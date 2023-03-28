Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Ambu A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBU B   DK0060946788

AMBU A/S

(AMBU B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:59:35 2023-03-28 am EDT
100.18 DKK   +2.09%
03:28aAmbu A/s : obtains European regulatory clearance of its complete fifth-generation bronchoscope portfolio
PU
03/23Completion of directed issue of 11,577,957 new b shares and 250,000 existing treasury b shares
GL
03/23Ambu a/s seeks to strengthen its capital base
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambu A/S : obtains European regulatory clearance of its complete fifth-generation bronchoscope portfolio

03/28/2023 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

28 March 2023

AMBU OBTAINS EUROPEAN REGULATORY CLEARANCE OF ITS COMPLETE FIFTH-GENERATION BRONCHOSCOPE PORTFOLIO

With the CE marking of two new smaller-sized ﬁfth-generation bronchoscopes, Ambu now offers pulmonologists a full family of single-use bronchoscopes for a wide array of patient needs in the bronchoscopy suite, hereby extending market leadership in pulmonology.

Today, Ambu announces regulatory clearance (CE mark) of two smaller sizes of its ﬁﬅh-generation bronchoscope, the Ambu® aScope™ 5 Broncho. With the clearance, Ambu's single-use bronchoscope portfolio now represents a complete and comprehensive family of four high-performance, single-use endoscopes developed with the bronchoscopy suite in mind.

The two latest bronchoscopes are intended for advanced access to the peripheral airways during pulmonary procedures in the bronchoscopy suite. This is a market segment known for its considerably complex diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, of which peripheral procedures make up a large quanti. Furthermore, the smaller sizes allow for intubation of diﬃcult airways of smaller anatomies.

" With the smaller sizes of Ambu® aScope™ 5 Broncho, I now have a full single-use bronchoscope portfolio for my work in the bronchoscopy suite. The smaller sizes allow me to access the peripheral parts of the lungs conﬁdently due to the endoscopes' high performance. Furthermore, the smaller sizes are better tolerated under local anaesthesia, which is beneﬁcial for my patients.

DR. SAMY LACHKAR, INTERVENTIONAL PULMONOLOGIST1 Head of Bronchoscopy Unit, Rouen Universi Hospital, France

With the regulatory clearance, the company will proceed its commercialisation of its ﬁﬅh-generation bronchoscopy solution in Europe, hereby advancing market leadership within pulmonology. The commercialisation includes the company's endoscopy systems - the Ambu® aBox™ 2 and aView™ 2 Advance - of which the latest generation of the latter obtained CE mark in December 2022.

UNLOCKING THE POTENTIAL OF THE BRONCHOSCOPY SUITE

Supported by Ambu's two high-quali endoscopy systems, the complete ﬁﬅh-generation single-use bronchoscope family oﬀers pulmonologists the high-performance image quali and handling needed during complex procedures in the bronchoscopy suite.

Moreover, pulmonologists are provided with a ﬂexible bronchoscope solution that eliminates the common limitations at hospitals related to shortage of available endoscopes, demanding reprocessing infrastructure and complex endoscopy towers. By having a varie of advanced single-use endoscopes available in storage at all times, in a small and simple system setup, endoscopy professionals are relieved from ineﬃciency issues, cancellations and rescheduling. As such, Ambu's single-use, ﬁﬅh-generation bronchoscope solution taps into a strong potential of freeing up essential resources at hospitals, for the better of endoscopists, health systems and patients alike.

Britt Meelby Jensen, CEO of Ambu, says: "Ambu developed the world's ﬁrst single-use bronchoscope in 2009 to improve patient safe. Today, we continue to help our customers set new standards, through simple, yet highly advanced broncho-scope solutions. I am conﬁdent that our complete ﬁﬅh-generation bronchoscope portfolio will further support pulmonologists in their important work to advance patient care."

1 Dr. Lachkar is a paid consultant of Ambu A/S. He has not been compensated for his quote in this press release.

Ambu - Press release

28 March 2023

Ambu® aScope™ 5 Broncho - one of the two the new smaller sizes completing Ambu's ﬁﬅh-generation, single-use bronchoscope portfolioAmbu A/S, Baltorpbakken 13 2750 Ballerup

Denmark

Tel. +45 7225 2000 CVR no.: 63 64 49 19www.Ambu.com

Contact information:

Media

Investors

Tine Bjørn Schmidt

Nicolai Thomsen

Head of Corporate Communications

Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

tisc@ambu.com

nith@ambu.com

+45 2264 0697

+45 2620 8047

ABOUT AMBU

Since 1937, Ambu has been rethinking solutions, together with healthcare professionals, to save lives and improve patient care. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the eﬃciency, safe and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia and patient monitoring solutions. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs around 4,500 people in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Paciﬁc. For more information, please visit Ambu.com.

Disclaimer

Ambu A/S published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMBU A/S
03:28aAmbu A/s : obtains European regulatory clearance of its complete fifth-generation bronchos..
PU
03/23Completion of directed issue of 11,577,957 new b shares and 250,000 existing treasury b..
GL
03/23Ambu a/s seeks to strengthen its capital base
GL
03/23Ambu a/s seeks to strengthen its capital base
GL
03/23Ambu a/s seeks to strengthen its capital base
GL
03/23Ambu a/s seeks to strengthen its capital base
GL
03/23Ambu A/s : unique vivasight one-lung ventilation solution re-launches, strengthening the c..
PU
03/21Ambu A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
03/21Transcript : Ambu A/S - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
03/21US Futures, European Stocks Rise as Focus Shifts to Fed Meeting
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBU A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 912 M 711 M 711 M
Net income 2023 163 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net Debt 2023 1 737 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2023 143x
Yield 2023 0,06%
Capitalization 26 077 M 3 773 M 3 773 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,66x
EV / Sales 2024 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart AMBU A/S
Duration : Period :
Ambu A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBU A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 98,12 DKK
Average target price 95,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target -2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Britt Meelby Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Jensen Chairman
Henrik Ankjær Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Christian Sagild Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBU A/S10.25%3 773
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.69%171 118
MEDTRONIC PLC2.12%105 955
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.77%68 755
DEXCOM, INC.2.50%44 851
HOYA CORPORATION9.64%37 626
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer