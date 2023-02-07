Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Ambu A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMBU B   DK0060946788

AMBU A/S

(AMBU B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:53 2023-02-06 am EST
102.20 DKK   -0.87%
01:02aAmbu capital markets day 2023
GL
01:01aInterim report for q1 2022/23
GL
01:01aInterim report for q1 2022/23
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 2022/23

02/07/2023 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ambu delivers solid performance for Q1 2022/23. The company posts 4% organic revenue growth for the quarter and continues to progress its new ZOOM IN strategy and global transform­ation program. Financial guidance maintained for the fiscal year 2022/23, with organic revenue growth at 5-8% and EBIT margin before special items at 3-5%.


“In the first quarter of our fiscal year, we rolled out our ZOOM IN strategy across the organisation. The new strategy kicks off a transformation journey for Ambu, and we are progressing as planned with our transformation program, in support of our long-term financial aspirations. In a year of continued macro-economic uncertainty, I am pleased with the good momentum we have seen in many parts of our business. We posted strong revenue growth within urology and ENT, while our pulmonology business declined due to high comparables from Covid-19 last year, in line with expectations.

Across the business, our people are dedicated to supporting our customers and to making a difference for healthcare systems. With the challenges health systems currently face, such as staff shortages and constrained budgets, single-use solutions can help their situation, by improving workflow, increasing convenience and improving cost outcomes. I remain excited for the year – and for the meaningful opportunities that lie ahead of us as a company.

Britt Meelby Jensen
Chief Executive Officer


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER
Last year’s comparative figures are presented in brackets.

  • Revenue for Q1 increased organically by 4% (-1%) to DKK 1,132m (DKK 1,031m). Reported growth for the quarter was 10% (2%).
  • Revenue in North America increased organically by 9% (18%), while revenue in Europe decreased by 4% (-16%). Rest of World posted organic growth of 14% (0%).
  • Endoscopy Solutions (formerly Visualization) revenue increased organically by 3% (-2%). In line with expectations, pulmonology declined 17%, due to high compa­rables from Covid-19 last year, while Endoscopy Solutions excluding pulmonology increased 47%, driven by strong growth in urology and ENT.
  • Anaesthesia sales increased by 4% (-6%), while Patient Monitoring (formerly Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics) posted organic growth of 6% (7%). Both business areas were impacted positively by the post-Covid-19 recovery, as well as a continued reduction of backlog orders.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 58.5% (61.5%). The declining gross margin is driven by production costs, product mix and higher input costs.
  • EBIT before special items for the quarter was DKK 68m (DKK 40m), with an EBIT margin before special items of 6.0% (3.9%). This is driven by revenue growth and impacts from the cost reduction program initiated in Q4 2021/22, partly offset by inflationary effects and overheads from the Mexico ramp-up. The impact of foreign exchange rates on the EBIT margin was approximately 1 percentage point.
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions totalled DKK -174m (DKK -162m) for the quarter, including investments in innovation of DKK 51m (DKK 106m) and a reduction in payables of DKK 158m.
  •  The FY 2022/23 financial guidance stated on 15 November 2022 is maintained:
    • Organic revenue growth: 5-8%
    • EBIT margin before special items: 3-5%


OTHER BUSINESS-RELATED HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q1 AND THE PERIOD THEREAFTER 

  • In November 2022, Ambu obtained European regulatory clearance (CE mark) of Ambu® aView™ 2 Advance, a high quality, portable HD monitoring and processing unit. The next-generation system offers compatibility with Ambu’s fifth-generation bronchoscope, as well as Ambu’s current and future single-use endoscopes across clinical specialties.
  • On 8 December 2022, Ambu announced that the company was one of the first medtech companies to achieve full compliance of all of its medical devices in line with the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in Europe.
  • On 8 December 2022, a new French study* was published in the urology journal European Urology Focus, showing the environmental superiority of Ambu’s single-use cystoscope to reusable endoscopes. Concretely, the study established a difference of 33% in the climate change category, in favour of the Ambu® aScope™ 4 Cysto.
  • On 14 December 2022, at Ambu’s Annual General Meeting, two new members were elected to the Board of Directors. The new members are Shacey Petrovic, former President and CEO at Insulet Corporation, and Simon Hesse Hoffmann, professional investor and third generation in the family behind Ambu.
  • In January 2023, Ambu obtained FDA regulatory clearance of the Ambu® aScope™ 5 Broncho HD Sampler Set, a next-generation closed-loop sampling solution that improves the bronchoscopy fluid sampling workflow and reduces the risk of sample contamination.

* Baboudjian, M., et al: “Life Cycle Assessment of Reusable and Disposable Cystoscopes: A Path to Greener Urological Procedures”, European Urology Focus, 8 December 2022


Q1 2022/23 CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call is scheduled for 7 February 2023, at 09:00-10:00 (CET). The conference is broadcast live via Ambu.com/webcastQ12023.

To ask questions in the Q&A session, please call one of the following numbers five minutes before the start of the conference and enter the following access code: 80974.

- Denmark: +45 78774197
- U.K.: +44 0-808-101-1183
- U.S.: +1 785-424-1739

Additional dial-in numbers can be found here.

After the conference, the presentation can be downloaded from Ambu.com/presentations.


CONTACT

Investors
Thomas Frederik Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer, tfsc@ambu.com, +45 2084 0500
Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance, nith@ambu.com, +45 2620 8047

Media
Tine Bjørn Schmidt, Head of Corporate Communications, tisc@ambu.com, +45 2264 0697

Ambu A/S
Baltorpbakken 13
DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark
Tel.: +45 7225 2000
CVR no.: 63 64 49 19
Ambu.com



ABOUT AMBU

Since 1937, Ambu has been rethinking solutions, together with healthcare professionals, to save lives and improve patient care. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia and patient monitoring solutions. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs around 4,500 people in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Ambu.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about AMBU A/S
01:02aAmbu capital markets day 2023
GL
01:01aInterim report for q1 2022/23
GL
01:01aInterim report for q1 2022/23
GL
01/10Transcript : Ambu A/S Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferen..
CI
01/10Ambu A/s : J.p. morgan healthcare conference
PU
01/06Ambu A/s : Q1 Aide-mémoire file_
PU
2022Ambu A/s : Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibiliti..
GL
2022Tech, commodity stocks help Europe's STOXX 600 close higher for fourth-day
RE
2022Ambu A/s : Corporate governance report 2021/22
PU
2022Ambu A/s : Q4 Presentation file
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBU A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 872 M 703 M 703 M
Net income 2023 131 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2023 1 731 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2023 189x
Yield 2023 0,18%
Capitalization 25 966 M 3 745 M 3 745 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,68x
EV / Sales 2024 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 409
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart AMBU A/S
Duration : Period :
Ambu A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBU A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 102,20 DKK
Average target price 87,80 DKK
Spread / Average Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Britt Meelby Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Jensen Chairman
Henrik Ankjær Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Christian Sagild Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBU A/S14.83%3 745
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.82%194 914
MEDTRONIC PLC12.07%115 859
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.63%69 794
DEXCOM, INC.-4.25%41 882
HOYA CORPORATION12.12%38 781