 13

Quarterly results (continued)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

DKKm

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

2019/20

2019/20

Balance sheet:

Assets

5,043

4,926

4,876

4,788

4,680

Net working capital

636

581

569

713

593

Equity

2,394

2,372

2,410

2,300

2,127

Net interest-bearing debt

1,701

1,346

1,253

1,446

1,358

Invested capital

4,095

3,718

3,663

3,746

3,485

Cash flows, in DKKm:

Cash flows from operating activities

106

81

314

10

-110

Cash flows from investing activities before

-104

acquisitions of enterprises and technology

-122

-127

-99

-80

Free cash flows before acquisitions of

enterprises and technology

2

-41

187

-89

-190

Acquisitions of enterprises and technology

-299

0

-2

0

0

Cash flows, in % of revenue:

Cash flows from operating activities

10

9

33

1

-14

Cash flows from investing activities before

-10

-14

acquisitions of enterprises and technology

-13

-10

-11

Free cash flows before acquisitions of

enterprises and technology

0

-5

20

-9

-25

Key figures and ratios:

Capacity costs

514

506

457

457

364

Rate of cost, %

51

58

48

46

48

EBITDA before special items

198

85

198

200

126

EBITDA margin before special items, %

19.5

9.8

20.9

20.2

16.6

Depreciation

-27

-26

-22

-21

-19

Amortization

-22

-31

-20

-18

-14

Impairment

-1

1

0

-11

0

EBIT before special items

148

29

156

150

93

EBIT margin before special items, %

14.6

3.3

16.5

15.2

12.2

NIBD/EBITDA before special items

2.5

2.2

2.2

2.6

2.3

Net working capital, % of revenue

17

16

17

23

20

Share-related ratios:

Market price per share (DKK)

263

180

208

165

112

Earnings per share (EPS) (DKK)

0.37

0.01

0.37

0.42

0.17

Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D) (DKK)

0.36

0.01

0.37

0.42

0.17

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 14

Management's statement

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have considered and approved the interim report of Ambu A/S for the period 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020. The interim report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

The interim report is presented in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for the interim reporting of listed companies.

We consider the accounting policies applied to be expedient, the group's internal controls relevant to preparing and presenting the interim report to be adequate and the interim report to give a true and fair view of the group's assets, liabilities, results and financial position as at 31 December 2020 and of the results of the group's operations and cash flows for the period 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020.

We further consider that the management's review gives a true and fair view of the development in the group's activities and financial affairs, the profit for the period and the group's financial position as a whole as well as a description of the most significant risks and uncertainties to which the group is subject.

Ballerup, 27 January 2021

Executive Board

Juan Jose Gonzalez

Michael Højgaard

CEO

CFO

Board of Directors

Jørgen Jensen

Christian Sagild

Britt Meelby Jensen

Chairman

Vice-Chairman

Mikael Worning

Henrik Ehlers Wulff

Thomas Lykke Henriksen

Jakob Koch

Jakob Bønnelykke Kristensen

Elected by the employees

Elected by the employees

Elected by the employees

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 15

Consolidated financial statements

Interim report Q1 2020/21

Contents

Page 17

Income statement and statement of comprehensive income - Group

Page 18

Balance sheet - Group

Page 19

Cash flow statement - Group

Page 20

Statement of changes in equity - Group

Page 21

Notes to the interim report

Ambu's single-use cystoscope for urology procedures - Ambu® aScope™ 4 Cysto

  • received clearance from the FDA in Q3 2019/20 and was launched along with our latest monitor platform, Ambu® aView™ 2 Advance, a full-HD technology platform to be used across the range of Ambu's sterile, single-use endoscopes.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 16

Income statement and statement of comprehensive income - Group

Interim report Q1 2020/21

DKKm

Income statement

Q1

Q1

FY

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

Revenue

4

1,013

760

3,567

Production costs

-351

-303

-1,355

Gross profit

662

457

2,212

Selling and distribution costs

-348

-247

-1,228

Development costs

-47

-30

-157

Management and administration

-119

-87

-399

Operating profit (EBIT)

