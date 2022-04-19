Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Ambu A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBU B   DK0060946788

AMBU A/S

(AMBU B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/19 03:43:54 am EDT
101.40 DKK   -1.74%
03:34aAMBU A/S : announces CE mark and Japan clearance of single-use gastroscope and next-generation display unit
PU
04/07AMBU A/S : Q2 aide-mémoire file_download
PU
03/15Ambu announces new CFO
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambu A/S : expands access to over 1 million procedures in the ENT segment

04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ambu expands access to over 1 million procedures in the ENT segment

Ambu expands its addressable market by supporting FEES procedures.

Ambu continues to advance the market for single-use endoscopy by addressing Fibreoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES). FEES is an imaging procedure that requires the use of a flexible rhinolaryngoscope to assess swallow physiology and function for individuals who experience swallowing difficulties (dysphagia). Within the ENT segment (ear, nose and throat), the FEES procedure typically has much higher reimbursement from health systems, which is a key driver for adoption of single-use endoscopes.

With the new FEES capabilities, the single-use aScope™ 4 RhinoLaryngo Slim and aView™ 2 Advance HD monitor form a portable solution that improves the workflow of clinicians who perform bedside FEES in intensive care units, hospital wards, and acute care facilities.

"Overall, I find that use of the Ambu rhinolaryngoscope has improved the experience of fibreoptic swallowing assessments for both the clinician and the patient. For me, the scope is lightweight, easy to use, and always available. For the patient, there is comfort due to the thin scope diameter and no cross-contamination risks from a scope that may not have been reprocessed properly," says Jacqueline Mojica1, MS, CCC/SLP, Clinical Specialist, Speech Pathology, Clinical Assistant Professor, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York.

Over 1 million FEES procedures are carried out every year across Ambu's key markets in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

"FEES procedures represent a large and growing area for patient care, one which has become even more important since Covid-19, and one where single-use endoscopy can play an important role," says Bassel Rifai, Chief Marketing Officer at Ambu A/S. "We are excited to support health systems with this expanded capability, and it represents another example of how Ambu is expanding the market for single-use endoscopy."

Ambu introduced its first single-use rhinolaryngoscope in 2018 to enter the ENT market. With the FEES capability, Ambu further extends its leadership position in ENT single-use endoscopy. This will be followed by the launch of high-resolution rhinolaryngoscopes in the future.

Contacts

Media

Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications,mtw@ambu.com/ +45 4191 0830

Investors

Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning,nith@ambu.com/ +45 2620 8047

1 Dr. Mojica is a paid consultant of Ambu A/S. She has not been compensated for her quote in this press release.

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19,www.ambu.com

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring solutions. We continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on patient care and the work of healthcare professionals. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,500 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com or ambuUSA.com or follow us on our corporate LinkedIn and USA LinkedIn pages.

Disclaimer

Ambu A/S published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMBU A/S
03:34aAMBU A/S : announces CE mark and Japan clearance of single-use gastroscope and next-genera..
PU
04/07AMBU A/S : Q2 aide-mémoire file_download
PU
03/15Ambu announces new CFO
GL
03/15Ambu announces new CFO
GL
03/15Ambu A/S Announces Board Changes
CI
03/15Ambu A/S Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/15AMBU A/S : Nomination
CO
02/16AMBU A/S : Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants issued
GL
02/16AMBU A/S : Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants issued
GL
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Ambu A/S, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBU A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 714 M 684 M 684 M
Net income 2022 230 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 257 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 26 192 M 3 799 M 3 799 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart AMBU A/S
Duration : Period :
Ambu A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBU A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 103,20 DKK
Average target price 149,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan-José Gonzalez Chief Executive Officer
Michael Højgaard CFO, EVP-Global Finance, IT & Investor Relations
Jørgen Jensen Chairman
Måns Eskil Barsne Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Henrik Ankjær Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBU A/S-40.35%3 799
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-17.37%207 544
MEDTRONIC PLC4.48%146 255
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.43%77 367
DEXCOM, INC.-10.49%48 289
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.66%38 464