Chief Executive Officer, Ambu

Ambu will conduct an extended controlled market release with key hospitals to evaluate the clinical performance in a real-life setting. The solution will be available in the market from 2024/25, and the FDA clearance will therefore not change the financial guidance for 2023/24.

BRITT MEELBY JENSEN

Our new generation duodenoscope solution is a result of a close partnership with gastroenterologists. Based on their feedback, we have developed a solution to meet the distinct procedural needs in ERCP. We are dedicated to continuing Ambu's focused journey within GI, anchored in profound customer understanding as a pivotal driver for unlocking long-term potential - for gastroenterologists, patients and Ambu.

Furthermore, given the often long and physically demanding nature of ERCP procedures, the handle of Ambu's new generation aScope Duodeno 2 solution aims to alleviate strain on endoscopists through improved ergonomics. In addition, Ambu is planning to include bioplastic materials in the handle of the new generation solution over time - materials that are derived from a mix of fossil-based and second-generation bio-based feedstock, e.g., recycled food waste, ensuring a raw

material with a lower carbon footprint.

"

PROVIDING FLEXIBILITY AND STERILITY WITH PATIENT-READY DUODENOSCOPES

The new generation aScope™ Duodeno 2 solution is designed to meet the high-performance expectations in ERCP and furthermore relieve the burden of complex and time-consuming reprocessing conducted today. As aScope™ Duodeno 2 is 100% sterile, the solution enables physicians and hospital systems to adhere to the safety recommendations issued by the FDA 3 in 2019 and 2022, urging U.S. hospitals and endoscopy facilities to transition to duodenoscopes that are partially or completely single-use.

ABHITABH PATIL, M.D. 2 Interventional Gastroenterology President of Florida Gastroenterologic Society, St. Petersburg, FL

I am impressed with the improvements in the new aScope Duodeno 2, and I believe that it holds potential for ERCP in the future. Ambu has clearly taken the customer feedback into the development of this new duodenoscope. I highly valued the collaboration throughout the development phase, and I am looking forward to continuing to engage with Ambu on future innovations.

In the development of the new generation solution, Ambu has worked closely with a range of experienced gastroenterology professionals and ERCP specialists to rethink its duodenoscopy solution, with a clear focus on enhancing critical perfor-

mance factors and enabling integration with the aBox™ 2 endoscopy system.

"

PRESS

RELEASE

19 April 2024

AMBU OBTAINS FDA CLEARANCE FOR NEW GENERATION DUODENOSCOPY SOLUTION

To meet the unique needs of gastroenterologists performing ERCP procedures, Ambu's new generation aScope Duodeno 2 solution constitutes a step change from previous generations, driven by valuable collaboration with healthcare professionals.

Today, Ambu announces 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its new genera- tion duodenoscopy solution, Ambu ® aScope™ Duodeno 2 and Ambu ® aBox™ 2, for use in ERCP1 procedures.