148

93

428

Financial income

9

0

4

3

Financial expenses

9

-30

-41

-109

Profit before tax

118

56

322

Tax on profit for the period

-27

-14

-81

Net profit for the period

91

42

241

Earnings per share in DKK

Earnings per share (EPS)

0.37

0.17

0.98

Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D)

0.36

0.17

0.97

Statement of comprehensive income

Q1

Q1

FY

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

Net profit for the period

91

42

241

Other comprehensive income:

Items which are moved to the income statement

under certain conditions:

Translation adjustment in foreign subsidiaries

-39

-21

-81

Other comprehensive income after tax

-39

-21

-81

Comprehensive income for the period

52

21

160

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 17

Balance sheet - Group

Interim report Q1 2020/21

DKKm

Assets

Note

31.12.20

31.12.19

30.09.20

Goodwill

1,467

1,529

1,497

Acquired technologies, trademarks and customer relations

434

128

445

Acquired technologies in progress

324

661

324

Completed development projects

349

153

304

Development projects in progress

341

286

319

Rights

44

55

46

Intangible assets

2,959

2,812

2,935

Land and buildings

1

338

324

342

Plant and machinery

127

112

133

Other fittings and equipment

1

155

88

128

Property, plant and equipment in progress

48

54

61

Property, plant and equipment

668

578

664

Deferred tax asset

92

77

90

Other non-current assets

92

77

90

Total non-current assets

3,719

3,467

3,689

Inventories

551

514

515

Trade receivables

491

513

521

Other receivables

24

17

32

Income tax receivable

15

4

11

Prepayments

70

40

60

Cash

173

125

98

Total current assets

1,324

1,213

1,237

Total assets

5,043

4,680

4,926

Equity and liabilities

Note

31.12.20

31.12.19

30.09.20

Share capital

126

126

126

Other reserves

2,268

2,001

2,246

Equity

2,394

2,127

2,372

Deferred tax

79

65

81

Provisions

30

30

32

Contingent consideration

12

0

119

0

Interest-bearing debt

1, 10

1,804

1,459

1,401

Non-current liabilities

1,913

1,673

1,514

Provisions

7

13

9

Contingent consideration

12

134

276

426

Interest-bearing debt

1, 10

70

24

43

Trade payables

216

196

259

Income tax

18

67

8

Other payables

284

295

288

Derivative financial instruments

7

9

7

Current liabilities

736

880

1,040

Total liabilities

2,649

2,553

2,554

Total equity and liabilities

5,043

4,680

4,926

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 18

Cash flow statement - Group

Interim report Q1 2020/21

DKKm

Note

YTD

YTD

FY

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

Operating profit (EBIT)

148

93

428

Adjustment of items with no cash flow effect

6

52

37

200

Changes in net working capital

7

-83

-223

-203

Interest expenses and similar items

-6

-8

-28

Income tax paid

-5

-9

-102

Cash flows from operating activities

106

-110

295

Investments in intangible assets

-78

-57

-284

Investments in tangible assets

-26

-23

-144

Cash flows from investing activities before acquisitions of enterprises and technology

-104

-80

-428

Free cash flows before acquisitions of enterprises and technology

2

-190

-133

Acquisition of technology

-1

0

-2

Acquisitions of enterprises

-298

0

0

Cash flows from acquisitions of enterprises and technology

-299

0

-2

Cash flows from investing activities

-403

-80

-430

Free cash flows after acquisitions of enterprises and technology

-297

-190

-135

Raising of long-term debt

425

275

325

Repayment of debt to credit institutions

0

0

-150

Repayment in respect of leases

-15

-11

-32

Exercise of options

18

3

19

Sale of treasury shares, employee share programme

0

0

9

Dividend paid

-58

-77

-96

Dividend, treasury shares

1

2

2

Capital increase, Class B share capital

1

3

37

Cash flows from financing activities

372

195

114

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

75

5

-21

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

98

120

120

Translation adjustment of cash and cash equivalents

0

0

-1

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

173

125

98

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period, are composed as follows:

