Ambu A/S : obtains European regulatory clearance of its complete fifth-generation bronchoscope portfolio

PRESS RELEASE 28 March 2023

AMBU OBTAINS EUROPEAN REGULATORY CLEARANCE OF ITS COMPLETE FIFTH-GENERATION BRONCHOSCOPE PORTFOLIO

With the CE marking of two new smaller-sized ﬁfth-generation bronchoscopes, Ambu now offers pulmonologists a full family of single-use bronchoscopes for a wide array of patient needs in the bronchoscopy suite, hereby extending market leadership in pulmonology.

Today, Ambu announces regulatory clearance (CE mark) of two smaller sizes of its ﬁﬅh-generation bronchoscope, the Ambu® aScope™ 5 Broncho. With the clearance, Ambu's single-use bronchoscope portfolio now represents a complete and comprehensive family of four high-performance, single-use endoscopes developed with the bronchoscopy suite in mind.

The two latest bronchoscopes are intended for advanced access to the peripheral airways during pulmonary procedures in the bronchoscopy suite. This is a market segment known for its considerably complex diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, of which peripheral procedures make up a large quanti. Furthermore, the smaller sizes allow for intubation of diﬃcult airways of smaller anatomies.

" With the smaller sizes of Ambu® aScope™ 5 Broncho, I now have a full single-use bronchoscope portfolio for my work in the bronchoscopy suite. The smaller sizes allow me to access the peripheral parts of the lungs conﬁdently due to the endoscopes' high performance. Furthermore, the smaller sizes are better tolerated under local anaesthesia, which is beneﬁcial for my patients.

DR. SAMY LACHKAR, INTERVENTIONAL PULMONOLOGIST1 Head of Bronchoscopy Unit, Rouen Universi Hospital, France

With the regulatory clearance, the company will proceed its commercialisation of its ﬁﬅh-generation bronchoscopy solution in Europe, hereby advancing market leadership within pulmonology. The commercialisation includes the company's endoscopy systems - the Ambu® aBox™ 2 and aView™ 2 Advance - of which the latest generation of the latter obtained CE mark in December 2022.

UNLOCKING THE POTENTIAL OF THE BRONCHOSCOPY SUITE

Supported by Ambu's two high-quali endoscopy systems, the complete ﬁﬅh-generation single-use bronchoscope family oﬀers pulmonologists the high-performance image quali and handling needed during complex procedures in the bronchoscopy suite.

Moreover, pulmonologists are provided with a ﬂexible bronchoscope solution that eliminates the common limitations at hospitals related to shortage of available endoscopes, demanding reprocessing infrastructure and complex endoscopy towers. By having a varie of advanced single-use endoscopes available in storage at all times, in a small and simple system setup, endoscopy professionals are relieved from ineﬃciency issues, cancellations and rescheduling. As such, Ambu's single-use, ﬁﬅh-generation bronchoscope solution taps into a strong potential of freeing up essential resources at hospitals, for the better of endoscopists, health systems and patients alike.

Britt Meelby Jensen, CEO of Ambu, says: "Ambu developed the world's ﬁrst single-use bronchoscope in 2009 to improve patient safe. Today, we continue to help our customers set new standards, through simple, yet highly advanced broncho-scope solutions. I am conﬁdent that our complete ﬁﬅh-generation bronchoscope portfolio will further support pulmonologists in their important work to advance patient care."

1 Dr. Lachkar is a paid consultant of Ambu A/S. He has not been compensated for his quote in this press release.

28 March 2023

Ambu® aScope™ 5 Broncho - one of the two the new smaller sizes completing Ambu's ﬁﬅh-generation, single-use bronchoscope portfolio

Denmark

Tel. +45 7225 2000 CVR no.: 63 64 49 19www.Ambu.com

