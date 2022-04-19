Log in
Ambu A/S : announces CE mark and Japan clearance of single-use gastroscope and next-generation display unit

04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Ambu announces CE mark and Japan clearance of single-use gastroscope and next-generation display unit

Ambu launches its latest innovations into Europe and Japan as next steps in global launch.

Today, Ambu announces that Ambu® aScope™ Gastro and Ambu® aBox™ 2 have received CE mark and market clearance for Japan, and Ambu will expand the global launch of its single-use gastroscope and next-generation display ecosystem to include Europe and Japan. Gastroscopy is a segment where more than 20 million procedures take place annually with reusable endoscope systems, and Ambu enters this market to address the current limitations of reusable endoscopes.

"Health systems in Europe and Japan are facing growing waiting lists, constraints in capital equipment, a growing burden of reprocessing and cross-contamination, and they are performing gastroscopies in multiple sites of care outside the GI department," says Bassel Rifai, Chief Marketing Officer at Ambu A/S. "Because of this, customers have given us the clear feedback that a portable, high-performing, always available, and sterile gastroscope will address an important need for health systems and doctors. We are excited to meet this need as we expand the global launch of aScope Gastro and aBox 2 into Europe and Japan."

The CE mark and market clearance for Japan follow Ambu's announcement of FDA clearance in February and will be followed in the coming months by further market expansion in major markets including Australia and Canada.

The aScope Gastro is Ambu's second single-use solution for GI (gastrointestinal) endoscopy following the launch of the aScope™ Duodeno 1.5. The coming steps in Ambu's expansion into the GI segment will be the next generation single-use duodenoscope (aScope Duodeno 2.0), a colonoscope and a cholangioscope to support healthcare systems and their patients with the most comprehensive single-use portfolio in GI.

Contacts

Media

Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications,mtw@ambu.com/ +45 4191 0830

Investors

Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning,nith@ambu.com/ +45 2620 8047

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19,www.ambu.com

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring solutions. We continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on patient care and the work of healthcare professionals. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,500 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com or ambuUSA.com or follow us on our corporate LinkedIn and USA LinkedIn pages.

Ambu

Press release

19 April 2022

Page 1

Disclaimer

Ambu A/S published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