Cash

173

125

98

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

173

125

98

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 19

Statement of changes in equity - Group

Interim report Q1 2020/21

DKKm

Reserve for

Reserve for

foreign

currency

Share

hedging

translation

Retained

Proposed

capital

transactions

adjustment

earnings

dividend

Total

Equity 1 October 2020

126

0

73

2,100

73

2,372

Net profit for the period

91

91

Other comprehensive income for the period

0

-39

-39

Total comprehensive income

0

0

-39

91

0

52

Transactions with the owners:

Share-based payment

2

2

Tax deduction relating to share options

21

21

Exercise of options

18

18

Distributed dividend

-72

-72

Dividend, treasury shares

1

-1

0

Share capital increase, warrants

0

1

1

Equity 31 December 2020

126

0

34

2,234

0

2,394

Equity 1 October 2019

126

0

154

1,806

96

2,182

Net profit for the period

42

42

Other comprehensive income for the period

0

-21

-21

Total comprehensive income

0

0

-21

42

0

21

Transactions with the owners:

Share-based payment

4

4

Tax deduction relating to share options

-1

-1

Exercise of options

3

3

Sale of treasury shares, employee

9

9

share programme

Distributed dividend

-94

-94

Dividend, treasury shares

2

-2

0

Share capital increase, warrants

3

3

Equity 31 December 2019

126

0

133

1,868

0

2,127

Other reserves are made up of reserve for hedging transactions, reserve for foreign currency translation adjustment, retained earnings and proposed dividend and total DKK 2,268m (31.12.2019: DKK 2,001m).

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 20

Notes to the interim report

Interim report Q1 2020/21

Section 1: Basis of preparation of interim report

Page 22

Note 1 - Basis of preparation of interim report

Page 22

Note 2 - Changes in accounting estimates

Section 2: Operating activities and cash flows

Page 22

Note 3 - Segment information

Page 22

Note 4

- Revenue

Section 3: Invested capital and net working capital

Page 22

Note 5

- Development in balance sheet since 30 September 2020

Page 23

Note 6

- Adjustment of items with no cash flow effect

Page 23

Note 7

- Changes in net working capital

Section 4: Financial risk management, capital structure and net financials

Page 23

Note 8

- Risks

Page 23

Note 9

- Net financials

Page 24

Note 10

- Net interest-bearing debt

Page 24

Note 11

- Capital increases, treasury shares and dividend paid

Section 5: Provisions, other liabilities etc.

Page 25

Note 12

- Contingent consideration

Page 25

Note 13

- Contingent liabilities

Page 25

Note 14

- Subsequent events

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 21

Notes to the interim report

Interim report Q1 2020/21

DKKm

Note 1 - Basis of preparation of the interim report

The interim report for the period 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020 is presented in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for the interim reporting of listed companies. The accounting principles applied are consistent with the principles applied in the annual report for 2019/20. For definitions of ratios, reference is made to note 5.10 in the annual report for 2019/20.

Note 2 - Changes in accounting estimates

In connection with the preparation of the interim report, the management makes accounting estimates, assessments and assumptions which form the basis of the presentation, recognition and measurement of the group's assets and liabilities for accounting purposes. There are no changes in the estimates or assessments reported in the annual report for 2019/20.

Note 3 - Segment information

Ambu is a supplier of medtech products for the global market. Except for the sales of the various products, no structural or organizational aspects allow for a division of earnings from individual products, as sales channels, customer types and sales organizations are identical for all important markets. Furthermore, production processes and internal controls and reporting are identical, which means that, with the exception of revenue, everything else is unsegmented. Ambu has thus identified one segment.

