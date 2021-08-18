Ambu A/S : single-use duodenoscope obtains CE mark

The Ambu® aScope™ Duodeno is now CE marked and ready to be used at healthcare centers in Europe.
Today, Ambu announces the European regulatory clearance of the sterile, single-use duodenoscope, Ambu® aScope™ Duodeno and the initiation of sales in Europe.
"We are thrilled to be able to support European hospitals and healthcare centers with a single-use solution to ensure a sterile scope for ERCP procedures. This is probably the most technologically advanced type of endoscope that has been crafted as a single-use device, and we are proud that we can now offer this innovation to physicians and patients in Europe as well as in the US," says Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu.
In the USA, commercial activities around the aScope Duodeno have been going on since December 2020, including the establishment of a comprehensive group of key opinion leaders. "I have been very impressed with how the scope has functioned. It has actually exceeded my expectations," says Dr. Todd Baron1, Director of Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at University of North Carolina.
The aScope™ Duodeno is Ambu's first device for GI (gastrointestinal) endoscopy. The commercialization in Europe will now commence, and five additional GI endoscopes are in development. Earlier this year, the aScope™ Duodeno was awarded the Red Dot Design award for excellence in product design as well as the designation as Innovative Product2.
Leading supplier of single-use endoscopes
Ambu launched the world's first single-use flexible bronchoscope, the Ambu® aScope™ in 2009. A decade later, in 2020, over one million Ambu single-use endoscopes were used around the world, and Ambu has now developed scopes for a broad range of clinical areas making Ambu the largest and most innovative supplier of single-use endoscopes3. Ambu has announced the launch of 20 new devices for single-use endoscopy over the next three years with the aim of increasing patient safety and improving healthcare workflows.
About Ambu
Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring solutions. We continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on patient care and the work of healthcare professionals. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,500 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com.
