  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Ambu A/S
  News
  Summary
    AMBU B   DK0060946788

AMBU A/S

(AMBU B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/18 06:38:15 am
208.55 DKK   -1.11%
06:24aAMBU A/S : single-use duodenoscope obtains CE mark
PU
06:24aAMBU A/S : European market clearance for new generation of single-use endoscopic device from Ambu
PU
07/28AMBU A/S : Q3 2020/21 aide-mémoire
PU
Ambu A/S : single-use duodenoscope obtains CE mark

08/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
The Ambu® aScope™ Duodeno is now CE marked and ready to be used at healthcare centers in Europe.

Today, Ambu announces the European regulatory clearance of the sterile, single-use duodenoscope, Ambu® aScope™ Duodeno and the initiation of sales in Europe.

"We are thrilled to be able to support European hospitals and healthcare centers with a single-use solution to ensure a sterile scope for ERCP procedures. This is probably the most technologically advanced type of endoscope that has been crafted as a single-use device, and we are proud that we can now offer this innovation to physicians and patients in Europe as well as in the US," says Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu.

In the USA, commercial activities around the aScope Duodeno have been going on since December 2020, including the establishment of a comprehensive group of key opinion leaders. "I have been very impressed with how the scope has functioned. It has actually exceeded my expectations," says Dr. Todd Baron1, Director of Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at University of North Carolina.

The aScope™ Duodeno is Ambu's first device for GI (gastrointestinal) endoscopy. The commercialization in Europe will now commence, and five additional GI endoscopes are in development. Earlier this year, the aScope™ Duodeno was awarded the Red Dot Design award for excellence in product design as well as the designation as Innovative Product2.

Leading supplier of single-use endoscopes

Ambu launched the world's first single-use flexible bronchoscope, the Ambu® aScope™ in 2009. A decade later, in 2020, over one million Ambu single-use endoscopes were used around the world, and Ambu has now developed scopes for a broad range of clinical areas making Ambu the largest and most innovative supplier of single-use endoscopes3. Ambu has announced the launch of 20 new devices for single-use endoscopy over the next three years with the aim of increasing patient safety and improving healthcare workflows.

Contacts

Media

Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications, mtw@ambu.com / +45 4191 0830

Investors

Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047

  1. Dr. Todd Baron is a paid consultant of Ambu Inc.
  2. https://www.red-dot.org/project/ambur-ascopetm-duodeno-49936
  3. Frost & Sullivan, 2021, https://best-practices.frost.com/ambu_award

Public

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19, www.ambu.com

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring solutions. We continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on patient care and the work of healthcare professionals. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,500 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com.

Public

Disclaimer

Ambu A/S published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 005 M 632 M 632 M
Net income 2021 276 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net Debt 2021 551 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 190x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 53 493 M 8 427 M 8 439 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart AMBU A/S
Duration : Period :
Ambu A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBU A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 210,90 DKK
Average target price 190,33 DKK
Spread / Average Target -9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan-José Gonzalez Chief Executive Officer
Michael Højgaard CFO, EVP-Global Finance, IT & Investor Relations
Jørgen Jensen Chairman
Måns Eskil Barsne Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Henrik Ankjær Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBU A/S-19.87%8 427
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.80%222 825
MEDTRONIC PLC11.63%175 729
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.30%72 797
HOYA CORPORATION18.75%57 021
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.27.42%53 798