Note 4 - Revenue

Q1

Q1

FY

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

Visualization

558

290

1,711

Anaesthesia

253

256

1,060

Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics

202

214

796

Total revenue by activities

1,013

760

3,567

North America

391

376

1,594

Europe

537

303

1,551

Rest of World

85

81

422

Total revenue by markets

1,013

760

3,567

Note 5 - Development in balance sheet since 30 September 2020

Since the beginning of the financial year, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment have increased by a net amount of DKK 28m to DKK 3,627m. The net increase is driven by investments in ongoing development projects and tangible assets totalling DKK 104m while depreciation, amortization, and currency translation adjustments have reduced the total carrying amount since 30 September 2020.

Deferred taxes amounted to a net asset of DKK 9m at the beginning of the financial year. Since then, the net asset has increased to DKK

Inventories have increased by DKK 36m, corresponding to 7%. Inventories overall are below planning level and we expect to have normalized inventories in the second half of 2020/21. Trade receivables decreased by DKK 30m despite the reported growth of 33% in Q1.

Contingent consideration relating to the acquisition of Invendo Medical GmbH amounted to DKK 134m, a decrease of DKK 292m due to the payment of the duodenoscope milestone of DKK 298m. Interest-bearing debt is up DKK 430m as debt was raised to fund the distribution of dividend and the milestone payment.

Trade payables decreased by DKK 43m to DKK 216m due to timing in payments and activitiy levels. Other payables decreased by DKK 4m to DKK 284m.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 22

Notes to the interim report

Interim report Q1 2020/21

DKKm

Note 6 - Adjustment of items with no cash flow effect

YTD

YTD

FY

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

50

33

181

Share-based payment

2

4

19

52

37

200

Note 7 - Changes in net working capital

YTD

YTD

FY

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

Changes in inventories

-50

-20

-51

Changes in receivables

21

-43

-97

Changes in trade payables etc.

-54

-160

-55

-83

-223

-203

Note 8 - Risks

For a description of Ambu's risks, see the 'Risk management' section in the annual report for 2019/20, pages 33-34.

Note 9 - Net financials

Q1

Q1

FY

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

Other financial income:

Fair value adjustment, swap

0

4

3

Financial income

0

4

3

Q1

Q1

FY

2020/21

2019/20

2019/20

Interest expenses:

Interest expenses, banks

6

6

22

Interest expenses, leases

2

1

6

Other financial expenses:

Foreign exchange loss, net

15

17

30

Fair value adjustment, contingent consideration

6

16

48

Effect of shorter discount period, acquisition of technology

1

1

3

Financial expenses

30

41

109

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 23

Notes to the interim report

Interim report Q1 2020/21

Note 10 - Net interest-bearing debt

31.12.20

31.12.19

FY

2019/20

Credit institutions

1,650

1,325

1,225

Leases

130

134

152

Other interest-bearing debt

24

0

24

Long-terminterest-bearing debt

1,804

1,459

1,401

Leases

70

24

43

Short-terminterest-bearing debt

70

24

43

The table below shows the composition of the group's

net interest-

bearing debt.

FY

31.12.20

31.12.19

2019/20

Interest-bearing debt

1,874

1,483

1,444

Cash

-173

-125

-98

Net interest-bearing debt

1,701

1,358

1,346

Note 11 - Capital increases, treasury shares and dividend paid

Capital increases

A capital increase was completed in November 2020 in connection with the exercise by employees of warrants allocated in 2015 and 2016. In consequence hereof, Ambu's share capital was increased by 15,000 Class B shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.50 each at a price of

39.26 and 10,000 Class B shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.50 each at a price of 77.12. Changes in number of shares and share capital for the period:

30.09.20

Change

31.12.20

No. of Class A shares

34,320,000

0

34,320,000

No. of Class B shares

218,497,100

25,000

218,522,100

252,817,100

25,000

252,842,100

Share capital

126,408,550

12,500

126,421,050

Treasury shares

As at 30 September 2020, Ambu's holding of treasury shares totalled 4,903,638 Class B shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.50 each. As at 31 December 2020, this had been reduced by 277,306 shares to 4,626,332 Class B shares. The reduction is attributable to disposals in connection with the conclusion of the employee share programme for 2018 (matching shares) and sale of treasury shares relating to exercise of share option programmes. There have been no transactions with Class A shares.

