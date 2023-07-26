PRESS

RELEASE

26 July 2023

AMBU ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE LEADER OF ITS GLOBAL R&D ORGANISATION

Finn Möhring will join Ambu's Executive Leadership Team to lead the global R&D organisation as Chief Technology Officer, leveraging his extensive R&D experience within the medical device industry.

Effective 1 August 2023, Finn Möhring takes on the role as Chief Technology Officer at Ambu. As a member of Ambu's Executive Leadership Team, Finn will spearhead Ambu's R&D activities, executing on the company's transformational ZOOM IN strategy.

Finn brings an extensive track-record within R&D and the medical device industry, primarily from the hearing aid industry, where he was responsible for all hearing aid R&D activities at Oticon and Demant, respectively. He has in-depth technology capabilities, with a proven ability to translate these into innovative customer solutions. As a seasoned executive leader, he has driven successful R&D strategies, leading large, global teams and driving strategic transformations.

I am convinced that Finn is a strong match for Ambu. He is a highly accomplished executive leader, with comprehensive R&D competencies, who will bring a sharp, execution-oriented and customer-driven mindset to Ambu. This, combined with his motivational and collaborative leadership style, will propel our R&D agenda forward, and I am excited to welcome him to the Executive Leadership Team and to Ambu. BRITT MEELBY JENSEN

Chief Executive Officer, Ambu

BROAD RANGE OF TECHNOLOGY EXPERIENCE ACROSS SECTORS

Beyond Finn Möhring's medical device expertise, he has profound experience from the consumer electronics industry at Nokia and, most recently, the aerospace, defence, forensic science and automotive sectors at Weibel Scientific.

In reference to his appointment as Chief Technology Officer at Ambu, Finn Möhring says:

I feel extremely proud to be joining Ambu as Chief Technology officer, advancing the development of its FINN MÖHRING signature high-quality medical devices. Leveraging technology to develop innovative solutions, in close collaboration with customers, is a strong passion of mine, and so, I am full of energy and excitement for my new role and for bringing new solutions to life that improve patient care and fuel growth.

Chief Technology Officer, Ambu