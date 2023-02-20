Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ambuja Cements Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
353.30 INR   +1.52%
02/19India opposes Vedanta's $3 bln zinc assets sale, rekindling debt worries
RE
02/17India's BJP slams Soros for saying Adani's troubles will weaken Modi
RE
02/15Ambuja Cements Emerges as Preferred Bidder for Limestone Block in Odisha, India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adani Cement's ACC and Ambuja to resume Himachal Pradesh operations

02/20/2023 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A dealer selling Ambuja cement speaks on his phone at his shop in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Adani Cement, part of the embattled Adani Group of companies, on Monday said its ACC and Ambuja Cements businesses will resume operations at two plants in the Himachal Pradesh after resolving issues over freight rates.

All stakeholders have amicably resolved the issues on freight rates in the state of Himachal Pradesh, the company said, adding that ACC and Ambuja will resume operations on Tuesday at the Gagal and Darlaghat plants.

The parties have agreed what equates to a 10-12% cut in overall freight rates from Tuesday, the company said.

The two plants have been shut for more two months owing to deadlocked negotiations between Adani Group's cement business and Himachal Pradesh-based truck drivers, government officials and truckers have said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD 0.61% 1850.65 Delayed Quote.-24.66%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -4.15% 1721.75 End-of-day quote.-55.39%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 1.52% 353.3 End-of-day quote.-32.59%
All news about AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
02/19India opposes Vedanta's $3 bln zinc assets sale, rekindling debt worries
RE
02/17India's BJP slams Soros for saying Adani's troubles will weaken Modi
RE
02/15Ambuja Cements Emerges as Preferred Bidder for Limestone Block in Odisha, India
MT
02/15MSCI delays index weighting changes for two Adani companies
RE
02/15Adani looks to repay $500 mln bridge loan taken for cement deals-ET
RE
02/15Adani looks to repay $500 million bridge loan taken for cement deals - ET
RE
02/14Adani Enterprises Posts Third-Quarter Net Profit, Helped by Coal Trading Business
DJ
02/14Modi's party has 'nothing to hide' on India's Adani group - minister
RE
02/13Adani hires Grant Thornton for some independent audits after Hindenburg fallout -source..
RE
02/13India watchdog probes short-seller's allegations about Adani, market activity
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 203 B 2 448 M 2 448 M
Net income 2022 26 422 M 319 M 319 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 702 B 8 476 M 8 476 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 723
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ambuja Cements Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 353,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Kapur Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vinod Bahety Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Maheswar Bhima Sahu Independent Director
Rajnish Kumar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED-32.59%8 476
CRH PLC18.37%34 855
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED4.87%25 430
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY6.02%24 674
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.9.97%23 078
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.24.17%13 328