Dividend paid

The Board of Directors' proposal for the distribution of dividend of DKK 0.29 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50 was adopted at the company's annual general meeting on 9 December 2020. The dividend declared totals DKK 73m and has subsequently been paid out less withholding taxes payable to the Danish Tax Authorities in January 2021.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 24

Notes to the interim report

Interim report Q3 2019/20

DKKm

Note 12 - Contingent consideration

FY

31.12.20

31.12.19

2019/20

Contingent consideration at 1 October

426

378

378

Used during the year

-298

0

0

Adjustments made through the income statement under financial expenses:

Value adjustment

6

16

48

Foreign currency translation adjustment

0

1

0

Contingent consideration end of reporting period

134

395

426

Contingent consideration expected to fall due:

Non-current contingent consideration

0

119

0

Current contingent consideration

134

276

426

Contingent consideration end of reporting period

134

395

426

Contingent consideration concerns outstanding liabilities relating to the acquisition of Invendo Medical GmbH. The contingent consideration is valued on the basis of unobservable inputs, corresponding to level 3 in the fair value hierarchy.

DKK 298m was paid during Q1 as the milestone payment for the duodenoscope matured. The net value adjustment of DKK 6m posted to financials can be attributed to the effect of the shorter discounting period.

Note 13 - Contingent liabilities

Ambu's ongoing operations and the use of Ambu's products in hospitals and clinics etc. involve the general risk of claims for damages and sanctions against Ambu. The risk is deemed to be customary.

Ambu is involved from time to time in disputes with customers and patients about Ambu's products. Appropriate provisions are made on an ongoing basis, and product liability insurance has been taken out. The management believes that the likely outcomes of these disputes can be covered by the provisions made and recognised in the balance sheet as at 31 December 2020. For a more detailed description of the group's risks, see the 'Risk management' section on pages 33-34 in the annual report 2019/20.

Note 14 - Subsequent events

In addition to the matters described in this interim report, the management is not aware of any events subsequent to 31 December 2020 which could be expected to have a significant impact on the group's financial position.

Ambu

Company announcement no. 7 2020/21

27 January 2021

Page 25

Disclaimer

Ambu A/S published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:45:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMBU A/S
03:46aAMBU A/S : Q1 report file_
PU
02:52aAmbu To Raise $212.5 Million Via B Share Placement
MT
02:47aAMBU A/S : Fiscal Q1 EBIT Grows on High Demand for Single-Use Endoscopes
MT
01/26AMBU A/S : Q1 presentation file_
PU
2020AMBU : Awarded Single-Use Endoscopy Contract with U.S. Group Purchasing Organiza..
PU
2020AMBU : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020AMBU : Annual General Meeting in Ambu A/S (no. 5)
PU
2020AMBU : Proxy Statments
CO
2020AMBU A/S : Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial resp..
AQ
2020AMBU : Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants (no. 4)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 172 M 682 M 682 M
Net income 2021 325 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 780 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 184x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 60 373 M 9 870 M 9 870 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 187
Free-Float 64,7%
Technical analysis trends AMBU A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 205,17 DKK
Last Close Price 243,50 DKK
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juan-José Gonzalez Chief Executive Officer
Jørgen Jensen Chairman
Henrik Ankjær Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Højgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Worning Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBU A/S-7.48%9 870
ABBOTT LABORATORIES4.79%196 578
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.33%157 148
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.25%75 142
HOYA CORPORATION-3.92%48 957
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.13%42 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