Ambu A/S : commits to Science Based Targets initiative

Ambu commits to Science Based Targets initiative

In efforts to strengthen our climate commitment, Ambu has transformed our carbon reduction goal to a science-based target.

Ambu has signed up to the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and committed to setting carbon emission targets which meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.





"At a time where the effects of climate change are increasingly evident, we recognize that an environmental focus is critical. As a global supplier of single-use medical devices, we feel a responsibility to forge the way with ambitious targets and concrete sustainable practices. Committing to the Science Based Targets initiative is a natural next step for Ambu as we raise the bar on our carbon reduction target, not only in our own operations, but across our entire vale chain, "says Lene Møldrup, Director, ESG.





Ambu commits to the ambitious 1.5-degree target

Research has shown that in order to avoid irreversible climate damage, the global temperature rise must not exceed 1.5°C.

Ambu has chosen to sign up for the most ambitious target of 1.5°C science-based reduction. This means that Ambu will have to reduce carbon emissions across its value chain in line with what is needed to limit a global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.





Ambu will employ a three-step strategy to reduce CO2 emissions from its own operations:





Ambu will have a continuous focus on minimizing carbon emissions from production sites through energy efficiency measures.

Ambu will invest in Renewable Energy Certificates. We will focus on new installations and look for suppliers who offer a degree of additionality. Additionality ensures an expansion of renewable energy production sites.

Ambu will work towards establishing power purchase agreements in the countries where we have production facilities in order to ensure additionality and expansion of renewable energy production.

The commitment to SBTi is a part of Ambu's larger ESG strategy to grow sustainably and continuously work towards ways to protect our planet.





The Science Based Targets initiative

The SBTi is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF).





The latest climate science sends a clear warning that we must dramatically curb temperature rise to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change. Science-based targets show companies how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to prevent the worst effects of climate change.





Globally, nearly one thousand companies are leading the transition to a net-zero economy by setting emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the SBTi.





Targets are considered science-based if they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement - limiting global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. (Source: sciencebasedtargets.org/about-us)