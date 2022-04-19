Ambu A/S : expands access to over 1 million procedures in the ENT segment

Ambu expands access to over 1 million procedures in the ENT segment

Ambu expands its addressable market by supporting FEES procedures.

Ambu continues to advance the market for single-use endoscopy by addressing Fibreoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES). FEES is an imaging procedure that requires the use of a flexible rhinolaryngoscope to assess swallow physiology and function for individuals who experience swallowing difficulties (dysphagia). Within the ENT segment (ear, nose and throat), the FEES procedure typically has much higher reimbursement from health systems, which is a key driver for adoption of single-use endoscopes.

With the new FEES capabilities, the single-use aScope™ 4 RhinoLaryngo Slim and aView™ 2 Advance HD monitor form a portable solution that improves the workflow of clinicians who perform bedside FEES in intensive care units, hospital wards, and acute care facilities.

"Overall, I find that use of the Ambu rhinolaryngoscope has improved the experience of fibreoptic swallowing assessments for both the clinician and the patient. For me, the scope is lightweight, easy to use, and always available. For the patient, there is comfort due to the thin scope diameter and no cross-contamination risks from a scope that may not have been reprocessed properly," says Jacqueline Mojica1, MS, CCC/SLP, Clinical Specialist, Speech Pathology, Clinical Assistant Professor, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York.

Over 1 million FEES procedures are carried out every year across Ambu's key markets in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

"FEES procedures represent a large and growing area for patient care, one which has become even more important since Covid-19, and one where single-use endoscopy can play an important role," says Bassel Rifai, Chief Marketing Officer at Ambu A/S. "We are excited to support health systems with this expanded capability, and it represents another example of how Ambu is expanding the market for single-use endoscopy."

Ambu introduced its first single-use rhinolaryngoscope in 2018 to enter the ENT market. With the FEES capability, Ambu further extends its leadership position in ENT single-use endoscopy. This will be followed by the launch of high-resolution rhinolaryngoscopes in the future.

1 Dr. Mojica is a paid consultant of Ambu A/S. She has not been compensated for her quote in this press release.

